Brigham Young Cougars alumnus and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson watches during the Brigham Young University alumni game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on March 31, 2023.

Zach Wilson was on hand to watch BYU’s 38-35 comeback victory over Oklahoma State Friday.

Wilson flew into town after the Denver Broncos’ Thursday game against the New Orleans Saints. He spoke with BYUtv “Sports Nation” ahead of kickoff and discussed what he’s seeing in this BYU football team.

After Friday’s win, the Cougars are 7-0, and Wilson knows what it’s like to be on an unbeaten streak.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

In 2020, Wilson and the Cougars were on a 9-0 streak before they lost at Coastal Carolina in its penultimate game of the season.

“The confidence every single week, what I’m seeing on TV as I’m watching every game, like you start to truly believe you’re the best team on the field. It was like ‘OK, the first couple games we’re pretty good, but are we what we think?’ And after six, it’s like, ‘OK, we’re a really good team, and we can really get after it every single week.’ You expect more from everybody. Everyone holds each other accountable. I really see that in this team, and I think they can keep going,” Wilson said.

When asked, Wilson didn’t divulge much about life with the Broncos, but he did share that a perk of living in Denver is its proximity to Utah. He said it’s easier to watch BYU football now than it was when he played for the New York Jets.

“It’s been fantastic, being close to home, being close to the Cougs. You know, back on the East Coast, every game was at 10:30 at night, so I get to actually stay up and actually watch some games now,” he said.

Zach Wilson’s advice for Jake Retzlaff

“Sports Nation’s” Spencer Linton asked Wilson if he had any advice for BYU starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff.

“He’s got that baller to him, man. I’ve been excited watching him play, just his game evolving as each week goes on, and, you know, I’d just say keep it one game at a time, one play at a time, and focus on just kinda spreading that love around to everybody on the team. He’s got a great OC in Coach A-Rod that’s doing awesome things for him on that side. So just keep doing exactly what you’re doing. You’ll be just fine,” Wilson said.

When is Zach Wilson getting married?

Being traded to the Broncos wasn’t the only big development for Wilson this year.

In June, Wilson proposed to his girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno in Italy, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic.”

On Friday, Wilson shared that the big date — or in this case, dates — are June 28 and July 12.

Related What Zach Wilson said about returning to New York

Wilson didn’t specify if the couple will have a ceremony both of those dates or provide any specific information on their nuptials. But he said part of the wedding celebrations will take place in his home state of Utah.

“We’ll have a big party with all our friends and family, all the Coug family out here in Utah,” Wilson said.

What will Zach Wilson do after the NFL?

Despite being Denver’s third-string quarterback, Wilson is still focused on playing football and not his second act.

After breaking down what he thought BYU needed to do to beat Oklahoma State, Linton asked Wilson if being an analyst was in the quarterback’s future. But Wilson brushed off the question.

“Yeah we’ll worry about playing football first, so we’ll try to handle that one later on,” he said.