Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake yells out instructions as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35.

BYU’s wild victory over Oklahoma State on Friday night kept the Cougars unbeaten on the year, and on Sunday, it also helped BYU moved up a bit in the national rankings.

Through eight weeks in the 2024 season, the Cougars are 7-0 and tied atop the Big 12 standings with a 4-0 conference record.

Where is BYU ranked in the latest Associated Press and coaches polls?

Following a weekend where there were only a handful of top 25 teams that lost, the Cougars jumped two spots to No. 11 in the Associated Press poll and one spot to No. 12 in the US LBM Coaches poll.

BYU travels to Florida this week to face UCF on Saturday.

Utah, which started the year in the top 15 and was ranked as soon as two weeks ago, lost its third straight game late Saturday night and is no longer receiving votes in either poll.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Nov. 5.

Which Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 25?

There are currently three Big 12 teams in the national rankings, with Iowa State just ahead of the Cougars and Kansas State also in the top 20.

The Cyclones (7-0, 4-0 Big 12), after rallying to beat UCF, fell one spot to No. 10 in the AP poll and moved up two spots to No. 10 in the coaches poll.

The Wildcats (6-1, 3-1 Big 12), who won big on the road at West Virginia, jumped one spot to No. 16 in both the AP and coaches polls.

How did the top of the AP and coaches polls shake up after Week 8?

Thanks to Georgia beating previously top-ranked Texas in a battle of two top 5 teams, there’s movement at the top of both polls.

In the AP poll, the new top 5 is Oregon at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Penn State at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and Texas at No. 5.

In the coaches poll, the top 5 is nearly identical, with Oregon at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Penn State at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and Miami at No. 5. Texas fell five spots to No. 6 in the coaches poll.