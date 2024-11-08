Kevin Young’s Cougars are 2-0.
Strong performances from Egor Demin, Fouss Traore and Keba Keita helped BYU outlast UC Riverside Friday night in a 86-80 outing that turned out to be much closer than originally expected.
3 takeaways Egor Demin should keep BYU competitive all season long no matter the circumstances. The freshman phenom from Russia followed his electric debut with a 20 point, seven-assist night Friday to continue garnering nationwide buzz as one of the sport’s newest breakout stars. As evidenced against the Highlanders, Demin can impact the game in a multitude of ways and will thus be difficult to silence altogether. Shooting woes plagued the Cougars, who made just six 3-pointers after draining 15 such shots in Tuesday’s season opener against Central Arkansas. Additionally, BYU missed 12 total free throws to help make the final score appear a bit less attractive. While the outside shots weren’t falling, the Cougars’ inside game proved strong, as they scored 48 points in the paint and grabbed 11 offensive rebounds. Keita notched his first double-double at BYU with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Traore added another 13 points and six boards off the bench. Brigham Young University head coach Kevin Young talks with guard Egor Demin (3) during a timeout. Brigham Young University center Keba Keita (13) blocks a shot from UC Riverside guard Barrington Hargress (24). Brigham Young University guard Elijah Crawford (2) drives the ball on UC Riverside guard Isaiah Moses (3). Brigham Young University forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up while guarded by UC Riverside center Joel Armotrading (21). Brigham Young University students cheer before the game. Brigham Young University guard Trevin Knell (21) and forward Kanon Catchings (6) slap hands before the game. Brigham Young University guard Egor Demin (3) passes the ball while guarded by UC Riverside guard Nate Pickens (11). A Brigham Young University fan holds up a "Y" hand symbol. Brigham Young University guard Trevin Knell (21) is announced with the rest of BYU's starting lineup. UC Riverside head coach Mike Magpayo calls out to his players. UC Riverside forward Kaleb Smith (2) backs down Brigham Young University forward Kanon Catchings (6). Claire Roney, 22 months, claps as she stands in front of her parents Allison and Kaedon Roney, all of Provo. Brigham Young University forward Richie Saunders (15) brings the ball up the court. Brigham Young University guard Egor Demin (3) looks to pass the ball while he's guarded by UC Riverside guard Barrington Hargress (24). Brigham Young University guard Egor Demin (3) passes the ball while guarded by UC Riverside center Joel Armotrading (21). Brigham Young University students cheer before the game. Brigham Young University head coach Kevin Young calls out to his players. A young Brigham Young University fan dances as he sports a "Y" on a chain. Cosmo the Cougar does a handstand. Brigham Young University forward Kanon Catchings (6) shoots the ball while guarded by UC Riverside guard Niyi Olabode (10). Brigham Young University students cheer. Brigham Young University forward Kanon Catchings (6) dunks the ball against UC Riverside. Brigham Young University forward Richie Saunders (15) drives the ball toward the hoop while guarded by UC Riverside guard Barrington Hargress (24). Brigham Young University center Keba Keita (13) talks with a teammate during a timeout. Brigham Young University head coach Kevin Young calls out to his players. Brigham Young University center Fousseyni Traore (45) catches an inbound pass from guard Egor Demin (3). A man sports a "Beat Utah" shirt ahead of tomorrow's Brigham Young University vs. University of Utah football game. UC Riverside center Jack Whitbourn (12) takes foul shots as Brigham Young University students try and distract him. Brigham Young University forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) blocks a shot from UC Riverside center Jack Whitbourn (12). Brigham Young University center Fousseyni Traore (45) prepares to take a foul shot. Brigham Young University head coach Kevin Young calls out to his players. Brigham Young University forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) takes a foul shot. Brigham Young University students reach out to high-five players after BYU defeated UC Riverside. Brigham Young University center Fousseyni Traore (45) high-fives fans after BYU defeated UC Riverside.