BYU defensive end Viliami Po'uha (45) and other Cougars celebrate after a field goal from place kicker Will Ferrin (44) gave BYU the lead at 22-21 during a game between the University of Utah Utes and the Brigham Young University Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City early on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

Two words: Instant classic.

No. 9 BYU kept its undefeated campaign alive in the most dramatic possible fashion Saturday night at Utah, as Will Ferrin drilled a 44-yard field goal to clinch an improbable 22-21 rivalry victory.

The thrilling comeback — and all the chaos involved with it — garnered a great deal of buzz online. Here are some of the best social media reactions from BYU’s all-time finish against the Utes.