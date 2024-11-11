Judge Memorial's JJ Apathjang was voted the Deseret News boys basketball 3A Player of the Year.

The 2024-2025 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week with the official start of the season Tuesday. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are three new head basketball coaches in 3A this year: Taylor Brower (Carbon), Stace Riding (Grantsville) and Rick Harward (Providence Hall).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 12

1. Richfield Wildcats

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Rand Janes (19th year)

2024 record: 18-8 (first in Region 12 with a 11-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to South Summit, 68-56, in the 3A semifinals

2024 offense: 58.1 ppg (No. 10 in 3A)

58.1 ppg (No. 10 in 3A) 2024 defense: 49.9 ppg (No. 1 in 3A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Malik Fautin, F, Sr.

Gage Yardley, G, Sr.

Hudson Spell, F, Sr.

Griffin Wayman, G, Sr.

Jorgen Southwick, G, Jr.

Coach comment: Can’t wait to watch this group compete everyday.

2. Manti Templars

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Devin Shakespear (11th year)

2024 record: 20-8 (tied for second in Region 12 with a 10-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 62-52, in the 3A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 66.7 ppg (No. 2 in 3A)

66.7 ppg (No. 2 in 3A) 2024 defense: 57.8 ppg (No. 8 in 3A)

Returning starters: None

Key newcomers:

Dax Anderson

Tazj Hill

Parker Anderson

Lincoln Alder

Carter Mason

Coach comment: With no returning starters we have a group who is excited to prove themselves. Always fun to get back into the gym and compete.

3. Canyon View Falcons

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Kim Blackner (3rd year)

2024 record: 14-9 (fourth in Region 12 with a 9-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Union, 60-58, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 59.4 ppg (No. 9 in 3A)

59.4 ppg (No. 9 in 3A) 2024 defense: 57 ppg (No. 7 in 3A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Felps Sanders, F, Sr.

Ty Attig, G, Sr.

Asher Slack, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jeter Sanders, G, So.

Jack Meyer, F, So.

Jaxon Bealer, C, Jr.

Bubba Ludlow, G, Sr.

Seth Morris, G, Sr.

Ethan Hallows, F, Sr.

Coach comment: We have our two leading scorers returning from knee injuries. We are excited to incorporate some new players to play along side them. Our strength this season will be our leadership and depth. Our challenge will be to get our new (young) players experienced. It should be a exciting season for the Falcons.

4. Juab Wasps

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Kamron Wright (8th year)

2024 record: 12-11 (fifth in Region 12 with a 5-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to American Heritage, 87-83, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 54.6 ppg (No. 15 in 3A)

54.6 ppg (No. 15 in 3A) 2024 defense: 53.8 ppg (No. 3 in 3A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Austin Park, G, Sr.

Jay Rowley, F, Sr.

Owen Bailey, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Trevor Hall, G, Sr.

Gabe Settle, G, Jr.

Paxton Ramsey, F, Jr.

Madix Stowell, C, Jr.

Jacob Rowley, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to competing this year. We have a tough preseason schedule that will lead us into very competitive region play. The players have worked hard during the off season and are ready to get on the floor.

5. Emery Spartans

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Dave Justice (4th year)

2024 record: 20-7 (tied for second in Region 12 with a 10-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial Catholic, 69-63, in the 3A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 63.2 ppg (No. 6 in 3A)

63.2 ppg (No. 6 in 3A) 2024 defense: 50 ppg (No. 2 in 3A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Jace Frandsen, G, Sr.

West Johansen, C, Sr.

Scott Johansen, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Porter Hurdsman, G, Sr.

Will Jeffs, C, Sr.

Braxton Butler, F, Sr.

Devin Rasmussen, F, Sr.

Ajay Thomas, G, So.

Porter Sitterud, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We lost six seniors from last year but have a lot of players that have been in the program that are talented and hardworking. We are looking to gain some varsity experience and improve over the course of the season. Go Spartans.

6. Delta Rabbits

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Kurtis Topham (9th year)

2024 record: 7-17 (eighth in Region 12 with a 3-11 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to South Summit, 73-57, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 53.7 ppg (No. 16 in 3A)

53.7 ppg (No. 16 in 3A) 2024 defense: 58.5 ppg (No. 9 in 3A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Bronco Bundy, G, Jr.

Jaytn Brough, F, Sr.

Tate Topham, G, Sr.

Mason Robinson, G, Jr.

Kobe Driggs, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cy Droubay, G, Sr.

Jett Rawlinson, F, Jr.

Brody Cleaver, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We only have two returning starters, but have five players with a lot of varsity experience. We are excited to see what we can do this year and hope to be very competitive.

7. Carbon Dinos

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Taylor Brower (1st year)

2024 record: 8-15 (tied for sixth in Region 12 with a 4-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 65-44, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 52.4 ppg (No. 17 in 3A)

52.4 ppg (No. 17 in 3A) 2024 defense: 59.8 ppg (No. 11 in 3A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Evan Lancaster, F, Sr.

Rydge Butler, G, Sr.

Carter Warburton, G, Jr.

Logan Bennett, G, F, Jr.

Kyler Orth, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cannon Mortensen, F, Sr.

Max Carlson, F, Sr.

Caleb Sorenson, G, Jr.

Cash Withers, G, Jr.

Ty Mortensen, C, Jr.

Jackson Basone, G, So

Carter Branch, G, So

Case Griffeth, G, So

Coach comment: I feel confident on the upcoming season. We have a lot of depth in our Seniors. They played a lot last year as juniors but the minutes were inconsistent. We are going to be learning and playing but I feel we can be successful.

With a new staff and a new system, kids were anxious but they bought in quickly. We had a great summer and played a lot of games. Saw a lot of good things both offensively and defensively. We were able to find our identity and we are going to practice getting better at that.

I feel like we are going to do well and compete in our region and hopefully get some wins early and then build on those once we get to region.

8. North Sanpete Hawks

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Bill Pollock (4th year)

2024 record: 8-15 (tied for sixth in Region 12 with a 4-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Manti, 77-62, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 55.5 ppg (No. 12 in 3A)

55.5 ppg (No. 12 in 3A) 2024 defense: 63.1 ppg (No. 15 in 3A)

Returning starters: One

Additional info not provided.

Region 13

1. Morgan Trojans

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Scott Hunt (2nd year)

2024 record: 12-12 (third in Region 13 with a 6-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 59-49, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 61.2 ppg (No. 8 in 3A)

61.2 ppg (No. 8 in 3A) 2024 defense: 60.6 ppg (No. 13 in 3A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Kolton Asay, SG, Sr.

Nate Pace, Wing, Sr.

Ben Russell, Wing, Sr.

Bracken Saunders, SG, Jr.

Mason Williams, Wing, Jr.

Jake Hansen, PG, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jack Hurd, G, Jr.

Brody Peterson, G, Jr.

Brighton Whimpey, G, Jr.

Coach comment: Morgan will be a solid team with experience. Great kids with great attitudes. We have strengths as a group but need to improve in several areas to be considered amongst the best. If we commit to the defensive end of the court and set aside personal agendas, we have a high ceiling.

2. South Summit Wildcats

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Norm Hayter (2nd year)

2024 record: 23-4 (second in Region 13 with a 7-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 65-62, in the 3A championship

2024 offense: 66.2 ppg (No. 3 in 3A)

66.2 ppg (No. 3 in 3A) 2024 defense: 53.9 ppg (No. 4 in 3A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Logan Woolstenhulme, Sr.

Brooks Branca, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Cole Reber, Sr.

Truman Iverson, Sr.

Ryker Bowman, Jr.

Blake Osguthorpe, Jr.

Joey Harris, Jr.

Maddox ‘Welch, Jr.

Jack Johnson, Jr.

Ethan Leavitt, Jr.

Calvin Loftus, Jr.

Bryghton Hanson, Jr.

Benson Brown, Jr.

Coach comment: We only have one starter back. Will need to have guys step up and fill important roles and work together with each other as a team. Great bunch of young men with good attitudes and work hard.

3. Ogden Tigers

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Trent Porter (3rd year)

2024 record: 20-7 (first in Region 13 with a 9-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 70-63, in the 3A semifinals

2024 offense: 64.1 ppg (No. 4 in 3A)

64.1 ppg (No. 4 in 3A) 2024 defense: 54.8 ppg (No. 5 in 3A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Conrad Moore, PG

Coach comment: Entering into the unknown. We graduated guys and lost one to transfer.

4. Union Cougars

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Dillon Gilpin (2nd year)

2024 record: 10-16 (fourth in Region 13 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Ogden, 75-49, in the 3A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 52.1 ppg (No. 18 in 3A)

52.1 ppg (No. 18 in 3A) 2024 defense: 56.3 ppg (No. 6 in 3A)

Returning starters: Four

Coach comment: We are excited to get the season started and look forward to a year full of great competition.

5. Grantsville Cowboys

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Stace Riding (1st year)

2024 record: 8-16 (fifth in Region 13 with a 3-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Ogden, 57-47, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 54.7 ppg (No. 14 in 3A)

54.7 ppg (No. 14 in 3A) 2024 defense: 58.5 ppg (No. 10 in 3A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Bryson Roberts, PG/SG, Sr.

Cooper Castagno, PG, Sr.

Kelton Byrd, SF, Sr.

Jaxon Kell, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jordan Fawson, PG, Jr.

Dresden Jensen, F/C, Jr.

Coach comment: Super excited to get back in the gym full-time and get the season started. These young men have put in a lot of time during the off season and we played in a lot of games during the off season, which has translated into increased confidence and an excitement to get things started.

6. Ben Lomond Scots

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Tanoka Beard (6th year)

2024 record: 5-19 (sixth in Region 13 with a 0-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Summit Academy, 97-80, in the 3A first round

2024 offense: 57 ppg (No. 11 in 3A)

57 ppg (No. 11 in 3A) 2024 defense: 66 ppg (No. 16 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

Region 14

1. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Sanjin Kolovrat (4th year)

2024 record: 14-13 (tied for first in Region 14 with a 5-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A

2024 postseason: Beat South Summit, 65-62, in the 3A championship

2024 offense: 63.8 ppg (No. 5 in 3A)

63.8 ppg (No. 5 in 3A) 2024 defense: 61 ppg (No. 14 in 3A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

JJ Apathjang, G, Sr.

Deng Deng, G, Sr.

Longar Alor, F, Sr.

Majak Deng, G, Sr.

Aymen Ismail, G, Jr.

AJ Peek, G Jr.

Key newcomers:

Oscar Keegan, F, Fr.

Coach comment: Excited to return a good group of guys from last season with more chemistry. Lot of talent and a difficult schedule will test us early, hoping to hit our groove in time. Terrific group of seniors leading us every day.

2. American Heritage Patriots

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Paora Winitana (5th year)

2024 record: 14-11 (tied for first in Region 14 with a 5-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to South Summit, 67-61, in the 3A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 73.6 ppg (No. 1 in 3A)

73.6 ppg (No. 1 in 3A) 2024 defense: 71.6 ppg (No. 18 in 3A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Mana Winitana, 6′2, PG, So.

Weston Larson, 6′3, SG, Sr.

Brady Peery, 6′3, PF, Sr.

James Matsen, 6′5, SF, Jr.

Nate Zimmerman, 6′8, C, Sr.

Jackson Black, 6′1, SG, So.

Mike Banks, 6′3, SF, Sr.

Sam Werner, 6′2, SG, Sr.

Owen Chenn, 6′3, CG, Sr.

Jaxon Smith, 6′4, PF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Gabe Harmon, 6′3, CG, So.

Christian Hanshaw, 6′5, PF, So.

Scotty Bishop, 6′2, CG, Jr.

Carter Lawyer, 6′0, SG, So.

Cove Hansen, 6′0, CG, So.

Kade Andersen, 6′4, CG, Fr.

Jacob Fulmer, 6′3, SF, Fr.

Coach comment: We are very excited for the 24-25 season and we look forward to building on the foundation that has been laid over the last four years.

We lost some key players from 23-24 who graduated and have gone on to bigger and better things. But this gives an opportunity for new leadership, and a new wave of talent coming through, that will be led by our power combo seniors — Weston Larson and Brady Peery, and our sophomore who is already regarded by many as one of the best point guards in the State, Mana Winitana.

Our focus is always on improvement, and this will never change. But this group of young men have had an amazing Summer playing some top teams around the country, and have completed one of our best Fall programs of strength work, conditioning and skill work. With these awesome experiences, our team now have the belief to go all the way and compete for a state championship.

We understand this is the goal of every team and there are some very talented and tough schools in 3A, including defending champs — Judge Memorial. We are mindful of their tragic loss and mourn with them at this time.

3. Summit Academy Bears

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Alex Lossee (2nd year)

2024 record: 11-15 (third in Region 14 with a 2-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Emery, 61-35, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 61.8 ppg (No. 7 in 3A)

61.8 ppg (No. 7 in 3A) 2024 defense: 66.3 ppg (No. 17 in 3A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Jace Frandsen, G, Sr.

West Johansen, C, Sr.

Scott Johansen, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Porter Hurdsman, G, Sr.

Will Jeffs, C, Sr.

Braxton Butler, F, Sr.

Devin Rasmussen, F, Sr.

Ajay Thomas, G, So.

Porter Sitterud, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We are returning one varsity player from last years team. We have a new group that is hungry to compete in a very tough and physical classification.

4. Providence Hall Patriots

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Rick Harward (1st year)

2024 record: 7-16 (fourth in Region 14 with a 0-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Delta, 60-56, in the 3A first round

2024 offense: 54.9 ppg (No. 13 in 3A)

54.9 ppg (No. 13 in 3A) 2024 defense: 60.3 ppg (No. 12 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.