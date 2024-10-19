Pandemonium in Provo.
No. 13 BYU stunned Oklahoma State Friday night in 38-35 fashion thanks to a touchdown strike from Jake Retzlaff to Darius Lassiter in the contest’s final moments.
Cougar fans will be talking about this game for years to come, and they’ve already been buzzing online about the magic they witnessed at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Here are some of the best reactions from social media.
ARE U KIDDING!!?— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 19, 2024
BYU COMES UP CLUTCH IN THE FINAL SECONDS 😳 pic.twitter.com/TVT3xeRivt
BYU EPIC TD TO STAY UNDEFEATED 😱🔥— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 19, 2024
PROVO IS JUMPIN 🗣️
(via @Big12Conference)pic.twitter.com/vuejWcwa02
BYU TAKES THE LEAD WITH TEN SECONDS LEFT pic.twitter.com/A5HUeDVNy3— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 19, 2024
You will see that pass play in 30 years and remember exactly where you were.— Ryan Hancock🤘 (@rhancoug17) October 19, 2024
I don’t even care if we drop in the rankings… so proud of this squad!— Sporty (@SportyMcSports) October 19, 2024
What happened??? A MIRACLE! 👼 🙏🏻 #GoCougs #CougarNation pic.twitter.com/kaODRRnlh5— Shaun McKnight (@ShaunMcKnight) October 19, 2024
LET EVERYONE KNOW @darius_lassiter!! pic.twitter.com/iQqu6LX8sx— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 19, 2024
VICTORY LAP @darius_lassiter pic.twitter.com/llVMRJTsBB— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 19, 2024
THIS IS BIG 12 AFTER DARK 🌙— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 19, 2024
No. 13 BYU survives Oklahoma State thanks to a last-second TD 🍿
🎥 @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/uY8nVR8cPb
Three broken tackles for a game winner with 0:10 left is absolutely bonkers. https://t.co/Cq86oxDjMe— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 19, 2024
the BYU crowd just caused an earthquake.— locked on big 12, america’s conference. (@LOBig12) October 19, 2024
nightmare material.
What a win! So proud of my Teammates!! There is power in BELIEF!!!! #BYUFootball https://t.co/AY55dB82Ui— Connor Pay (@cpay70) October 19, 2024
Find a way! #ProtectLaVellsHouse#GoCougs https://t.co/yWVVHc1M2X— coachkellypoppinga (@Coach_Popp) October 19, 2024
What an atmosphere. Love this team! Go Cougs!! https://t.co/wxQxpfsUpb— Jay Hill (@CoachJayHill) October 19, 2024
Wow high praise for BYU from the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/5xPRmu0oU7— Jake McCleary (@JMCCLEARY_10) October 19, 2024
give jake retzlaff the heisman.— locked on big 12, america’s conference. (@LOBig12) October 19, 2024
"ARE YOU KIDDING ME?"— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 19, 2024
"40 years ago this program won its first and only national championship...I'm just saying, things are lining up for BYU."
Anish Shroff and Andre Ware on the call as BYU's Jake Retzlaff and Darius Lassiter connect on a 35-yard game-winning TD. pic.twitter.com/NDm6iuqmbV
This is one of the wildest college football seasons in a while, maybe rivaling 2007, 1990, and 1984.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 19, 2024
In 2007, BYU went undefeated in conference play.
In 1990, BYU had a Heisman-winning QB.
In 1984, BYU won an unlikely natty…
🤔 pic.twitter.com/rZRickR3Zo
We all have THAT moment—the moment that cements your fandom forever.— BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) October 19, 2024
Miracle Bowl, 1984, No. 1 Miami, Luke up the sideline, Beck to Harline, Taysom vs. Texas, 2020
Tonight… A new generation of lifelong Cougar fans were made. pic.twitter.com/H6KBjHQr7T