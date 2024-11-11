Brigham Young University forward Kanon Catchings (6) dunks the ball against UC Riverside during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

BYU basketball has yet to be ranked this season, but the Cougars are moving in the right direction.

Kevin Young’s squad received 26 points from voters in the latest AP college basketball poll, placing seven spots outside of the top 25.

In the season’s opening poll last week, BYU earned 14 votes as the No. 35-ranked team. Since then, the Cougars have earned a convincing win over Central Arkansas and a narrow victory against UC Riverside.

There are six Big 12 teams ranked in the top 25 — No. 1 Kansas, No. 7 Iowa State, No. 8 Houston, No. 9 Arizona, No. 12 Baylor and No. 17 Cincinnati — along with Texas Tech, Kansas State, UCF, Arizona State and BYU earning votes as well.

In the KenPom rankings, the Cougars currently sit at No. 32 as the eighth-best Big 12 team.

BYU will host Queens Wednesday night before facing Idaho at home Saturday afternoon.

Brigham Young University head coach Kevin Young talks with guard Egor Demin (3) during a timeout in an NCAA men’s basketball game against UC Riverside held at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

BYU guard Egor Demin warms up prior to the Cougars' exhibition against Colorado Christian on Oct. 30 in Provo. | Abby Shelton/BYU Photo