Two words: Instant classic.
No. 9 BYU kept its undefeated campaign alive in the most dramatic possible fashion Saturday night at Utah, as Will Ferrin drilled a 44-yard field goal to clinch an improbable 22-21 rivalry victory.
The thrilling comeback — and all the chaos involved with it — garnered a great deal of buzz online. Here are some of the best social media reactions from BYU’s all-time finish against the Utes.
