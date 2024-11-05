It remains to be seen if the BYU men’s basketball team can repeat last year’s surprise showing and make an impact in the Big 12 in new coach Kevin Young’s first season.

What isn’t a mystery, after Tuesday night’s season-opening 88-50 conquest of overmatched Central Arkansas in front of 16,941 at the Marriott Center is that the freshmen Young added to the squad are the real thing.

Five-star recruit Egor Demin, the Russian teenager who is projected as a lottery pick in the NBA draft next summer, was as good as advertised, scoring 18 points and adding 11 assists in the blowout. Four-star recruit Kanon Catchings added 17, making four 3-pointers, as the Cougars struggled a bit early, found a gear that the Bears will probably never have, and got the Young era off to a rousing start.

“Honestly, just fun to get the first one under the belt. It felt like this day was never going to get here, with how much lead-up there was to the season, for me,” Young said, after having been doused with water in the locker room by players to celebrate the first of what should be many wins in Provo.

“So just fun. Nerves were definitely churning, I think for me and for the guys. I was happy with the way we played,” he continued. “Maybe got off to a bit of a slow start, but that is to be expected. But all in all, happy with what we saw out there.”

Demin’s performance, in particular, left the crowd and the media in awe. His passing, playmaking and shooting are close to NBA level, while Catchings’ offensive prowess was evident from the get-go.

Mainstay Richie Saunders added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Still, there was plenty to build on, and correct, beginning Friday when the Cougars host UC Riverside at the Marriott Center.

“In the first half, especially to start the game, we were poor there. But for the most part, I was happy. Definitely there are some things we can clean up, with our coverages,” Young continued. “I thought they got busted a few times. But all in all, there was a lot to like.”

It was the first time since 2016-17 that BYU has started two true freshmen in a season opener, per BYU sports information.

Keba Keita, Saunders and Trevin Knell rounded out the starting five with Demin and Catchings, as Dallin Hall is still recovering from an undisclosed injury or illness.

Young said Hall is getting close to returning, but the medical staff doesn’t want to rush it and have him return to the sidelines after that.

The Cougars did get some good news recently, however, as Serbian big man Mihailo Boskovic was cleared to play by the NCAA; Boskovic added 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting and provided some veteran leadership — he’s technically a junior in eligibility — and defensive toughness.

“You learn a lot when you go back and watch the film. Just off the naked eye, I thought Mihailo was a steadying force. He will play multiple positions. He just really knows how to play,” Young said. “He gives us a little bit of toughness as well on the defensive end.”

Despite Knell and Demin opening with 3-pointers, it was not the best start for the Cougars, who looked a bit sloppy and ragged on offense while playing without Hall. Backup point guard Trey Stewart was also out, and could be for awhile, Young has said.

The Cougars got so careless that the Bears were able to stay in it the first half of the first half, and trailed just 16-14 at the second media timeout (11:14 remaining). Saunders gave them a lift, much as he used to do last year.

“I love the guy. He does everything you ask. His motor is incredible. He actually got us going a little offensively with his drives to the basket, and his paint attacks,” Young said. “O was happy to see his efficiency out there. He could have scored even more. I kinda sat him for a good chunk to end the game because the team was rolling. He is a stud.”

Keita’s putback dunk after Demin missed a free throw was the highlight of the first half, and seemed to jumpstart the Cougars. Keita picked up his third foul — two came while he was battling for rebounds — of the half with 5:58 remaining, and provided Young a good teaching opportunity courtside.

“I think we will see a lot of unique things with him this year,” Young said of Keita. “Everybody in this room will see a lot of new things with him. But yeah, he is as gifted an athlete as I have ever coached.”

Demin found Catchings for a lob dunk to make it 38-22, and BYU was finally rolling. Knell and Demin hit 3-pointers in the final few minutes of the half — Demin’s was from 5 feet beyond the arc — and the Cougars led 46-23 at the break.

Another highlight of the opening 20 minutes was a driving, one-handed dunk by Demin that looked almost effortless. The Russian finished the first half with 13 points after not scoring in the exhibition win over Colorado Christian last week. He also had six assists, giving him 17 dimes in the last 60 minutes of game action.

Saunders also had a nice first half, with 10 points on 4 of 7 shooting to go with five rebounds and two assists.

“Tonight we saw (Demin) be more aggressive as a scorer,” Young said. “We had a good conversation yesterday after practice about just him making the right play. So the other night in the exhibition, him making the right play was not shooting and passing the way they were defending our team.

“And so tonight he saw some opportunities. They went under some screens and he made them pay,” Young continued. “And then his feel as a passer is so unique, especially with his size. I think the interesting thing with him is he can do a lot, based on how the defense is playing us. That is something we will just have to see how they are playing us, and he will adjust accordingly.”