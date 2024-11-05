BYU guard Egor Demin dunks against Central Arkansas on Nov. 5 in Provo. BYU Photo
Jackson Payne

By Jackson Payne

Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.

Egor Demin’s long-awaited BYU debut did not disappoint.

The freshman phenom was outstanding Tuesday night in his first collegiate contest, scoring 18 points, dishing out 11 assists and immediately establishing himself as one of the nation’s premier talents.

Demin’s performance garnered plenty of buzz online. Here are some of the most notable such reactions from social media.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None"
Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.
Buy Now
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.