Orem running back Zach Graver (23) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against West during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

Orem found a way to finish off West 35-27 late Friday evening in the second round of the 5A state playoffs, doing just enough to top the Panthers.

The teams battled back and forth, trading significant blows in the fourth quarter before the Tigers got their first stop of the frame to ultimately earn the win.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Orem head coach Lance Reynolds said. “Not everything went our way. We knew coming into it, it was going to be a battle.”

The Orem defense was reeling a bit as the Panthers got the ball one last time on the heels of three straight touchdown drives. However, the Tigers remained stout when it mattered most, forcing a turnover on downs to give the school a quarterfinal berth.

“We had them over on the sidelines (and) challenged them a little bit,” Reynolds said of his defense before it made the game saving stop. “They rose up and made a huge play on fourth down.”

1 of 27 Orem running back Feleti Iongi (1) has his jersey pulled by West defensive end Spencer Mafi (34) as Iongi runs the ball during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 27 West quarterback Izaiah Holley (1) tries to evade Orem linebacker Isaac Vaea (2) during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 27 Orem running back Feleti Iongi (1) makes a catch while pursued by West defensive end Spencer Mafi (34) during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 27 West wide receiver Chachi Pan (2) evades Orem cornerback Burnham Sudweeks (20) as Pan runs with the ball during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 27 West quarterback Izaiah Holley (1) runs out of bounds as he evades Orem defensive lineman AJ Snow (10) during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 6 of 27 Orem running back Zach Graver (23) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against West during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 27 Orem running back Tayden-Evan Kaawa (11) runs the ball as he’s chased by West defensive end Kisi Fonua (44) during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 27 West wide receiver Lava Vailahi (13) runs with the ball after making a catch during a 5A second-round football game against Orem held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 27 West running back Lote Sotele (32) runs the ball during a 5A second-round football game against Orem held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 27 Orem guard Wes Hall (55) prays before a 5A second-round football game against West held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 27 Orem students cheer during a 5A second-round football game against West held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 12 of 27 West fans cheer during a 5A second-round football game against Orem held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 13 of 27 Orem wide receiver Kaue Akana (13) evades West cornerback Lava Vailahi (13) as Akana runs the ball during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 14 of 27 West head coach Olosaa Solovi walks to his players during a timeout in a 5A second-round football game against Orem held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 15 of 27 Orem players make their way onto the field before a 5A second-round football game against West held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 16 of 27 A referee gives a thumbs-up during a 5A second-round football game between Orem and West held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 17 of 27 West running back Lote Sotele (32) gestures as he celebrates a touchdown during a 5A second-round football game against Orem held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 18 of 27 Orem head coach Lance Reynolds greets his players after a play during a 5A second-round football game against West held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 19 of 27 Orem running back Feleti Iongi (1) runs the ball during a 5A second-round football game against West held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 20 of 27 Orem running back Tayden-evan Kaawa (11) reacts after fumbling the ball and it was recovered by West during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 21 of 27 Orem head coach Lance Reynolds protests a referee’s call during a 5A second-round football game against West held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 22 of 27 West wide receiver Chachi Pan (2) looks to grab the ball after the pass intended for him was broken up by Orem cornerback Feleti Iongi (1) during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Pan caught the ball for a touchdown. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 23 of 27 Orem running back Feleti Iongi (1) runs the ball as he evades West defensive end Spencer Mafi (34) during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 24 of 27 Orem running back Feleti Iongi (1) celebrates his touchdown against West during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 25 of 27 Orem running back Feleti Iongi (1) celebrates his touchdown against West with his teammates running back Zach Graver (23) and tight end Kai Wesley (5) during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 26 of 27 West running back Lote Sotele (32) runs into the end zone for a two-point conversion against Orem during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 27 of 27 West cornerback Manu Tua'one (21) and Orem wide receiver Kaue Akana (13) embrace as the clock runs down with Orem leading West 35-27 during a 5A second-round football game held at Orem High School in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The way the second half started, it didn’t seem like the Tigers would need a huge play at the end to come out victorious.

Orem started to pull away coming out of halftime, taking a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter, all while holding West to one touchdown up until that point.

But the Panthers would not go down easily. West countered the Tigers’ scores with its trio of touchdown drives, offset by a Tigers’ house call, putting the Panthers within one point at 28-27 after a successful two-point conversion followed a pair of failed conversion attempts.

Orem promptly pushed its lead back out to eight on a 10-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Tayden Ka’awa to senior running back Ryker Mikkelsen with 4:26 to play. West then drove down to the Tigers’ 12 yard-line before getting stonewalled by the Orem defense.

A couple of kneel-downs later and the Tigers had held on, halting the Panthers’ furious comeback.

All told, the two teams combined to score nearly half of the game’s points in the fourth quarter. When asked to sum up the back and forth final minutes of play, one word described it for Reynolds.

“Emotional,” he said. “My voice is almost gone. … It was a lot of ups and downs, but man, did (our team) battle.”

The season ends for West, which finishes with a 6-6 record and a second consecutive season that concludes in the second round of the state tournament.

Orem will continue its postseason play next Friday when it travels down the road to play Region 7 rival and 4 seed Timpview in a rematch of a game played two and a half weeks ago.

The Thunderbirds topped the Tigers by two touchdowns in their previous meeting, but Reynolds likes his team’s chances.

“I was pretty happy with that performance,” he said of the prior contest. “Now we just got to shore up a few things and I think we can give them a good game.”

Kickoff next Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m.