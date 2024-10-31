Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Denver.

The Denver Broncos are spending the week preparing to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and Zach Wilson is doing his part — by helping the defense.

Wilson, who was traded to the Broncos this offseason, is impersonating the Ravens’ dual-threat quarterback on the Broncos’ scout team this week, according to KKTV’s Corey Rholdon. And it’s a tall task.

Jackson has already rushed for 501 yards on 81 carries this season, according to ESPN. If he keeps it up and doesn’t miss a game this season, Jackson will rush for 1,064 yards, surpassing his total last year when he won his second MVP award.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Wilson, a former BYU quarterback, praised Jackson’s athleticism when speaking with Rholdon about the task of imitating the two-time MVP.

“He runs like a running back. His ability to cut is unbelievable, and then also the way the team kind of sets him up to make plays is incredible. We’re trying to get the defense the best look that we can, but man, he’s a hard one to replicate,” Wilson said.

What the Broncos defense said about Zach Wilson imitating Lamar Jackson

In the video Rholdon shared on X, Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper hesitated and laughed before commenting on Wilson’s role as Jackson on the scout team.

“Zach is a fantastic player, but it’s really hard to replicate what Lamar does,” Cooper said.

The Broncos defense knows that Wilson is no Jackson, but they did compliment his effort.

“He’s not the fastest kid in the world, but he’s been putting some shakes and stuff. He’s been helping us out,” cornerback Riley Moss told Rholdon.

Wilson has 498 rushing yards on 93 carries in his career. His longest rushing attempt was 52 yards in 2021 for the Jets, according to Football Database.

Jackson’s longest was 79 yards, which gave him the most 100-yard rushing games among NFL quarterbacks, per ESPN.

“I don’t think people know that Zach got a little wiggle to him, he’s got a little wiggle. He’s working out for us,” defensive tackle Jordan Jackson said.