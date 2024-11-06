Former BYU basketball great Jimmer Fredette, left, greets fans during a BYU basketball game against Denver, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Provo, Utah.

BYU football’s 8-0 start has made Jake Retzlaff a hero among fans and even past Cougar greats.

Legendary basketball star Jimmer Fredette is the latest such figure to praise Retzlaff.

He posed for a picture with the quarterback during BYU’s first regular season hoops outing Tuesday night in Provo, adding an encouraging message for Retzlaff in an Instagram story.

“Been fun to see you become the leader!” Fredette wrote. “Let’s go this weekend!”

Of course, by “this weekend” Fredette means the Cougars’ rivalry showdown with Utah Saturday night, when Retzlaff could become the program’s first QB since John Beck in 2006 to defeat the Utes in Salt Lake City.

Retzlaff has become a regular at BYU basketball events this season, and he earns loud cheers from fans each time he’s shown on the Marriott Center video board.

His teammates Darius Lassiter, Jojo Phillips and Tre Alexander were also in attendance for the Cougars’ 88-50 win over Central Arkansas.

Fredette was in the building Tuesday night as a broadcaster, calling the game alongside veterans Dave McCann, Blaine Fowler and Spencer Linton for ESPN+.

The response to Fredette’s analyst debut has been positive, with fans sharing their enjoyment of the 2011 National Player of the Year’s insights and observations from behind the mic.