Zach Wilson’s eventful offseason just got even more exciting.

The former BYU star has gotten engaged to his girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno, the couple each shared on their personal Instagram accounts Sunday.

“To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you,” Wilson wrote in the caption of his post. “You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic.”

Wilson began dating Dellanno — a social media influencer and model — in 2022. According to People, the couple was first spotted publicly at a New York Yankees game in June of 2022.

“Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Dellanno wrote in her Instagram post. “Everyday I admire your strength and I’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

According to Dellanno’s post, Wilson proposed in Amalfi, Italy, during the couple’s recent vacation there.

Following three seasons with the New York Jets, Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past April, where he’ll compete with Jared Stidham and Bo Nix for the starting quarterback job.

In 34 career games, the former No. 2 overall draft selection has thrown for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and a 73.2 passer rating.