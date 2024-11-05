BYU guard Egor Demin dunks against Central Arkansas on Nov. 5 in Provo.

Egor Demin’s long-awaited BYU debut did not disappoint.

The freshman phenom was outstanding Tuesday night in his first collegiate contest, scoring 18 points, dishing out 11 assists and immediately establishing himself as one of the nation’s premier talents.

Demin’s performance garnered plenty of buzz online. Here are some of the most notable such reactions from social media.