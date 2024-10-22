BYU running back LJ Martin (27) runs the ball as he tries to stiff-arm Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) during a game held at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

It’s hard to pick just one player as BYU’s MVP through the first seven games of 2024.

The Cougars have benefitted from contributions from all over their roster, including from previously productive players, others who have improved significantly from past seasons, players new to Provo and even some returning from injuries.

It’s been a true group effort, all culminating in a stellar 7-0 start.

Pro Football Focus has really liked what it’s seen from BYU so far this year. Plenty of Cougars are scoring well on PFF’s charts, with the team as a whole ranking as the second best Big 12 squad with an outstanding 90.4 overall grade.

How do PFF grades work?

PFF analysts watch multiple angles of every play of every game, grading each individual player’s performance in that specific moment on a scale of plus-2 to minus-2 using half-point increments. This method allows for contributions and context to be accounted for even outside of basic statistics.

For example, if a quarterback makes a great throw that ends up being dropped by his receiver, even though the play would result in an incompletion, PFF would credit the quarterback positively while the receiver would be penalized.

The scores are then converted into a 0-100 scale, where 90-100 is considered elite, 80-89 is exceptional, 70-79 is above average, 60-69 is average and 0-59 is replaceable.

PFF admits that its grading system isn’t flawless and shouldn’t be used as the lone resource in player evaluation, but the grades do offer additional insight to assess the value of players whose statistics might not be able to tell the whole story on their own.

Which BYU players have the highest PFF grades?

Here are the top five highest-graded Cougars to have played at least 80 snaps thus far in 2024.

5. Evan Johnson (cornerback): 76.6

In his first season as a starter, Johnson has been a solid piece within the secondary. He’s had an interception, pass breakup and has only allowed 10 completed passes in his area of coverage.

4. Jakob Robinson (cornerback): 77.0

Robinson has enjoyed a terrific campaign as BYU’s highest-rated defender. The senior has made 26 tackles with a forced fumble, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown while allowing an opposing passer rating of just 49.0.

3. Chase Roberts (wide receiver): 77.7

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes a catch with Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Korie Black (2) as BYU and Oklahoma State play in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. BYU won 38-35. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Roberts is on pace for his finest campaign as a Cougar, currently leading the team with 29 receptions along with 422 yards and three touchdown catches.

2. LJ Martin (running back): 80.9

BYU’s run game has been much improved in 2024, and LJ Martin is a big reason why. The talented sophomore is averaging more than five yards per carry with six total touchdowns despite having missed three games.

1. Jake Retzlaff (quarterback): 86.3

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws a pass for a long gain as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU’s clear breakout star of 2024 has been Retzlaff, who PFF has ranked as the second best quarterback in the Big 12 thus far.

Retzlaff has thrown for 1,644 yards, accounted for 18 total touchdowns and, most importantly, hasn’t lost yet. A year like this could end up cementing him as one of the program’s most respected passers.

BYU’s other top-rated players (minimum 80 snaps played)

6. Aisea Moa (linebacker): 76.5

7. Darius Lassiter (wide receiver): 76.2

8. Harrison Taggart (linebacker): 75.2

9. Brayden Keim (offensive tackle): 72.3

10. Tyler Batty (defensive end): 71.9