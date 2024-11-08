Brigham Young University center Keba Keita (13) dunks the ball against UC Riverside during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Jackson Payne

By Jackson Payne

Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.

Kevin Young’s Cougars are 2-0.

Strong performances from Egor Demin, Fouss Traore and Keba Keita helped BYU outlast UC Riverside Friday night in a 86-80 outing that turned out to be much closer than originally expected.

3 takeaways

  • Egor Demin should keep BYU competitive all season long no matter the circumstances. The freshman phenom from Russia followed his electric debut with a 20 point, seven-assist night Friday to continue garnering nationwide buzz as one of the sport’s newest breakout stars. As evidenced against the Highlanders, Demin can impact the game in a multitude of ways and will thus be difficult to silence altogether.
  • Shooting woes plagued the Cougars, who made just six 3-pointers after draining 15 such shots in Tuesday’s season opener against Central Arkansas. Additionally, BYU missed 12 total free throws to help make the final score appear a bit less attractive.
  • While the outside shots weren’t falling, the Cougars’ inside game proved strong, as they scored 48 points in the paint and grabbed 11 offensive rebounds. Keita notched his first double-double at BYU with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Traore added another 13 points and six boards off the bench.
1 of 35
Brigham Young University head coach Kevin Young talks with guard Egor Demin (3) during a timeout in an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
2 of 35
Brigham Young University center Keba Keita (13) blocks a shot from UC Riverside guard Barrington Hargress (24) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
3 of 35
Brigham Young University guard Elijah Crawford (2) drives the ball on UC Riverside guard Isaiah Moses (3) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
4 of 35
Brigham Young University forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up while guarded by UC Riverside center Joel Armotrading (21) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
5 of 35
Brigham Young University students cheer before an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
6 of 35
Brigham Young University guard Trevin Knell (21) and forward Kanon Catchings (6) slap hands before an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
7 of 35
Brigham Young University guard Egor Demin (3) passes the ball while guarded by UC Riverside guard Nate Pickens (11) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
8 of 35
A Brigham Young University fan holds up a "Y" hand symbol during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
9 of 35
Brigham Young University guard Trevin Knell (21) is announced with the rest of BYU’s starting lineup before an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
10 of 35
UC Riverside head coach Mike Magpayo calls out to his players during an NCAA men’s basketball game against Brigham Young University held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
11 of 35
UC Riverside forward Kaleb Smith (2) backs down Brigham Young University forward Kanon Catchings (6) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
12 of 35
Claire Roney, 22 months, claps as she stands in front of her parents Allison and Kaedon Roney, all of Provo, during an NCAA men’s basketball game between Brigham Young University and UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
13 of 35
Brigham Young University forward Richie Saunders (15) brings the ball up the court during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
14 of 35
Brigham Young University guard Egor Demin (3) looks to pass the ball while he’s guarded by UC Riverside guard Barrington Hargress (24) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
15 of 35
Brigham Young University guard Egor Demin (3) passes the ball while guarded by UC Riverside center Joel Armotrading (21) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
16 of 35
Brigham Young University students cheer before an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
17 of 35
Brigham Young University head coach Kevin Young calls out to his players during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
18 of 35
A young Brigham Young University fan dances as he sports a "Y" on a chain during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
19 of 35
Cosmo the Cougar does a handstand during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
20 of 35
Brigham Young University forward Kanon Catchings (6) shoots the ball while guarded by UC Riverside guard Niyi Olabode (10) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
21 of 35
Brigham Young University students cheer during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
22 of 35
Brigham Young University forward Kanon Catchings (6) dunks the ball against UC Riverside during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
23 of 35
Brigham Young University forward Richie Saunders (15) drives the ball toward the hoop while guarded by UC Riverside guard Barrington Hargress (24) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
24 of 35
Brigham Young University center Keba Keita (13) talks with a teammate during a timeout in an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
25 of 35
Brigham Young University head coach Kevin Young calls out to his players during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
26 of 35
Brigham Young University center Fousseyni Traore (45) catches an inbound pass from guard Egor Demin (3) during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
27 of 35
Brigham Young University head coach Kevin Young calls out to his players during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
28 of 35
A man sports a “Beat Utah” shirt ahead of tomorrow’s Brigham Young University vs. University of Utah football game during an NCAA men’s basketball game between BYU and UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
29 of 35
UC Riverside center Jack Whitbourn (12) takes foul shots as Brigham Young University students try and distract him during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
30 of 35
Brigham Young University forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) blocks a shot from UC Riverside center Jack Whitbourn (12) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
31 of 35
Brigham Young University center Fousseyni Traore (45) prepares to take a foul shot during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
32 of 35
Brigham Young University head coach Kevin Young calls out to his players during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
33 of 35
Brigham Young University forward Mihailo Boskovic (5) takes a foul shot during an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
34 of 35
Brigham Young University students reach out to high-five players after BYU defeated UC Riverside in an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
35 of 35
Brigham Young University center Fousseyni Traore (45) high-fives fans after BYU defeated UC Riverside in an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
