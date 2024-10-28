This report was compiled with the assistance of ChatGPT.

3A quarterfinals

Morgan has absolutely dominated this year, and the Trojans will look to back up their perfect regular season with a run at the state title as they face No. 8 Canyon View (6-5) in the 3A state quarterfinals. Canyon View arrives off a 33-14 victory over North Sanpete in the first round, while Morgan had a first-round bye.

Morgan boasts an impressive average of 50.8 points per game while allowing just 4.3 points defensively. With seven shutouts under their belt, the Trojans aim to carry this form into the playoffs. Canyon View averages 29.2 points offensively and concedes 20.8 points per game, maintaining a balanced approach on both sides of the ball.

The Trojans’ offense is led by quarterback Beck Sheffield, who has passed for 1,709 yards with a 67% completion rate, 22 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Morgan’s ground game is spearheaded by Drew Korth, contributing 560 yards and six touchdowns on 93 carries. Receiver Lincoln Gilson has been a key target, amassing 44 receptions for 743 yards and eight touchdowns.

Canyon View utilizes a dual-threat system with quarterback Ryder Miller, who has thrown for 851 yards and nine touchdowns. Miller also supports the running game significantly, adding 426 yards and six rushing touchdowns on 66 carries. Trenton Ludlow is a primary target in the aerial attack with 27 catches for 423 yards and seven touchdowns.

On defense, Morgan’s unit is robust, with Tate Steele and Miles Sydenham leading in sacks, and Luke Bauerle contributing three interceptions. Canyon View’s defense is anchored by Seth Morris, leading with 86 tackles, supported by Trenton Ludlow’s two interceptions and four return touchdowns.

This is the first meeting between these teams since the 2000 3A quarterfinals, where Morgan won 32-20. The winner will advance to face either No. 5 Juab or No. 4 Manti in the semifinals.

No. 5 Juab (6-4) prepares for a rematch with No. 4 Manti (7-3) in the 3A quarterfinals, following a closely contested 38-29 victory over the Templars in their regular season finale.

In that game on Oct. 17, Juab edged Manti with a late 1-yard touchdown run by Brock Richards, sealing the win with 1:41 left in the game. Richards was key throughout with multiple rushing touchdowns, while Ethan Roundy contributed a 36-yard field goal and five extra points to help secure the victory.

Juab enters the game averaging 31.1 points per game while allowing 18.3 defensively. The Wasps have found success through a balanced offensive attack led by Brock Richards, who has rushed for 899 yards and 12 touchdowns on 162 carries. Price Armstrong has also been effective, throwing for 372 yards and four touchdowns, while Beau Halvorsen adds depth with 1,180 passing yards and eight touchdowns.

Manti, on the other hand, averages 37.1 points per game and concedes 23.3 points defensively. The Templars’ offense is powered by quarterback Maison Starkweather, who has passed for 3,108 yards and 40 touchdowns, proving to be a formidable air threat. Stone Mortensen leads their receiving corps with 60 catches, racking up 1,031 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Defensively, Juab is anchored by Porter Jackson with 116 tackles and two interceptions, along with Levi Dansie who has added seven sacks. For Manti, Mac Olsen leads with 82 tackles and six sacks, while the secondary benefits from Lane Cox’s two interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

With a spot in the semifinals on the line, both teams will rely on their strengths. Juab seeks to replicate their previous performance, while Manti looks to adjust and counter effectively to turn the outcome in their favor. The winner moves on to face the victor of Morgan and Canyon View in the next round.

No. 4 seed Richfield (10-0) hosts No. 5 seed Juan Diego (8-3) in a 3A state quarterfinal matchup. This marks their first meeting since 2018, when Juan Diego secured a 35-28 victory. Both teams have demonstrated strong performances this season, making this playoff clash a highly anticipated encounter.

Richfield enters the game averaging 38.6 points per game while allowing just 14.1 points defensively. The Wildcats have maintained an undefeated record throughout their season, reflecting a well-rounded team. Their offense is spearheaded by Griffin Wayman, who has thrown for 1,403 yards and 18 touchdowns with a 69% completion rate. On the ground, Gage Yardley has been a critical component, rushing for 807 yards and eight touchdowns on 73 carries.

Juan Diego averages 30.0 points offensively and allows 17.7 points per game on defense. The Soaring Eagle’s offensive strategy revolves around a potent rushing attack led by Roman Rosano, who has accumulated 911 yards and nine touchdowns on 123 carries. Quarterback Hayden Mezenen adds versatility, having thrown for 785 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In the first round, Juan Diego secured a dominant 31-0 victory over Carbon. The Soaring Eagle capitalized on a strong defensive effort to keep their opponent scoreless, while Braylon Fail played a pivotal role on both sides of the ball, contributing to the shutout and adding to their scoring with key receptions.

Defensively, Richfield is anchored by Jess Curtis and Malik Fautin, who lead the team with 64 and 55 tackles respectively. Fautin and Tanner Pollock have been effective in the secondary, each with an interception. For Juan Diego, Roman Rosano is just as impactful defensively, contributing 65 tackles, while Braylon Fail leads the unit with five interceptions.

In their last meeting in 2018, Juan Diego’s running game proved decisive, and they will likely aim to replicate that success. However, Richfield’s balanced approach on both sides of the ball this season will test Juan Diego’s resilience. The winner of this quarterfinal will advance to the semifinals to face either No. 1 seed Morgan or No. 8 seed Canyon View.

No. 3 seed Grantsville (8-2) and No. 6 seed Ogden (7-3) are set to face each other in the 3A state quarterfinals, revisiting their earlier season matchup where Grantsville claimed a 17-0 victory. The Cowboys relied heavily on their special teams during that game, with kicker Brent Knickerbocker providing the bulk of the scoring through field goals of 19, 34, 27 and 45 yards.

Grantsville enters the quarterfinals averaging 35.7 points per game while limiting opponents to 14.5. Their defensive strength was evident in the previous shutout against Ogden, highlighted by Jordan Fawson’s two interceptions and Easton Hammond’s seven tackles.

Ogden’s offense has been productive this season, averaging 37.3 points per game and allowing 18.1. Looking to flip the script in the rematch, the Tigers are led by quarterback Vinnie Apadaca, who has accumulated 1,340 passing yards and nine touchdowns. Supporting him is running back Cy Arnold, who has rushed for 527 yards and eight touchdowns.

On the offensive front, Grantsville showcases a balanced attack with running back Jayden Atkinson, who has rushed for 1,091 yards and 14 touchdowns, and quarterback Dallan Van Vliet, who has thrown for 1,790 yards and 18 touchdowns. Despite facing challenges in their earlier meeting with Ogden, the Cowboys aim to capitalize on their offensive versatility.

Defensively, Grantsville looks to Mason Butler’s 83 tackles and Talon Butler’s six sacks to sustain their strong performance. Ogden’s defense is led by James Abney, with 46 tackles and eight sacks, as they aim to contain Grantsville’s offensive threats.

As these two teams meet again, Ogden will be determined to break through Grantsville’s defense that kept them scoreless previously. The winner will advance to the semifinals to compete against either No. 2 seed Richfield or No. 7 seed Juan Diego.

2A quarterfinals

No. 8 Judge Memorial (4-7) visits No. 1 San Juan (8-2) in the quarterfinals of the 2A state playoffs on Friday. Three-time defending champion San Juan aims to continue its dominance in pursuit of another title, while Judge Memorial looks to upset the top seed and reach the semifinals.

San Juan enters the matchup following a strong regular season highlighted by explosive offensive performances. The Broncos have averaged 49.6 points per game while allowing just 15.2 points per contest. Their only two losses occurred in close matchups against higher classification opponents.

Judge Memorial, on the other hand, began the season with a promising series of wins, but faced challenges as the season progressed. They posted an average of 28.5 points per game offensively, while surrendering an average of 26.6 points defensively. The Bulldogs earned a decisive 41-0 win over Grand in the first round to advance, with King Long hauling in two touchdown receptions from Adrian Palmer in the win.

San Juan’s offense is led by quarterback Jaiten Knight, who has completed 168 of 248 passes for 2,656 yards, with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Their ground game is powered by Jagger Nieves, totaling 658 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 84 carries. Owen Adams leads the receiving corps with 26 catches for 471 yards and six touchdowns.

Judge Memorial’s offensive attack leans on standout rusher Texas Wilde, who has amassed 759 yards and nine touchdowns on 114 carries. Adrian Palmer has thrown for 1,034 yards and 10 touchdowns, albeit with 15 interceptions. King Long is the top target with 28 receptions for 464 yards and six touchdowns.

Defensively, San Juan boasts a formidable lineup, with notable contributions from Jagger Nieves, who has 81 tackles and two interceptions, and JD Palmer, who has 93 tackles. Judge Memorial’s defense features Red Fuller with 56 tackles and two interceptions, and Max Black adding 50 tackles and two sacks.

In their previous meeting this season on Sept. 13, San Juan overwhelmed Judge Memorial with a 53-7 victory, thanks to a massive first-quarter lead and consistent defensive pressure that shut out the Bulldogs.

No. 5 Delta (4-6) will travel to face No. 4 South Summit (4-6) in a much-anticipated rematch of last year’s 2A quarterfinals, where South Summit secured a commanding 48-7 victory over the Rabbits. This matchup offers Delta a chance to avenge last year’s postseason defeat and challenge for a spot in the semifinals.

South Summit enters the playoffs with a balanced offensive approach. Key offensive players include Trayvn Boger, Ryker Woodward, and Bryce Pulver, who have all found the end zone consistently throughout the season.

Delta’s season has featured both successes and challenges, scoring an average of 36.4 points per game while allowing 21.9 points. Jett Rawlinson has been a standout in Delta’s offense, rushing for 612 yards and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Hunt Robinson contributes through the air with 1,294 passing yards and five touchdowns.

In their last regular season game, Delta was bested by Emery 55-21. Despite the loss, Connor Pruitt has been a reliable contributor with 30 receptions for 545 yards and three touchdowns as a key target in their offense. The Rabbits will focus on improving their defensive play to contain the Wildcats.

The Wildcats wrapped up their regular season with a significant 54-0 triumph over Providence Hall.

Friday’s encounter provides Delta an opportunity to change last year’s narrative and advance to the semifinals against the winner of the Emery-San Juan game. Meanwhile, South Summit will aim to build on its postseason success as it targets another deep playoff run.

No. 7 American Leadership Academy (5-5) visits No. 2 Emery (7-2) in the 2A state quarterfinals. ALA advanced after routing Providence Hall 63-21 in the first round, while Emery enters well-rested after earning a first-round bye.

The Spartans enter averaging 35.6 points per game while allowing 28.1 defensively. They’ve won three straight games by an average margin of 23 points. ALA averages 33.5 points offensively and gives up 30.6 per game, though they’ve lost three of their last four regular season contests before their playoff win.

Emery’s offense is powered by quarterback Treven Gilbert, who has completed 63% of his passes for 2,084 yards with 25 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. His top targets are Porter Hurdsman (46 catches, 666 yards, 10 TDs) and Hayden Abrams (32 catches, 539 yards, 5 TDs).

The Eagles counter with their own prolific passing attack led by Nico Marble, who has thrown for 2,604 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing 60% of his attempts. Zachariah Swarnes leads ALA’s receivers with 63 catches for 1,010 yards and 13 touchdowns.

On the ground, ALA features Kannon Huntsman who has rushed for 999 yards and 11 touchdowns on 156 carries. Emery spreads their rushing attack between Jaxon Johnson (481 yards, 6 TDs) and Ty Yost (355 yards, 3 TDs).

Defensively, Ty Yost leads Emery with 64 tackles while Mason Ober paces ALA with 57 stops. The Spartans have forced seven interceptions while the Eagles have picked off five passes.

Emery dominated the last meeting between these teams in 2022, winning 48-0. The winner advances to face either No. 3 South Sevier or No. 6 Summit Academy in the semifinals.

No. 6 Summit Academy (5-5) visits No. 3 South Sevier (5-5) in the 2A state quarterfinals, with both teams earning first-round byes to reach this matchup.

South Sevier enters averaging 30.9 points per game while allowing 30.4 defensively. The Rams have won two straight games, outscoring opponents 72-33 in that span. Summit Academy averages 23.3 points offensively and gives up 26.7 per game, having won four straight games before falling to Layton Christian 49-14 in their regular season finale.

The Rams’ offense features a balanced attack led by quarterback Kanyon Okerlund, who has thrown for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns. Boston Palmer leads the ground game with 471 yards and four touchdowns, while Okerlund has added 364 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Palmer is also the team’s top receiver with 16 catches for 147 yards and six touchdowns.

Summit Academy counters with a dual-quarterback system of Cash Whitman (979 yards, seven TDs) and Preston Mackowiak (384 yards, 10 TDs). Kyle Lively leads all receivers with 38 catches for 612 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Bronson Dixon paces the ground attack with 710 yards and 10 touchdowns on 142 carries.

Defensively, Aidan Matagi leads Summit Academy with 62 tackles and two sacks, while Alexander Meredith has added 61 tackles and two interceptions. South Sevier’s defense has forced five interceptions, with four different players recording picks.

These teams haven’t met since the 2016 quarterfinals when Summit Academy won 41-14. The winner advances to face either No. 2 Emery or No. 7 American Leadership Academy in the semifinals.

1A quarterfinals

Beaver beat Enterprise to claim last year’s 1A state title and hopes to take its first step toward a repeat with another win over the Wolves in the 1A state quarterfinals. No. 1 seed Beaver (9-1) will host No. 8 seed Enterprise (4-7) in a rematch of a Beaver 21-0 earlier this year.

Enterprise earned its place in the quarterfinals with a convincing 34-6 victory over Parowan in the first round. The Wolves will look to build on that momentum as they aim to reverse the previous shutout against Beaver.

Beaver enters the quarterfinals with a stout defense, allowing only 8.2 points per game while scoring an average of 31.5 points. The Beavers have demonstrated defensive dominance throughout the season, achieving multiple shutouts and holding Enterprise scoreless in their last meeting.

Enterprise averages 16.6 points per game and allows 11.5 points. The Wolves’ key players include quarterback Ryker Phillips, who has thrown for five touchdowns, and Devin Strong, leading the ground game with four rushing touchdowns.

On the offensive front, Beaver is powered by Bodie Wheatley and Deegan Blackner. Wheatley has contributed nine rushing touchdowns and eight through the air, while Blackner adds versatility with his play as both a runner and receiver.

Defensively, Beaver relies on Andrew Hollingshead, leading the team with 76 tackles, and Hazen Albrecht, who has recorded two interceptions. Enterprise’s defense features players like Cody Bowler and Devin Strong, who will aim to counter Beaver’s multifaceted offense.

In a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal, No. 2 seed Duchesne (7-3) hosts No. 7 seed Milford (8-2) in the 1A state quarterfinals. Both teams had a first-round bye, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash. Last year, Duchesne claimed a hard-fought 16-9 victory over Milford, relying on an explosive first quarter where they scored all their points.

Duchesne enters this year’s quarterfinals boasting a solid offense that averages 39.3 points per game while allowing 16.3 points defensively. The Eagles are led by Nashden Goodliffe at quarterback, who has thrown for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. On the ground, Kasen Crum has been a workhorse with 1,069 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, supported by Nashden Goodliffe’s 12 rushing scores.

Milford, on the other hand, comes in with a balanced attack, averaging 32.7 points per game and conceding 10.2 points. Quarterback Kilo Tsosie has passed for 2,193 yards and 17 touchdowns, providing a reliable passing option. On the ground, the Tigers rely on Griffin Walker, who has rushed for 314 yards and six touchdowns, complemented by Kyzler Merryweather’s four rushing touchdowns.

Defensively, Duchesne’s strength lies with players like Rhett Clayburn, who has 55 tackles and one interception returned for a touchdown, and Bryant Fabrizio, who has two interceptions. Meanwhile, Milford’s defense features standout performances from Judd Netto, leading the team with 108 tackles, and Boston Sullivan with six interceptions.

North Summit (10-0), the only undefeated team in 1A, will host North Sevier (5-6) in a 1A state quarterfinal rematch. The teams previously met on Oct. 4 in a high-scoring encounter, with North Summit securing a dominant 55-27 victory. The Braves took control early, scoring 48 points in the first half, highlighted by a 75-yard kickoff return by Austin Aven.

North Summit enters the quarterfinals with a high-powered offense that averages 39.8 points per game while their defense allows only 11.4 points. Their rushing attack is led by Jake Smith, who has amassed 1,072 yards and 18 touchdowns on 109 carries. North Summit’s success through the air is attributed to Smith as well, with 795 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns.

North Sevier, looking to avenge their earlier loss, averages 26.6 points per game and allows 25.1. The Wolves will rely heavily on quarterback Rylan Frischknecht, who has thrown for 1,218 yards and 12 touchdowns. James Crowley spearheads their ground game with 638 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

The Braves’ defensive unit is bolstered by players like Austin Aven, who has a kickoff return for a touchdown, and Buck Sargent, leading with 99 tackles. North Sevier counters with Cooper Thurston, who leads the team with 106 tackles, and Brandon Vought, adding 88 tackles and five sacks.

Kanab and Millard meet again in a 1A state quarterfinal matchup, with Kanab looking to replicate its dominant 42-14 victory from earlier this season. That nonregion game saw Kanab explode in the third quarter, fueled by Preston Brown’s 7-yard touchdown run and Tavis Barney’s 23-yard fumble recovery, sealing the Eagles’ fate.

No. 3 seed Kanab (7-3) enters the quarterfinals with a strong season, scoring an average of 34.0 points per game while allowing 17.4. Their rushing attack is led by Hayden Gubler, who has accumulated 1,209 yards and 17 touchdowns. Quarterback Brogen Virostko supports the offense through the air with 801 passing yards and 10 touchdowns.

No. 6 seed Millard (4-6) seeks to turn the tables in this playoff encounter. Millard averages 21.8 points per game while conceding 25.0. The Eagles rely on Kaden Turner, both passing (969 yards, nine touchdowns) and rushing (295 yards, six touchdowns), to spearhead their offense. Turner was responsible for both of Millard’s touchdowns in their previous meeting against Kanab.

Kanab’s defense, key to limiting Millard previously, features players like Cooper Anderson, who leads with 70 tackles, and Kolton Blomquist, contributing with 74 tackles and two sacks. For Millard, Rayce Adams leads the defense with 46 tackles, and Hunter Ashworth/Stott has added 29 tackles and one interception.