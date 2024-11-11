Utah State running back Rahsul Faison (3) runs in motion across the line of scrimmage during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 in Logan, Utah.

Injuries of practically any kind have not gone all that well for Utah State football this season.

For the most part, Aggies who’ve been injured have been ruled out for the season at this point.

That includes numerous starters, upwards of 13 now.

There is good news on the injury front for USU this week, though.

Starting running back Rahsul Faison hardly played against Washington State — he carried the ball twice for a total of three yards — due to a knee injury suffered against Wyoming.

Faison isn’t expected to miss any more time with that injury though and interim head coach Nate Dreiling believes he will be back in action, for real this time, Saturday against Hawaii.

“He should be good to go this week,” Dreiling said. “... Kind of a minor injury, but if he’s not 100% it just doesn’t look right and you have Herschel (Turner) to back him up, which we feel confident in. I’m 100% or pretty close to 100% sure that we will have him this weekend.”

USU had hoped that Faison would have a bigger role against Washington State, but the knee injury flared up in a way that made it a bad idea to force him into the action.

“He was probable last weekend,” Dreiling said. “The swelling in his knee was a little bit too much, he couldn’t push off of it.”

Turner carried the majority of the load in place of Faison against WSU and the true freshman impressed.

Turner accounted for 111 all-purpose yards in his first career start, and rushed for 86 yards on 16 carries, averaging better than five yards per rush.

It was an encouraging performance and one Turner hopes to build on going forward.

“It was a blessing to me to have the opportunity,” he said after the game. “... I still have a lot of work to do and there is still some stuff that I left out there on the field.”

Faison was impactful in the game too, Turner said, despite not being able to carry his normal load or anything close to it.

“He was a great leader on the bench,” Turner said. “Whenever I came back he would tell me what I missed or what I could’ve done better. When I was out there dropping passes he was telling me to keep my head up. To keep going. He was really a good leader and it was a blessing to have him.”

For as well as Turner played, and backup Derrick Jameson too — Jameson’s lone carry in the game went 72 yards for a touchdown — Utah State is better when Faison is on the field and playing.

The senior running back leads the team with 800 yards and six touchdowns on the ground this season and has rushed for over 100 yards in a game four times this year.

Against Wyoming, the game in which he was injured, Faison ran for 131 yards and a score and added 45 yards through the air.

With winnable games ahead on the schedule — against Hawaii and San Diego State at home and on the road at Colorado State — Utah State is hoping to end the season in far better fashion than things have gone through the first two and a half months.

“We’ve had a tough season so far but I think every game (left) is winnable for us,” wide receiver Grant Page said. “... In my mind, I think we can win out and end the season on a good note.”

Getting Faison back will surely help with that.