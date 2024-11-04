Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) shoots in front of Alcorn State Braves forward Josh Mitchell (0) during a basketball game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

The new-look Utah Utes have their first official game in the books.

Consider it a success overall, as the Runnin’ Utes ran away from visiting Alcorn State 100-59 on Monday night at the Huntsman Center in the season opener.

While the Braves weren’t expected to come in and steal a win in Salt Lake City, and Utah initially struggled to get some separation, the night ended with Utah showing a bit of chemistry that the program can build off of.

Here’s a few takeaways from the season-opening win:

The Madsen twins may be the most fun part of this team

Gabe Madsen has taken on the mantle as the Utes’ top player, and he delivered an effort that lived up to that expectation in the season opener.

He shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, en route to scoring a game-high 27 points. That included 19 points before halftime, capped by a 3-pointer with two seconds left before the break off an assist from Mike Sharavjamts.

If there’s one part of his game that needed some work Monday, it was the fact Madsen turned the ball over four times.

Otherwise, it was a standout night for Madsen.

So, too, it was a night to remember for his twin brother, Mason Madsen.

The duo are playing together for the first time since the 2020-21 season when they were both at Cincinnati, and the whole twin telepathy thing was on display at times.

Mason Madsen, who transferred from Boston College this offseason, also had a solid night. He ended up with 15 points while shooting all nine of his field-goal attempts from 3-point range, making five.

Missing post men

Utah senior center Lawson Lovering wasn’t available for the season opener after injuring his ankle in the exhibition last week.

The Utes were also without fellow big men Zach Keller and Ibi Traore.

Instead, the Utes moved Jake Wahlin into the starting lineup and went with a starting five that included Miro Little, Gabe Madsen, Sharavjamts, Ezra Ausar and Wahlin.

Even true freshman Joul Karram played some minutes inside for Utah to help fill minutes in the post.

At least on this night, playing against an Alcorn State team that didn’t have anyone over 6-foot-8, the Utes were able to overcome the missing big men.

Will they be back any time soon?

The first big challenge of the season comes on Nov. 17, when the Utes face Mississippi State in a neutral-site game. The Bulldogs were No. 32 in KenPom’s rankings coming into the season.

Ausar, for his part, had a mostly solid night. He led all big men with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals, while also throwing down several impressive slam dunks. He continually showed he is going to be aggressive in getting to the hoop.

Part of that aggressiveness was reflected in his free-throw stat line. Ausar was a 65.3% free-throw shooter last year, and while he got to the line 12 times on Monday night, he only made seven of those. He airballed the back end of two free throws — both misses — late in the first half.

That was the weakest part of his otherwise solid night — Ausar started 1 of 6 at the free-throw line before hitting four straight to go 5 of 10 in the first half.

It did, unfortunately, hearken back to Utah’s struggles at the free-throw line last season. The Utes ended the night 17 of 25 from the free-throw line as a team.

There were A LOT of 3-point attempts from Utah

Utah relied heaving on its outside shooting in the win, making 19 of 38 on the night.

A lot of those attempts came over the first 15 minutes of the game, as 16 of the Utes’ first 17 shots came from beyond the arc. Utah made eight of those first 16 attempts.

Gabe Madsen was the obvious winner in the 3 department — making six — while Mason Madsen added five and Little, Sharavjamts and Keanu Dawes each had two.

Spreading the love

Five Utes had three or more assists on the night and the team finished with 29 assists on 31 made field goals, to just 10 turnovers.

One of the prettiest plays of the evening came when Sharavjamts made a no-look pass to a cutting Gabe Madsen, and he put the slam down to give Utah a 61-35 lead early in the second half.

From Madsen to Ausar, and even Sharavjamts, there were several slams that showed off the athleticism this team has.

This story will be updated.