BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) spins away from Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kobe Hylton (0) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Jackson Payne

By Jackson Payne

Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.

Pandemonium in Provo.

No. 13 BYU stunned Oklahoma State Friday night in 38-35 fashion thanks to a touchdown strike from Jake Retzlaff to Darius Lassiter in the contest’s final moments.

Cougar fans will be talking about this game for years to come, and they’ve already been buzzing online about the magic they witnessed at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Here are some of the best reactions from social media.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None"
Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.