BYU cheerleaders wave the Y flag after the Cougars' victory at Central Florida on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Orlando.

The Deseret News obtained video of BYU cheer coach Jocelyn Allan apparently being struck in the head by a water bottle thrown by a fan at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Shortly after BYU’s 22-21 win over Utah, video shot by Cougar fan Jessica Hellewell captures a water bottle being thrown and striking a woman in the face. She immediately collapses and a BYU cheerleader rushes to her aid, helping her to the ground as other Cougar cheer team members and police gather around her.

Allan and the BYU cheer team were stationed on the southwest side of Rice-Eccles Stadium throughout the game and in the immediate aftermath of the Cougars’ rivalry game win.

In a post on Instagram, Allan shared her experience, saying that she lost consciousness due to being hit by the water bottle.

“At the conclusion of tonight’s BYU/Utah game, a Utah fan in the table seats in the south endzone threw a water bottle and hit me directly in the head,” Allan wrote. “I lost consciousness but thankfully was lowered to the ground by one of my cheerleaders. Police are going over video footage to identify the seats that it came from (we have a pretty good idea). If you saw the incident, or have any info on the family who owns that particular box, please contact me. Thank you!”

When reached for comment, a BYU athletics spokesperson replied, “The incident is still being reviewed, and we won’t be providing further comment right now.”

Due to an ongoing investigation into the incident, both Brigham Young University and the University of Utah declined to comment further on Monday. Allan could not be reached for comment on Sunday or Monday.

The water bottle that struck Allan wasn’t the only garbage being thrown from the stands following the game, as a few fans at Rice-Eccles Stadium littered the field. Utah tight end Landen King helped pick up trash on the turf in the southeast end zone following the loss.