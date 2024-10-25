BYU linebacker Jack Kelly (17) tries to hit Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) as BYU and Oklahoma State play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

No. 11 BYU is familiar with UCF coach Gus Malzahn, and the Cougars know they will need to play smart, efficient football Saturday in Orlando to keep their unbeaten streak alive.

Before Malzahn led a Cam Newton-led Auburn team to a national championship in 2010, he faced BYU back in 2007 as offensive coordinator at Tulsa. That season, his offense was first in the nation in total yards per game and the first team in NCAA history to have a 5,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher and three 1,000-yard receivers in a single season.

In that 2007 game, Tulsa ignited a shootout with BYU, which, at the time, was led by quarterback Max Hall, Dennis Pitta, Austin Collie and Harvey Unga.

It was crazy. BYU ran 94 plays to Tulsa’s 70, yet Malzahn’s offense averaged 7 yards a play to BYU’s 5.7, and Malzahn and Tulsa ended up defeating the Cougars in a shootout, 55-47.

Shootouts.

That’s what UCF had with undefeated Iowa State last Saturday in Ames and that’s what is expected on Saturday afternoon against BYU.

Malzahn has an explosive offense, keyed by talented runners. His blocking schemes are elaborate. He creates eye candy for opposing linebackers and safeties with motion, and his misdirection plays are effective at catching defenders out of position.

“They have great skill in the receiver position, and a physical, tough O line. So that’s going to be difficult for us,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake told reporters this week. “Then you look at them defensively, they are stacked. They have athleticism. They create havoc. They are definitely a dangerous team.”

UCF’s RJ Harvey is a quick, darting, explosive running back who is atop the nation’s leading rushers list. Malzahn has changed QBs to Jacurri Brown, a transfer from Miami, who is 6-foot-4, 240 pounds and can also run.

So, why is UCF on a four-game losing skid?

That’s what BYU must exploit Saturday. If BYU is indeed the No. 11 team in the country, it’s because week in and week out they have been a more complete team in all three phases.

Here are the keys for BYU to defeat UCF and protect its undefeated record and ranking:

UCF is going to have big runs and gain yards. BYU players must keep their composure, be assignment-sound and keep those big plays from ending up in the end zone.

BYU must score early and get a lead, forcing UCF to pass more with Brown than Malzahn would like. The Cougars must dictate the game with a lead.

The best way to help slow Malzahn’s offense is actually with BYU’s offense. Jake Retzlaff, LJ Martin, Hinckley Ropati, Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter have to stay on the field and gobble up the clock while UCF’s offense is on the sideline. BYU’s offensive line needs to control the line of scrimmage.

BYU protects the ball better than UCF and has more takeaways. If BYU is to overcome the long road trip, humidity, UCF’s run attack, and home-field advantage, it must get turnovers. BYU leads the Big 12 with Iowa State in interceptions at 12. The Cougars are fifth in fumble forces with five, while UCF is 15th with two. BYU is No. 5 in the Big 12 in fumbles recovered with five, while UCF has not recovered a fumble this season.

A team that’s on a four-game losing streak has skeletons. To win, BYU must unearth those bones and manipulate them.

In Houston, the Utes will need far more firepower than they’ve shown in a three-game losing streak, and this road trip may not be the place to make that discovery.

In Laramie, USU has the firepower to win, but Wyoming has the size and enough offense to hold off the Aggies on their home field.

This week’s predictions

UNLV 34, Boise State 28

Ohio State 38, Nebraska 9

Notre Dame 31, Navy 28

Indiana 34, Washington 24

Mississippi 34, Oklahoma 21

Oregon 34, Illinois 31

Alabama 27, Missouri 24

Texas 27, Vanderbilt 24

Miami 38, Florida State 17

Penn State 24, Wisconsin 17

Texas A&M 21, LSU 19

Kansas State 33, Kansas 14

SMU 37, Duke 31

Houston 24, Utah 14

Baylor 35, Oklahoma State 24

Texas Tech 27, TCU 24

Arizona 24, West Virginia 21

Colorado 24, Cincinnati 21

Wyoming 24, Utah State 21

BYU 38, UCF 34

Last week: 12-7; overall 101-34 (.748)