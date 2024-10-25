6A Playoffs

Riverton 14, Pleasant Grove 7

Riverton (4-7) edged past Pleasant Grove (1-10) with a 14-7 victory in the first round of the 6A playoffs, thanks mostly to a strong defensive showing in the first quarter. The Silverwolves jumped to an early lead when Andrew Nielson connected with Tonga Tafisi for a 6-yard touchdown pass, followed by Mason Dunfield’s 20-yard interception return. Pleasant Grove responded late in the second quarter with a spectacular 97-yard touchdown run by Wade Christiansen, but that was their sole score of the game. The Vikings, who have struggled offensively this season, were unable to overcome Riverton’s initial surge. Riverton now advances to face No. 2 seed Skyridge in the next round.

Westlake 41, Copper Hills 26

Westlake (3-8) powered past Copper Hills (3-8) with a convincing 41-26 victory in the first round of the 6A playoffs. The Thunder’s ground game shone, led by Nusi Taumoepeau’s three rushing touchdowns, including a pivotal 25-yard score early in the fourth quarter to extend their lead. Dreyson Afuvai added to the rushing attack with a 67-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter. Copper Hills’ Maverick Bowles had a solid performance, connecting with Logan Batt twice in the second quarter and finishing with three touchdown passes. However, Westlake’s defense tightened in the second half, containing the Grizzlies’ offense to just six points. With the win, Westlake advances to face top-seeded Corner Canyon in the next round.

Related Westlake scores 5 rushing touchdowns on way to playoff victory over Copper Hills

5A Playoffs

West 68, Taylorsville 14

West (5-5) showcased its offensive prowess in a dominating 68-14 victory over Taylorsville (4-6) in the first round of the 5A playoffs. The Panthers raced to a 40-0 halftime lead and never looked back. Quarterback Izaiah Holley led the charge with five touchdown passes, including two to Louie Hamilton, who caught a 40-yard and a 6-yard scoring pass in the first quarter. On defense, West’s Nofo Hafoka added to the scoreboard with a 22-yard interception return. Taylorsville managed two touchdowns in the third quarter but were unable to recover from the early deficit. West’s victory sets up a second-round matchup against No. 5 seed Orem.

East 39, Skyline 0

East (6-5) dominated in a 39-0 shutout over Skyline (1-10) in the first round of the 5A playoffs, extending their streak to six straight playoff-opening wins. The Leopards’ defense stifled Skyline’s offense, allowing no points and sealing the game early. Nasio Otukolo contributed two rushing touchdowns, including a 5-yard score in the third quarter, while Marcus Loertscher was instrumental with a 53-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 43-yard TD reception from Timmy Thao in the fourth quarter. East quickly took control, leading 18-0 by halftime, and never looked back. The Eagles, struggling offensively all season, continued to find no answers against a stout East defense. East moves on to face No. 8 seed Viewmont in the second round.

Woods Cross 35, Cedar Valley 27

Woods Cross (7-4) overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Cedar Valley (3-8) 35-27 in the first round of the 5A playoffs. The Wildcats rallied with a dominant second half, scoring 21 points in the third quarter. Jesse Simmons’ 34-yard touchdown run with 3:03 remaining in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for Woods Cross. Cedar Valley held a 27-21 lead late in the third quarter after Brayden Jakins returned an interception for a touchdown. Woods Cross advances to face No. 6 seed Olympus in the second round.

Springville 24, Highland 7

Springville (6-5) advanced to the second round of the 5A playoffs with a decisive 24-7 victory over Highland (3-7). After a scoreless first quarter, Highland briefly took the lead with Charlie McConkie’s 31-yard interception return in the second quarter. Springville responded with a dominant second half, scoring 24 unanswered points. Easton Leavitt connected on a pair of touchdown passes, including a 12-yarder to Jack Pickering late in the fourth quarter, while Lisiate Valeti amassed 178 yards rushing and a score. Defensively, the Red Devils held the Rams scoreless after halftime, securing their spot against No. 4 seed Timpview in the second round.

Granger 26, Box Elder 23

Granger (6-5) snapped a lengthy postseason drought with a 26-23 win over Box Elder (4-7) in the first round of the 5A state tournament. The Lancers, who hadn’t won a playoff game since 1997, secured the victory with key plays from their dynamic ground game, including a 6-yard touchdown run from Sunia Fifita in the fourth quarter. Box Elder led early after Carter Buchanan’s 25-yard interception return and a 56-yard touchdown run, but Granger rallied with the help of a fumble recovery touchdown by Ezekiel Kasitaki in the third quarter. Granger’s defense, led by Mason Kasitati, made crucial stops, allowing the Lancers to preserve their lead. The win sets up a challenging second-round matchup against No. 1 seed Roy.

Wasatch 29, West Jordan 21

West Jordan (6-4) saw its five-game winning streak come to an end as they fell 29-21 to Wasatch (2-7) in the first round of the 5A playoffs. The Jaguars held a 14-13 lead entering the fourth quarter, but Wasatch’s Hutch Solomon punched in a 2-yard touchdown to start the final period, and Teague Fritzsche added a 28-yard field goal to extend the lead. Brody Hulme’s 22-yard interception return with 1:27 left in the game sealed the upset for the Wasps. West Jordan’s Cody Johnson was a bright spot, scoring twice, including a 69-yard reception. Despite the loss, West Jordan captured its first region title in 25 years, advancing to the playoffs as Region 4 champions. Wasatch will face a tough second-round matchup at third-seeded Brighton.

Alta 38, Bonneville 22

Alta (4-6) advanced to the second round of the 5A playoffs with a 38-22 victory over Bonneville (3-7). With this win, Alta maintains its success in playoff openers, having secured its sixth straight opening-round victory. The Hawks will face a formidable challenge in the next round against No. 2 seed Bountiful.

Northridge 35, Hunter 21

Northridge (6-4) emerged victorious over Hunter (4-6) with a 35-21 win in the first round of the 5A playoffs. The Knights built an early lead with two first-quarter touchdowns, including a 5-yard pass from Tre Nye to Chase Harris. Nye also shone with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Dontae Dyson and a 26-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, pushing Northridge’s lead to 28-7 at halftime. Hunter attempted to rally, receiving two short touchdown runs from Isaac Fonua, but Northridge’s early dominance proved decisive. The Knights’ defense, anchored by Tayven Norvang, held firm to seal the win, earning Northridge a second-round matchup against No. 7 seed Maple Mountain.

4A Playoffs

Uintah 45, Mountain View 14

Uintah (8-3) ended its 21-year playoff victory drought by defeating Mountain View (3-8) in a decisive 45-14 win in the first round of the 4A playoffs. The Utes dominated early and built a comfortable lead, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and never looked back. JD Pickup ignited Uintah’s offense with a 44-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, extending their lead to 31-7. Dace O’Bagy continued his scoring prowess with two rushing touchdowns, while Kaysten Ussery added two of his own, including a 30-yard burst late in the game. Mountain View’s attempts to counter fell short despite a 42-yard touchdown pass from Dexton Havea to Kalvin Floyd in the first quarter. The Utes’ defense kept the Bruins in check, allowing only two scores throughout the contest. The Utes advance to play No. 6 seed Green Canyon.

Mountain Crest 36, West Field 7

Mountain Crest (7-3) cruised to a decisive 36-7 victory over West Field (1-10) in the first round of the 4A playoffs, replicating their early-season win against the Longhorns. The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead with Mikah Clements catching a 31-yard touchdown pass from Brady Muir at 5:57 in the first quarter. By halftime, Mountain Crest extended their advantage to 21-7, with touchdowns from Preston Arambel and Kai Passey. Mountain Crest’s defense kept the pressure on West Field, allowing no points after the second quarter. Zyan Foulger’s 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter sealed the Mustangs’ advance to the second round. West Field’s sole score came from a 25-yard touchdown connection between Tyce Abbott and Phoenix Sandoval in the second quarter. Mountain Crest will play against region rival and No. 7 seeded Sky View in the second round.

Bear River 23, Timpanogos 17

Bear River (4-7) defeated Timpanogos (6-5) with a 23-17 victory in the first round of the 4A playoffs. Bear River’s quarterback Jaxson Theurer connected for two touchdown passes, including a 37-yard strike to Korver Riley in the third quarter to put the Bears ahead. Theurer’s performance, combined with a strong defensive effort, was a key factor in holding off Timpanogos. Timpanogos’s Andrew Hillstead managed a touchdown run and threw a scoring pass to Gabriel Graf, but the Timberwolves’ offense couldn’t overcome their early deficit. The victory advances Bear River to face No. 5 Park City in the second round.

Snow Canyon 27, Murray 7

Snow Canyon (4-7) secured their first playoff win since 2022 by defeating Murray (6-5), 27-7, in the first round of the 4A playoffs. The Warriors’ standout third quarter propelled them to victory, with Cael Johnson catching a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brody Lounsbury at the 5:21 mark, followed by Zach Condie’s 18-yard fumble recovery score just 29 seconds later. JT Westbrook added a 5-yard rushing touchdown shortly thereafter. Cael Esplin contributed an 8-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter. Murray managed a single answer with a late fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Phil Holland to Conner Whitehead. Snow Canyon dominated defensively, shutting out the Spartans until the final minutes of the game. Snow Canyon advances to play against region rival and No. 3 seed Crimson Cliffs on Nov. 1.

Salem Hills 38, Tooele 7

No. 13 seed Salem Hills (6-4) cruised to a 38-7 victory over No. 20 seed Tooele (4-7) in the first round of the 4A playoffs, ending the Buffaloes’ postseason hopes while extending their own win streak to three games. Salem Hills established dominance early, jumping to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by a 50-yard touchdown pass from Jedi Nelson to Peyton Higginson. Nelson, a consistent threat throughout the game, later bolstered the Skyhawks’ advantage with a 37-yard scoring run in the second quarter. Tooele’s lone highlight was a 70-yard touchdown run by Vaughn Gritzmacher early in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to overcome Salem Hills’ balanced attack. The Skyhawks will advance to face No. 4 Spanish Fork in the next round.

Desert Hills 62, Jordan 14

Desert Hills (7-3) triumphed over Jordan (3-8) in the first round of the 4A playoffs with an emphatic 62-14 victory, featuring the most point scored in the school’s history. Tytan Mason was the standout performer for the Thunder, rushing for two touchdowns and adding a 74-yard touchdown reception from Gerritt Grondel. Grondel also passed for another touchdown, connecting twice with Cyrus Polu in the second quarter. The Thunder’s defense stifled the Beetdiggers after halftime, keeping them scoreless in the second half. Jordan managed two second-quarter touchdowns, with Dylan Suthar tossing scores to Brady Barney and Jaydon Griffith, but it was not enough to match Desert Hills’ explosive offense. Desert Hills will advance to face No. 8 seed Stansbury in the second round.

Dixie 48, Pine View 35

Dixie (4-6) pulled off a convincing 48-35 victory over Pine View (4-6) in the first round of the 4A playoffs, avenging a previous overtime loss. The Flyers took control in the second quarter with three touchdowns, including two short runs by Ran Sawyer, and led 21-7 at the half. Sawyer finished the game with multiple rushing touchdowns, including a crucial 1-yard score with 2:31 left in the fourth quarter. Pine View kept the game close with Levi Shaw’s aerial prowess, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kwade Sorensen in the third quarter. However, Dixie sealed the win with Tano Anzalone’s 95-yard interception return at the end of the fourth quarter, securing a spot against No. 2 seed Provo in the next round.

Hurricane 37, Cedar City 14

Hurricane (5-6) secured a convincing 37-14 victory over Cedar (4-7) in the first round of the 4A playoffs. The Tigers broke a six-game playoff losing streak with a dominant performance, highlighted by a 20-point third quarter. Conner Clyde played a pivotal role, scoring three rushing touchdowns, including two in the third quarter to extend the lead. Jaxon Winegar added to the decisive surge with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Cedar City struggled offensively after a strong first half, failing to score in the second half. Hurricane advances to face No. 1 seed Ridgeline in the next round.

3A Playoffs

Ogden 42, Union 6

Ogden (7-3) cruised past Union (2-9) in the first round of the 3A playoffs with a commanding 42-6 victory. Cy Arnold set the tone early for the Tigers with an electrifying 82-yard touchdown run just three minutes into the game. Quarterback Vinnie Apadaca was efficient through the air, throwing two touchdown passes in the third quarter — a 28-yard strike to Jack Thompson and a 28-yard pass to Nash Bockwoldt. Union’s lone score came from JD Mojado’s 30-yard touchdown reception from Dylan Murphy-Watahomigie late in the second quarter. Ogden’s defensive efforts were led by Max Wilson and James Abney, who helped ensure the Cougars added no points after their solitary score. The Tigers move on to face third-seeded Grantsville in the quarterfinals on Nov. 1.

Canyon View 33, North Sanpete 14

Canyon View (6-5) secured a decisive 33-14 victory over North Sanpete (3-8) in the first round of the 3A playoffs, advancing to face top-seeded Morgan in the quarterfinals. The Falcons seized control early, with Trenton Ludlow igniting the offense with a 98-yard kickoff return and a 50-yard punt return for touchdowns in the first quarter. Canyon View built a commanding lead of 26-0 by halftime, with Ryder Miller connecting on a 20-yard touchdown pass to Deegan Davies and Asher Slack adding a field goal as time expired in the second quarter. Despite a third-quarter rally by the Hawks, led by Wyatt Williams’ 45-yard interception return, they were unable to overcome the deficit. Deegan Davies sealed the win with a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Juan Diego 31, Carbon 0

Juan Diego (6-5) shut out Carbon (3-8) with a dominant 31-0 victory in the first round of the 3A playoffs. The Soaring Eagle set the tone early, scoring 10 points in the first quarter, including a 6-yard touchdown run by Roman Rosano. Juan Diego’s defense was unyielding, keeping the Dinos scoreless throughout the game. Braylon Fail played a pivotal role, catching a 17-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Mezenen just before halftime. Adam Whittaker capped off the scoring with a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter. With this win, Juan Diego advances to face second-seeded Richfield in the quarterfinals.

2A Playoffs

Judge Memorial 41, Grand 0

Eighth-seeded Judge Memorial (4-7) dominated ninth-seeded Grand (1-10) with a decisive 41-0 victory in the first round of the 3A football playoffs. The Bulldogs set the tone early with a 5-yard touchdown run by Adrian Palmer seven minutes into the game. King Long contributed significantly with two touchdown receptions from Palmer, a 40-yarder in the third quarter and a 6-yarder just before halftime. Texas Wilde demonstrated his playmaking ability with a 56-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Judge Memorial’s defense also made its presence felt, with AJ Peek returning an interception 30 yards for a score. The Bulldogs will now prepare to face top-seeded Morgan in the quarterfinals.

American Leadership 63, Providence Hall 21

American Leadership Academy (5-5) dominated in their 63-21 victory over Providence Hall (0-11) in the first round of the 2A football playoffs. The Eagles set a new season-high for points, with quarterback Nico Marble throwing four touchdown passes, three of which were caught by standout receiver Zachariah Swarnes. Kannon Huntsman added to the scoring eruption with two rushing touchdowns, including a 67-yard dash in the first quarter. Marble also contributed on the ground with a 52-yard touchdown run. Providence Hall managed to score twice in the second quarter, with Lucas Thompson connecting on a 70-yard touchdown pass to Ryker Rindlisbacher and a 5-yard pass to Birklee Johnson. The Eagles’ defense proved formidable, closing the game strong to advance to a likely matchup against No. 2 Emery in the quarterfinals.

1A Playoffs

Enterprise 34, Parowan 6

Enterprise (3-7) continued its dominance over Parowan (2-9) with a decisive 34-6 victory in the first round of the 1A South playoffs. Ryker Phillips led the Wolves, throwing a 15-yard touchdown to Rigz Anzalone in the fourth quarter to seal the game. Enterprise showcased a balanced attack as Cody Bowler added two rushing touchdowns, with scores in the first and third quarters, and Devin Strong electrified with a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Parowan managed only a single first-half touchdown through a 5-yard run by Hunter Bettridge. The Wolves’ defense was stifling, allowing no points in the second half and securing the team a berth in the quarterfinals, where they will likely face top-seeded Beaver.

North Sevier 36, Gunnison Valley 13

North Sevier (5-6) outpaced Gunnison Valley (0-9) in a decisive 36-13 win during the first round of the 1A playoffs. The Wolves capitalized on a strong fourth quarter, highlighted by a 53-yard touchdown run from Zander Christiansen and a 70-yard scoring dash by Brody Bulloch. North Sevier trailed 7-0 after the first quarter but rallied to take a 14-7 lead in the third quarter with a diving 3-yard run by Ayden Bosshardt. Despite Gunnison Valley’s effort, including a 4-yard run by Daxton Knudsen in the fourth, the Bulldogs couldn’t contain North Sevier’s explosive offense. Looking ahead, North Sevier will likely face a formidable challenge against North Summit in the quarterfinals on Nov. 1.