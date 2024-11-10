BYU running back LJ Martin (27) runs the ball during a game between the University of Utah Utes and the Brigham Young University Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2024.

BYU won a controversial, thrilling matchup against in-state rival Utah 22-21 at Rice-Eccles Stadium late Saturday night.

On Sunday, the unbeaten Cougars learned where they landed in the latest Associated Press and US LBM Coaches polls.

Where is BYU ranked in the latest Associated Press and coaches polls?

Following a weekend where five AP top 25 teams lost, including three to unranked opponents, the Cougars jumped two spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press poll and moved up one spot to No. 8 in the US LBM Coaches poll.

The College Football Playoff committee released its initial rankings of the season last Tuesday — BYU was ranked No. 9 in the first CFP rankings of the year.

The second CFP rankings will be announced Tuesday on ESPN at approximately 6:30 p.m. MST.

Which Big 12 teams are ranked in the top 25?

There are currently three Big 12 teams in the AP rankings and four in the coaches poll.

In addition to BYU, Colorado, a 41-27 winner over Texas Tech, climbed three spots to No. 18 in the AP poll, while Kansas State, which had a bye this week, moved up two spots to No. 20.

In the coaches poll, Kansas State is No. 19 (up two spots), Colorado is No. 20 (up four spots) and Iowa State, which lost to unranked Kansas, is No. 25 (down seven spots).