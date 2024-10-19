BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) spins away from Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kobe Hylton (0) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Pandemonium in Provo.

No. 13 BYU stunned Oklahoma State Friday night in 38-35 fashion thanks to a touchdown strike from Jake Retzlaff to Darius Lassiter in the contest’s final moments.

Cougar fans will be talking about this game for years to come, and they’ve already been buzzing online about the magic they witnessed at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Here are some of the best reactions from social media.