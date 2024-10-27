BYU safety Faletau Satuala (10) is tackled by tight end Evan Morris, behind, after interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.

Following BYU’s 37-24 road win at UCF where the Cougars were a slight underdog, BYU moved up in one of the premier national rankings again.

Through nine weeks in the 2024 season, the Cougars are 8-0 and sit alone atop the Big 12 standings with a 5-0 conference record.

Where is BYU ranked in the latest Associated Press and coaches polls?

Following a weekend where there were only a handful of top 25 teams that lost and none lost to unranked teams, the Cougars jumped two spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press poll and stayed put at No. 12 in the US LBM Coaches poll.

BYU has a bye this week, before facing rival Utah in Salt Lake City on Nov. 9.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Nov. 5.

When was the last time BYU was ranked in the top 10?

It’s been more than three years since the Cougars were top 10 in the AP rankings.

Following a 34-20 victory over Utah State in the 2021 season that moved BYU to 5-0, the Cougars came in at No. 10 in the AP poll on Oct. 3 of that year.

BYU lost at home to Boise State the following week, dropping to No. 19 with the loss, and subsequently fell out of the polls after a second straight loss, at Baylor.

The Cougars then won five straight and eventually were ranked as high as No. 12 later that season, before losing to UAB in the Independence Bowl. They ended the year ranked No. 19 in the AP poll with a 10-3 record.

Which Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 25?

There are currently four Big 12 teams in the rankings — three in both polls and another that showed up in the AP rankings this week.

Iowa State (7-0, 4-0 Big 12), which was on a bye this week, fell one spot to No. 11 in the AP poll and stayed at No. 10 in the coaches poll, two spots above BYU.

Kansas State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12), which beat rival Kansas 29-27, fell one spot to No. 17 in the AP rankings and moved up one spot to No. 15 in the coaches poll.

Colorado (6-2, 4-1 Big 12), which beat Cincinnati 34-24, entered the AP rankings at No. 22, while it is one spot out of the top 25 in the coaches poll, as the top vote-getter among other teams receiving votes not in the top 25.

How did the top of the AP and coaches polls shake up after Week 9?

There was minimal movement at the top of the polls.

In the AP poll, there was one change at No. 5, with Oregon at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Penn State at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and Miami leapfrogging Texas to take over at No. 5.

In the coaches poll, the top 5 stayed the same, with Oregon at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Penn State at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and Miami at No. 5.