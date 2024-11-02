The BYU Cougars run onto the field ahead of their game against Oklahoma State at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Another Pay will be playing in Provo.

Prized offensive line prospect Austin Pay has committed to BYU, he announced Saturday in a 247 Sports live stream. He chose the Cougars over two other finalists, Oklahoma and Oregon.

Pay will follow in the footsteps of his brothers Connor and Trevor, who currently play for the Cougars, along with their father Garry, who suited up at BYU for five seasons between 1986 and 1992.

“It’s cool to see how well that team is doing right now,” Austin Pay said of BYU Saturday, specifically praising new offensive line coach TJ Woods. “That offensive line is doing really well right now.”

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 295 pounds, Pay currently holds a 3-star rating from 247 Sports as the No. 3 overall recruit in Utah and No. 38 offensive tackle in the country.

The Lone Peak product has been a four-year starter for the Knights and was the state’s highest-rated uncommitted prospect prior to pledging to the Cougars.