BYU Coach Jeff Judkins became BYU's all time leader for wins as a women's basketball coach in 2012.

One of the most successful basketball careers ever in the state of Utah is coming to a close — for a second time.

On Tuesday, the University of Utah announced that Jeff Judkins is retiring after most recently being an assistant coach of player development and community ambassador in the school’s women’s basketball program under head coach Lynne Roberts since last September.

Prior to that, he was the head coach of the BYU women’s basketball team for 21 seasons and became the winningest basketball coach in school history, men’s or women’s.

“I want to thank the University of Utah, Coach Roberts, the staff and players for the wonderful opportunity to get back into coaching this past year,” Judkins said in a statement. “I knew someday there would come a time that I wouldn’t be able to coach anymore and it came sooner than I planned, but it’s time for the next chapter in my life.”

Judkins, 68, played at Utah from 1974-78 before a five-year career in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.

In 1989, after a few years away from basketball, Judkins — who is affectionately known as “Juddy” — became an assistant coach at his alma mater under head coach Rick Majerus. Judkins was in that post until 1999, and was on the staff when the Runnin’ Utes went to the national championship game in 1998.

He is a member of the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 1995, and is still eighth all-time in Utah men’s basketball history in points scored.

In 1999, Judkins moved to rival BYU, where he became an assistant coach in the women’s hoops program. Two years later, he was promoted to head coach, a post he held until 2022.

In Judkins’ 21 years as head coach of the Cougars, they made the NCAA Tournament 10 times. They advanced to the Sweet 16 twice and advanced out of the first round two other times.

BYU also won five conference championships during Judkins’ tenure — three in the Mountain West Conference and two in the West Coast Conference.

Judkins compiled a record of 454-204 as head coach of the Cougars. In 13 of his seasons at the helm, the Cougars won at least 20 games.

His 454 wins are 83 more than BYU’s winningest coach on the men’s side, Stan Watts (371). Judkins was named conference coach of the year six times, including his final season.

“I appreciate everything the game of basketball has done for me,” Judkins said in Tuesday’s statement. “Again, I want to thank Coach Roberts for believing in me and letting me be a part of her staff. I also want to thank all the fans and community here in the state of Utah for all the love and support throughout my entire career.”

Said Roberts in a statement: “I’d like to thank Juddy for his willingness to be on our staff the last year and a half. His experience, knowledge, sense of humor and friendship were a great asset to our program. He has had one of the most storied and successful careers in basketball in the history of our great state, and I’m honored that he was able to finish where he started – at the U.”