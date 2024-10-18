Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.
The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Friday’s game between BYU and Oklahoma State. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Fourth quarter
9:39 — Will Ferrin puts the Cougars back ahead with a 41-yard field goal. BYU 31, Oklahoma State 28.
14:50 — Oklahoma State ties it up with some trickery, with quarterback Alan Bowman catching a double pass and scampering 16 yards into the end zone. BYU 28, Oklahoma State 28.
Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None"
Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.
Third quarter
BYU 28, Oklahoma State 21
3:43 — Jake Retzlaff’s first pass of the second half was a good one.
After 10 straight run plays out of halftime, Retzlaff connected with Keelan Marion for a 34-yard go-ahead touchdown to send the LaVell Edwards Stadium faithful into a frenzy. BYU 28, Oklahoma State 21.
The Cougars, who trailed by seven points at the half, now lead by a touchdown with just under 19 minutes left to play.
5:44 — BYU’s defense plays hero once again.
Alan Bowman’s first pass of the possession bounced off his receiver’s hands and right to Tommy Prassas for the interception, giving the Cougars the ball back at Oklahoma State’s 44-yard line. BYU 21, Oklahoma State 21.
Prassas is now the 10th different BYU defender with an interception this season.
5:51 — Tie ballgame.
It’s a two touchdown night for LJ Martin, who scored from eight yards out to even the count at 21 points apiece. BYU 21, Oklahoma State 21.
Jake Retzlaff remained in the game at quarterback but has yet to throw a pass since halftime, with the Cougars running seven times for 69 yards on the drive.
BYU has carried the ball 26 times for 198 yards thus far, good for an average of 7.6 yards per attempt.
Halftime
Oklahoma State 21, BYU 14
It’s time to see how well BYU responds to adversity.
The Cougars suffered arguably their most frustrating half of the season, trailing 21-14 after committing three turnovers and letting Ollie Gordon run all over them for more than 10 yards per touch.
There could be plenty of drama down the stretch. Oklahoma State quarterback Garret Rangel was knocked out of the game with an injury, and BYU’s Jake Retzlaff appeared to hurt himself on the final play before halftime, with his status for the rest of the night still unclear.
The Cowboys will receive the second half kickoff, with the Cougars looking to overcome the deficit and keep their unbeaten run alive.
Second quarter
Oklahoma State 21, BYU 14
0:00 — Jake Retzlaff closes out the first half with his second interception of the night. Oklahoma State 21, BYU 14.
Retzlaff appeared to be nursing his shoulder after attempting a tackle on the interception return, creating a bit of drama for the Cougars in the game’s final 30 minutes.
0:32 — It’s a hat trick for Ollie Gordon.
Gordon ran into the end zone for the third time tonight, putting the Cowboys ahead for the first time all night. Oklahoma State 21, BYU 14.
It’s not all good news for the Cowboys, however. Quarterback Garret Rangel — who’s ran for 77 yards already tonight — left the game with an apparent shoulder injury and has been replaced under center by the recently-benched veteran Alan Bowman.
3:44 — Jake Retzlaff’s first mistake of the night just came at an inopportune time.
Trying to force something downfield, Retzlaff’s sideline throw was intercepted by Korie Black, who returned the pick 17 yards to the Oklahoma State 24-yard line. BYU 14, Oklahoma State 14.
Retzlaff has now thrown six interceptions on the season.
7:55 — The Cougars just don’t have an answer for Ollie Gordon.
Oklahoma State’s talented running back caught a pass in the flat uncovered and sprinted up the sideline, hurdling BYU safety Faletau Satuala before reaching the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown. BYU 14, Oklahoma State 14.
Gordon now has seven career touchdowns against the Cougars in less than two games worth of action.
14:03 — Tanner Wall’s pick six attempt may have come up short, but LJ Martin finished the job with a 1-yard touchdown to put the Cougars ahead by a score. BYU 14, Oklahoma State 7.
14:05 — Another week, another interception for Tanner Wall.
BYU’s free safety picked off an errant Garret Rangel pass and returned it 47 yards all the way to the goal line, nearly earning a pick-six but still providing a massive momentum swing for the Cougars. BYU 7, Oklahoma State 7.
BYU picked up 50 yards on the game’s first play thanks to a deep shot from Retzlaff to Darius Lassiter, who beat double coverage to make a diving grab and immediately put the Cougars on the verge of the red zone.
How to watch the game
BYU’s late night matchup with Oklahoma State will be televised on ESPN and can also be streamed on the ESPN app.
Pregame prep
Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Oklahoma State.