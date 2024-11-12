Ridgeline Riverhawks guard Emilee Skinner (5) grabs the rebound during the 4A girls basketball state semifinals against the Payson Lions at the UCCU Center in Orem on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

The 2024-2025 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week with the official start of the season Tuesday. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 4A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are six new head basketball coaches in 4A this year: Tony Ingle (Timpanogos), Kasey Winters (Dixie), Marcus Onofrietti (Hillcrest), Jonny Bates (Park City), Kara Foster (Green Canyon) and Rick Stoeckl (West Field).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 8

1. Payson Lions

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Chad Bahr (6th year)

2023-24 record: 17-8 (first in Region 8 with a 10-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 54-30, in the 4A semifinals

2024 offense: 50.8 ppg (No. 5 in 4A)

2024 defense: 37.4 ppg (No. 2 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Kyah Bahr: G, Sr., 5′11

Quincy Mathews, F, Sr., 5′11

Averie Roundy, PG, Sr., 5′10

Emmie Hales, Jr., G., 6′1

Halle Anderson, G, Jr., 5′5

Key newcomers:

Sadie Degraffenreid, 5′10, So.

Sariah Peterson, 5′6, Sr.

Annie Christensen, 6′0, Sr.

Abbie Rowley, 6′1, Jr.

Coach comment: We are very excited about the upcoming season. We will be very young, but talented. Our pre-season schedule should once again prepare us for a much improved region. Quincy Mathews, Kyah Bahr, Averie Roundy, and Emmy Hales will be our team leaders with new side kicks Halle Anderson, and a couple other secret weapons. We should be very competitive once again. Time to Hunt.

2. Provo Bulldogs

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Amanda Barker (8th year)

2023-24 record: 11-14 (second in Region 8 with a 7-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Cedar, 54-29, in the 4A second round

2024 offense: 45 ppg (No. 12 in 4A)

2024 defense: 47.5 ppg (No. 14 in 4A)

Additional info not provided.

3. Mountain View Bruins

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Jessica Millgate (3rd year)

2023-24 record: 9-14 (third in Region 8 with a 6-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 77-37, in the 4A second round

2024 offense: 42.7 ppg (No. 15 in 4A)

2024 defense: 48.5 ppg (No. 18 in 4A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Jaycee Carlson, PG, Jr.

Kimberlee Brown, SG, Sr.

Lia Suguturaga, F, Sr.

Halle Richards, Post, Sr.

Sienna Bramble, PG, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Sienna Bramble, PG, Jr.

Coach comment: We are very excited for a new season to begin and are looking forward to having so many returners.

4. Uintah Utes

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Hollie Ottley (2nd year)

2023-24 record: 6-18 (tied for fourth in Region 8 with a 3-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 58-24, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 34 ppg (No. 22 in 4A)

2024 defense: 44.7 ppg (No. 10 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Emily Bake, C, Sr.

Joy Spencer, G, Sr.

Lauren Labrum, G, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kenadie Maughan, C, Jr.

Coach comment: As we gear up for the upcoming season, I’m excited about the potential of our team. We have three returning starters who bring valuable experience and leadership to the court. Their presence will be crucial in guiding our young team, which shows a lot of promise. While we may be a young squad overall, the talent and determination I’ve seen from these girls give me great optimism for what we can achieve this year. We’re ready to compete and grow together as a team, and I look forward to a successful season.

5. Orem Tigers

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Maile Fano (2nd year)

2023-24 record: 5-17 (tied for fourth in Region 8 with a 3-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 63-37, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 37.4 ppg (No. 19 in 4A)

2024 defense: 52.2 ppg (No. 24 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Additional info not provided.

6. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Tony Ingle (1st year)

2023-24 record: 4-18 (sixth in Region 8 with a 1-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Murray, 64-31, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 33.6 ppg (No. 23 in 4A)

2024 defense: 52.5 ppg (No. 25 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Ella Maddox, G, Sr.

Alex Thorup, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ka’ena Kaaihue, G, So.

Coach comment: We are looking to build a strong foundations that sets the tone for a competitive program.

Region 9

1. Snow Canyon Warriors

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Sue Hoskins (2nd year)

2023-24 record: 24-2 (first in Region 8 with a 12-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 58-34, in the 4A championship

2024 offense: 61.2 ppg (No. 2 in 4A)

2024 defense: 44.5 ppg (No. 9 in 4A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Olivia Hamlin, PG, Sr.

Kelly Howard, SG, Sr.

Joey Jensen, SG, Sr.

Macie Hoskins, G, F, Sr.

Alyssa Staheli, G, Sr.

Chaylee Andrews, C, Jr.

Makasini Fonua, F, So.

Kaylin Wynia, C, So.

Key newcomers:

Falyn Randall, SG, Fr.

Aubry Crane, PG, So.

Coach comment: We are very excited to return all of our starters and add some very talented freshmen to our team. Our post players are more experienced and will be major contributors to an already high-powered offense. We are very much looking forward to this upcoming season.

2. Cedar City Reds

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Cory Nielsen (8th year)

2023-24 record: 19-6 (second in Region 9 with a 9-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 62-35, in the 4A semifinals

2024 offense: 49 ppg (No. 7 in 4A)

2024 defense: 43.4 ppg (No. 5 in 4A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Kelsi Orton G, Sr.

Kenzie Bird G, Sr.

Annalyse Shimada wing, Sr.

Mya Bishoff wing, Jr.

Tylee Nielson G, Jr.

Riley Albrecht G, Jr.

Gabby Gomez G, Jr.

Erica Bromley F, Jr.

Jaylin York, Wing, So.

Coach comment: Looking forward to a competitive league.

3. Desert Hills Thunder

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Ron Denos (11th year)

2023-24 record: 10-13 (fifth in Region 9 with a 5-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Payson, 51-40, in the 5A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 47.6 ppg (No. 8 in 5A)

2024 defense: 47.5 ppg (No. 13 in 5A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Mylee Villanueva, F, Jr.

Tess Peterson, F, Jr

Brynlee Mortensen, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ellie Heaton, F, Jr

Taycee Bernardo, F, Jr.

Harmony Levi, C, Sr.

Riley Greene, G, Jr.

Brielle Adamson, G, Jr.

Sophie Nelson, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We will be young, but will be exciting to see how they grow. We will be inexperienced but will grow as the season goes.

4. Pine View Panthers

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Ben Luce (6th year)

2023-24 record: 4-20 (tied for sixth in Region 9 with a 2-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Provo, 47-46, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 38.8 ppg (No. 18 in 4A)

2024 defense: 52.6 ppg (No. 26 in 4A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Reese Gustin, G, Jr

Hayden Harris, G/F, Jr

Casey Morley, G, Jr

Key newcomers:

Ella Fiefia, F, Jr

Kenedy Eves, Fr

Coach comment: With everybody returning and some pretty good time spent in the gym, we’re looking forward to the season and looking forward to competing better than last year. This is a fun group of girls, could be a fun season.

5. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Cassie Hahl (3rd year)

2023-24 record: 7-17 (tied for sixth in Region 9 with a 2-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 86-24, in the 4A second round

2024 offense: 44.5 ppg (No. 13 in 4A)

2024 defense: 52.1 ppg (No. 23 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Alyssa Whittaker, F, Sr.

Colleen Korella, PG, Sr.

Chloe White, PG, G, Sr.

Sophie Rosario, F, Jr.

Josie Myers, So., So.

Key newcomers:

Chloe White, PG, G, Sr.

Zaniyah Brinagh, G, F, Fr.

Jayda Alofipo, G, Fr.

Coach comment: I am pumped for this year. We have strong returners coming back who are experienced and hungry. Our younger classmen are very solid basketball players who will contribute so much to our team finding success on all levels. We have worked extremely hard this off season and I ‘m confident that we can put it all together this year to feel successful.

6. Hurricane Tigers

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Pepper Reddish (5th year)

2023-24 record: 13-11 (tied for third in Region 9 with a 6-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Dixie, 59-46, in the 4A second round

2024 offense: 47.5 ppg (No. 9 in 4A)

2024 defense: 47.6 ppg (No. 15 in 4A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Adalyn Johnson, PG, Sr.

Laynee Walker, G, So.

Coach comment: We are an eager and energetic group this year looking to really grow quickly into our new positions on the court.

7. Dixie Flyers

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Kasey Winters (1st year)

2023-24 record: 13-13 (tied for third in Region 9 with a 6-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Ridgeline, 66-22, in the 4A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 47.3 ppg (No. 10 in 4A)

2024 defense: 46 ppg (No. 12 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Jaycee Bundy, G, Sr

Brinlee Bennett, F, Sr

Jerzi Bundy, G, So

Hayden Stilson, F, Jr

Key newcomers:

TK Wilstead, G, So

Emma Aldridge, F, So

Izzy Hollingshead, G, Fr

Addison Winters, G, Fr

Audi Orton, G, Fr

Coach comment: Dixie is looking forward to the upcoming season. Dixie graduated several key contributors and will be relying on a mixture of returners and newcomers to be successful this season. It will be fun to watch this group learn, grow and compete together.

Region 10

1. Jordan Beetdiggers

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Dax Jacobson (2nd year)

2023-24 record: 14-11 (tied for first in Region 10 with a 11-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Payson, 64-40, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 43.6 ppg (No. 14 in 5A)

2024 defense: 43.8 ppg (No. 7 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Tess Jacobson, Sr.

Brynnlie Sperry, Sr.

June Joseph, So.

Paige Smith, So.

Key newcomers:

Jill Ballou, Sr.

Julia Willham, Sr.

Maddy Clough, Sr.

Chloe Glauser, Jr.

Greta Jensen, Jr.

Felita Toiaivao, Jr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to competing and defending last year’s region co-championship.

2. Cottonwood Colts

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Tes Soracco (5th year)

2023-24 record: 17-7 (tied for first in Region 10 with a 11-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 49-48, in the 4A second round

2024 offense: 51 ppg (No. 4 in 4A)

2024 defense: 38.5 ppg (No. 3 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Bella Morris, G, Sr.

Lulu Vernon, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Taylor Workman, G, Sr.

Coach comment: We are excited for the upcoming season. We look forward to building off of last year and continuing to work hard and get better. We have a great group of girls. They work hard and are fun to coach.

3. Murray Spartans

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Holly Gillette (11th year)

2023-24 record: 14-10 (third in Region 10 with a 8-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 61-19, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 49.7 ppg (No. 6 in 5A)

2024 defense: 43.1 ppg (No. 4 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Charlotte Scherbel, G, Sr.

Bonnie Henricksen, P, Sr.

Grace Taeoalii, G, Jr.

Brooklyn Richter, P, So.

Key newcomers:

Brinley Forsyth, G, Jr.

Addison Allen, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited about the upcoming year, our team has been working hard in the offseason. We have a mix of experience, and players new to the varsity level and it will be fun to see how we develop as the season progresses.

4. Tooele Buffaloes

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Julie Bonner (3rd year)

2023-24 record: 10-12 (fourth in Region 10 with a 5-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Crimson Cliffs, 53-24, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 42.5 ppg (No. 16 in 4A)

2024 defense: 44.4 ppg (No. 8 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Kennedy Searle, F, So.

Halle Hogan, PG, Jr.

Coach comment: I’m excited about the potential we have as a team. We’ve made some solid improvements in our training and teamwork, and I believe we’re in a great position to build on last year’s performance. Our focus will be on developing our skills, maintaining a strong work ethic, and fostering a supportive environment for each player. If we stay committed and continue to push each other, I’m confident we can achieve our goals.

5. Stansbury Stallions

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Alex Huxford (3rd year)

2023-24 record: 4-18 (fifth in Region 10 with a 3-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Jordan, 48-37, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 36.9 ppg (No. 20 in 4A)

2024 defense: 49.8 ppg (No. 20 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Halley McGee, G, Sr.

Addi Hansen, F, Sr.

Kamry Bryan, G, Sr.

Bryn Leigh Jones, F, Jr.

Apisi Maile, G, Jr.

Leah Larsen, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Maren Shields, G, Jr.

Sadie Kennedy, F, Sr.

Oakley Lawrence, F, Sr.

Makenzie Meldrum, F, So.

Coach comment: Our off-season leadership and commitment has been outstanding. We have a lot of multisport athletes who love to compete and we look forward to taking a significant step forward in team success.

6. Park City Miners

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Jonny Bates (1st year)

2023-24 record: 5-19 (sixth in Region 10 with a 3-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Dixie, 53-16, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 28.7 ppg (No. 24 in 4A)

2024 defense: 45.3 ppg (No. 11 in 4A)

Returning starters: Five

Coach comment: We’ve have rebuilt the whole coaching staff with highly decorated collegiate players. We are hopeful we can get 1% better everyday to have the best season we’ve seen as a program.

7. Hillcrest Huskies

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Marcus Onofrietti (1st year)

2023-24 record: 0-22 (seventh in Region 10 with a 0-11 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 4A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 23 ppg (No. 25 in 4A)

2024 defense: 51.9 ppg (No. 22 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Additional info not provided.

Region 11

1. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Ainsli Jenks (9th year)

2023-24 record: 25-2 (first in Region 11 with a 8-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A

2024 postseason: Beat Snow Canyon, 58-34, in the 4A championship

2024 offense: 65.5 ppg (No. 1 in 4A)

2024 defense: 32.1 ppg (No. 1 in 4A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Emilee Skinner, PG, Sr.

Makaydi Jenks, CG, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Abbey Hobbs, PG, Sr.

Elise Wright, SG, Sr.

Ava Hess, PG, Jr.

Taylee Munford, F, Jr.

Brooke Smith, SG, Jr.

Reagan Brown, CG, So.

Emy Castleton, F, So.

Abby Munford, F, So.

Coach comment: This is a reloading year for us. New season, new journey. We graduated four girls who had started for us the last 3 seasons. We will have Emilee Skinner back. She played with Team USA U17 this summer and just recently announced her commitment to Duke. Emilee is a great leader and an incredible player; we are excited to have her help guiding a new group this season. The girls we’ll have around Emilee are girls who have been putting in work behind the scenes for years, waiting for their opportunity to play varsity, and they’ll be ready to contribute. We’re excited to compete in a 4A classification that has a lot of great teams, players, and coaches.

2. Sky View Bobcats

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Vanessa Hall (9th year)

2023-24 record: 12-10 (third in Region 11 with a 4-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 52-40, in the 4A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 42.1 ppg (No. 17 in 4A)

2024 defense: 43.6 ppg (No. 6 in 4A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Claire Fischer, F, C, Sr.

Mya Eskelson, G, Sr.

Kaitlyn Schumann, F, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Reese Seeley, F, So.

Kam Walker, F, C, So.

Liv McKay, G, So.

3. Green Canyon Wolves

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Kara Foster (1st year)

2023-24 record: 13-10 (fourth in Region 11 with a 3-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Cedar, 59-54, in the 4A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 51.3 ppg (No. 3 in 4A)

2024 defense: 48.4 ppg (No. 17 in 4A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Talyssa Nelson, G, Jr.

Mya Hinds, G, Jr.

Kloe Tensmeyer, G, So.

Key newcomers:

Claire Brown, G, Jr.

Liza Seedall, Post, Jr.

Coach comment: As a brand new coaching staff we are excited about our young, upcoming team. This is an energetic, hard working and focused group of girls. We are looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish this season.

4. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Jaycee Carroll (2nd year)

2023-24 record: 11-12 (second in Region 11 with a 5-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 44-37, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 45.7 ppg (No. 11 in 5A)

2024 defense: 48.7 ppg (No. 19 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

5. West Field Longhorns

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Rick Stoeckl (1st year)

New school for 2024

Returning contributors:

Canyon Britt, Sr., PG

Jaylyn Coombs, Sr., SG

Ella Doxey, Sr., F

Izzy Tracy, Sr., P

Tailey Buckway, Jr., G/F

Kylee Mueller, Jr., P

Key newcomers:

Bria Belnap, Sr., F

Rylee Andreasen, Jr., G

Meghan Petersen, So., G

Coach comment: We are a new school and players from different schools and different cultures. The key is to get our girls to play hard and play for each other and hopefully come together and play our best in January and February. Outlook is bright.

6. Bear River Bears

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Josie Pugsley (3rd year)

2023-24 record: 7-17 (fifth in Region 11 with a 0-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 4A

2024 postseason: Lost to Mountain View, 45-35, in the 4A first round

2024 offense: 34.3 ppg (No. 21 in 4A)

2024 defense: 48.1 ppg (No. 16 in 4A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Aubree Fry, PG/SG, Sr.

Saydee Pebley, PF/C, Sr.

Brooklyn Capener, SF, Sr.

Brooklyn Pond, SF, Sr.

Shelby Wilkinson, SG, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Robbi Marble, PG/SG, Sophomore

Coach comment: We have high hopes for this season as we will be returning four of our previous starters and a majority of our reserves. We’ve been putting work in during the offseason to get better and we are excited to see that work out into action during the season.