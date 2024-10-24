South Florida head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Charlotte on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

The college basketball world was rocked Thursday when news surfaced that USF head men’s hoops coach Amir Abdur-Rahim had died earlier in the day at the age of 43.

Abdur-Rahim died while undergoing a medical procedure, the school announced.

Soon after, a member of the BYU men’s basketball coaching staff took to social media to offer condolences to Abdur-Rahim’s family and pay tribute to the coach.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Justin Young, the Cougars’ new director of recruiting and older brother of head coach Kevin Young, knew Abdur-Rahim as they both grew up in the Atlanta area and then Justin Young made a name for himself in the recruiting world while Abdur-Rahim was becoming a star in the coaching world.

“Amir Abur-Rahim was a force for good in the world Truly,” Justin Young wrote on X. “He made you believe in something bigger than yourself. If you ever had a chance to converse with him, you were better for it. I’m heartbroken for his family and his basketball families.”

Abdur-Rahim became the head coach at Kennesaw State in Georgia in April of 2019. The Owls won just one game in Abdur-Rahim’s first season, but by the fourth they had gone 26-9 and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.

As a 14 seed, Kennesaw State held a double-digit lead on 3 seed Xavier in the second half. The game was tied with 18 seconds left before Xavier pulled away to win 72-67.

Abdur-Rahim parlayed his success at Kennesaw State into the head coaching job at USF last season. In his first year at the helm, the Bulls went 25-8 (including 16-2 in conference play), setting a school record for most wins in a season and reaching the 20-win mark for just the sixth time in program history.

Abdur-Rahim is the brother of Shareef Abdur-Rahim, who played 13 seasons in the NBA and has been the president of the NBA G League since 2018. Amir Abdur-Rahim is also survived by his wife Arianne and three children.