Egor Demin’s long-awaited BYU debut did not disappoint.
The freshman phenom was outstanding Tuesday night in his first collegiate contest, scoring 18 points, dishing out 11 assists and immediately establishing himself as one of the nation’s premier talents.
Demin’s performance garnered plenty of buzz online. Here are some of the most notable such reactions from social media.
Egor Demin's debut was outstanding.— Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) November 6, 2024
18 points (7/13, 4 3s)
11 assists (BYU season opening record)
4 rebounds
4 steals
1 turnover
You can't tell just how good BYU is when it plays Central Arkansas, but you can tell that Egor Demin will make the Cougars appointment TV. 18, 11 assists, four rebounds, and three steals in his debut. A special talent.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 6, 2024
So yeah, Egor Demin is legit 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/xmua1wmh6Z— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) November 6, 2024
Egor Demin's first college basket comes on a stepback contested three pointer. The massive lead guard is one of the more unique prospects in this year's class, and I could see him easily shooting into the early lottery if he does things like this consistently pic.twitter.com/Ha2798apFS— Nick Kalinowski (@kalidrafts) November 6, 2024
6'8 PG Egor Demin in his NCAA debut:— Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) November 6, 2024
18 points
11 assists
4 steals
7-13 FG
4-7 3P pic.twitter.com/Cf1FcLTAxx
Egor Demin hasn’t disappointed. I might not miss a BYU game this season 🤦🏽♂️— PeeWeeDaPlug (@PeeWeeDaPlug) November 6, 2024
Egor Demin is showing how important it is to pick the right school and coach to showcase your game..— Rafael Barlowe (@Barlowe500) November 6, 2024
Egor Demin….insane— Greg Waddell (@gwizzy12) November 6, 2024
Best freshman debut I’ve seen this year and it isn’t close
One benefit of BYU playing on election night when few teams are playing is that Egor Demin is the talk of college basketball right now— Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) November 6, 2024
Egor Demin is the Russian Earvin Magic Johnson.— Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) November 6, 2024
Egor Demin is the TRUTH— Christian Odjakjian (@OdjHoops) November 6, 2024
He's a ton of fun to watch. No doubt lottery pick. pic.twitter.com/ALJsZwTVY2
I’ve seen enough Egor Demin is the best player in the country— Ariel Puterman (@arielcbb) November 6, 2024
18 points. 11 assists. Four rebounds. In the debut of Egor Demin at BYU.— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 6, 2024
Get to know the name hoops fans. Kid is... A BALLER 😤🏀pic.twitter.com/9swScDzNIH
Egor Demin looking great in his BYU opener. Lottery level talent pic.twitter.com/fMv01KT9Gw— HoopsWill (@HoopsWill) November 6, 2024
WHAT A DEBUT for Egor Demin. This dude is living up to the hype. #BYU #BYUhoops— Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) November 6, 2024
The Jazz should forget about Cooper Flagg and just draft Egor Demin with the number 1 pick next year— Cam (@cthuey1) November 6, 2024
Egor Demin is the biggest winner of opening week— BKN 85 (@brooklynnets85) November 6, 2024
Looks like an absolute demon
It's never easy for an all-time recruit to live up to the hype in their first game...but Egor Demin has.— Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) November 6, 2024
He has 13 points on 5/7 shooting, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal in the first half. He looks great.
Triple-double watch will be a regular thing for him.