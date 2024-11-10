BYU defensive end Viliami Po'uha (45) and other Cougars celebrate after a field goal from place kicker Will Ferrin (44) gave BYU the lead at 22-21 during a game between the University of Utah Utes and the Brigham Young University Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City early on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Jackson Payne

By Jackson Payne

Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.

Two words: Instant classic.

No. 9 BYU kept its undefeated campaign alive in the most dramatic possible fashion Saturday night at Utah, as Will Ferrin drilled a 44-yard field goal to clinch an improbable 22-21 rivalry victory.

The thrilling comeback — and all the chaos involved with it — garnered a great deal of buzz online. Here are some of the best social media reactions from BYU’s all-time finish against the Utes.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None"
Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.
Buy Now
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.