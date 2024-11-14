Brighton High School plays Highland High School in a boys basketball game at Highland High School in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

The 2024-25 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 5A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are four new head basketball coaches in 5A this year: Jason Chandler (Granger), Cam Wood (Northridge), Landen Cummings (East) and Mason Dupaix (West).

Here are the 5A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 4

1. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Drew Trost (12th year)

2024 record: 15-10 (second in Region 4 with a 9-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Brighton, 70-53, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 62.4 ppg (No. 8 in 5A)

62.4 ppg (No. 8 in 5A) 2024 defense: 54.4 ppg (No. 4 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Luke Meyer, 6′9, Post, Sr., All State last year, 17.6 PPG, 9.5 reb

Stockton Young, 6′3, G, Sr., All Region, So..6 PPG, 4.6 reb, 2.0 ast

Hunter Chamberlain, 6′7, Post, Sr.

Jake Wyatt, 6′3, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Deng Deng, 6′8, Jr., Post

Trey Nicolodemos, 6′2, Jr., G

Evan Colarusso, 6′3, So., G

Coach comment: We are excited to welcome back a talented and experienced senior class led by Luke Meyer and Stockton Young. This dynamic duo will provide a terrific inside and outside threat. Seniors Hunter Chamberlain and Jake Wyatt will also play big varsity roles. We are also excited to see Juniors Trey Nicolodemos and Deng Deng step up into Varsity roles. We have a difficult schedule and challenging region that should prepare us well for the tournament. We cannot wait to get on the floor and compete.

2. Cyprus Pirates

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Tre Smith (11th year)

2024 record: 6-17 (tied for fourth in Region 4 with a 5-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 5A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 56.3 ppg (No. 21 in 5A)

56.3 ppg (No. 21 in 5A) 2024 defense: 61.7 ppg (No. 21 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Koli Fosita, G, Jr.

Beckham Bayles, G, Jr.

Paden Sharp, G, Sr.

Karan Makhar, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Alan Hadzialijagic, F, Fr.

Coach comment: I love how are team has shaped up this year. I have a great group of kids that do all the little things to cultivate culture and winning. They have expectations and standards for themselves and their teammates. We are looking forward to a competitive year.

3. Hunter Wolverines

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: KJ Ng (third year)

2024 record: 10-14 (tied for fourth in Region 4 with a 5-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to West Jordan, 59-53, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 59.1 ppg (No. 14 in 5A)

59.1 ppg (No. 14 in 5A) 2024 defense: 62.2 ppg (No. 23 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Dominick Phannolath, G, Sr.

Uluaki Taukiuvea, Post, Sr.

Keaton Miller, Wing, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kianu Dzakic, G, Sr.

Lashah Judson, G, Sr.

Noah Francom, Wing, So.

Terrail Brown, G, So.

Samiu Taukiuvea, Post, Fr.

Coach comment: We have our Main Core returning with some talented underclassmen stepping in to fill minutes. I can see us having a very successful year if we stay together and play the right way.

4. Kearns Cougars

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Dan Cosby (16th year)

2024 record: 8-15 (third in Region 4 with a 6-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 5A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 54.6 ppg (No. 24 in 5A)

54.6 ppg (No. 24 in 5A) 2024 defense: 60.7 ppg (No. 19 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Isaiah Cruz, G, Sr.

Kayden Stark, G, Sr.

Parker Johnson, G, Sr.

Hayden Pentico, G, Sr.

Gavin Hind, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Xian Brown, G, Jr.

Aiden Oliver, G, Jr.

Dom Maxfield, G, Jr.

Thon Mapuor, F, Sr.

Coach comment: With a lot of quick guards, and new players we hope to build chemistry and a positive attitude. Our goal this year is to be able to play fast and play hard until the last minute.

5. Taylorsville Warriors

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Bernie Graziano (ninth year)

2024 record: 6-14 (sixth in Region 4 with a 4-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 27 in 5A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 56.6 ppg (No. 20 in 5A)

56.6 ppg (No. 20 in 5A) 2024 defense: 66.5 ppg (No. 28 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Kobe Allen, Sr., G/F

Logan Bertagnolli, Sr., C/F

Logan Pokorny, Sr., G/F

Key newcomers:

Chatlin Mills, Sr., F

Juan Castellano, Sr., G

Ayden Maxfield, Jr., G

Coach comment: We have a great group that plays with a lot of energy and chemistry. We are really excited about the season and plan on being very competitive. We do have returners with experience and toughness. Looking forward to a challenging preseason with hopes of preparing us for Region play. We are excited to start, have fun, and work hard to achieve our goals for the season.

6. West Jordan Jaguars

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Christian Wouden (fourth year)

2024 record: 14-11 (first in Region 4 with a 12-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Orem, 63-44, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 57 ppg (No. 19 in 5A)

57 ppg (No. 19 in 5A) 2024 defense: 57.6 ppg (No. 10 in 5A)

Returning starters: None

Key newcomers:

Dodger Denning, PG, Sr.

Coach comment: As we gear up for the upcoming basketball season at West Jordan High School, our young and motivated team is ready to embrace the challenges ahead. While we may be inexperienced, the determination and enthusiasm these players bring to the court are unmatched. Every practice and game is an opportunity for growth, and we’re committed to playing hard every day and not only improving our skills but also fostering a spirit of excellence both on and off the court. Our goal is to make a significant impact and demonstrate the true meaning of teamwork and dedication.

7. Granger Lancers

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Jason Chandler (first year)

2024 record: 3-18 (seventh in Region 4 with a 1-11 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 30 in 5A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 53.8 ppg (No. 26 in 5A)

53.8 ppg (No. 26 in 5A) 2024 defense: 71.3 ppg (No. 30 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Mason Biddulph, F/C, Sr.

Isaiah Gukeisen, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Will Tidwell, G, So.

Kayden Street, G/F, So.

Coach comment: We have a great group of guys who are working hard to compete in Region 4.

Region 5

1. Bountiful Redhawks

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Gus Sopena (second year)

2024 record: 19-6 (first in Region 5 with a 12-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Highland, 65-69, in the 5A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 70.4 ppg (No. 2 in 5A)

70.4 ppg (No. 2 in 5A) 2024 defense: 57.2 ppg (No. 9 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Charlie Smith, G/Wing, Sr.

Bryson Heath, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Davey Howe, Wing/Big, Jr.

Lincoln Smith, G/Wing, Jr.

Wyatt Crane, G, Jr.

Coach comment: After a successful first year in our new system, we are ready to continue building on, what we think, is a tremendously talented group of young men. We love our group we have coming back this year and are super excited to showcase some younger talent who have been itching to show their worth. We believe in this group and have confidence in their abilities. Not as tall as last year, but this group provides us with skillsets that we did not have last year. Going to be another exciting, entertaining, and unselfish brand of Bountiful basketball. We’re excited for our competitive non-region schedule and the always tough region, 5 schedule, led by tremendous coaches.

2. Woods Cross Wildcats

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Margetts (fourth year)

2024 record: 7-17 (tied for fifth in Region 5 with a 6-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 57-56, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 50.3 ppg (No. 29 in 5A)

50.3 ppg (No. 29 in 5A) 2024 defense: 56 ppg (No. 7 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Hunter Jackson, G, Sr.

Bryson Watson, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Elliot Bendinger, F, Jr.

Marcus Stepan, G, Jr.

Madden Johnsen, G, So.

Sam Bennett, G, Jr.

Landon Shepard, C, Jr.

3. Viewmont Vikings

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Travis Frey (second year)

2024 record: 10-15 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 8-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Highland, 67-50, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 62.1 ppg (No. 9 in 5A)

62.1 ppg (No. 9 in 5A) 2024 defense: 64.9 ppg (No. 25 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Drez Jensen, Sr., G

Cache Tuia, Sr., G

Jacob Jeppesen, Sr., G

Carson Tovey, Jr., F

Key newcomers:

Adam Henderson, Jr., C

Lukus Toner, Jr., G

James Gardner, Sr., G

Austin Morgan, Sr., G

Coach comment: We are excited to return two out of our top three in minutes from our previous season in Drez Jensen and Cache Tuia. We also return two other varsity contributors from last year in Carson Tovey and Jacob Jeppesen.

Throughout the off-season we had a number of players transfer from other schools and the chemistry of moving the ball and making the right plays has made great progress. I am excited to see what this team can accomplish this year.

4. Roy Royals

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Hannah (second year)

2024 record: 12-13 (tied for fifth in Region 5 with a 6-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Alta, 82-48, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 58.3 ppg (No. 18 in 5A)

58.3 ppg (No. 18 in 5A) 2024 defense: 59.7 ppg (No. 14 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Colby Frokjer, G, Sr.

Devin Nelson, G, Sr.

Bryce Goodwin, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Tyrece Holbrook, G, Sr.

Ben Stirland, G, Sr.

Tripp Randall, P, Sr.

Boston Greenhalgh, G, Jr.

Jesse Jones, P, Jr.

Jake Hamblin, P, Jr.

Ryan Simmons, P, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a lot of newcomers to the varsity level, but I believe that we will be competitive. I really love how hard this group works for one another and believe that they are capable of producing a great product of basketball. We will continue to rely on our effort, teamwork, and resiliency as a program.

5. Box Elder Bees

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Russell Beck (second year)

2024 record: 9-15 (tied for third in Region 5 with a 8-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Wasatch, 61-44, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 54.8 ppg (No. 23 in 5A)

54.8 ppg (No. 23 in 5A) 2024 defense: 62 ppg (No. 22 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Mason Jeppsen, F, Sr.

Kasen Anderson, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Ryan Jensen SF, So.

Krew Peterson PG, So.

McKay Deem, SG, So.

Eli Gilmore, PF, Fr.

Coach comment: With only a couple of seniors/juniors we have a very young nucleus of talented players.

6. Northridge Knights

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Cam Wood (first year)

2024 record: 10-14 (second in Region 5 with a 9-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Salem Hills, 63-58, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 58.6 ppg (No. 17 in 5A)

58.6 ppg (No. 17 in 5A) 2024 defense: 58.7 ppg (No. 12 in 5A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Cael Lake, G, Sr.

Daniel Sunkuli, PG, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Theo Roach, G/Wing, Jr.

Jay Oliver, G, Jr.

Yahir Ferrer, Post, Jr.

Luke Bailey, Post, Jr.

Jace Whitear, G, So.

Coach comment: New coach and a new team. Great group of boys and I am excited to see what we can do.

7. Bonneville Lakers

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Kyle Bullinger (10th year)

2024 record: 8-16 (seventh in Region 5 with a 4-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Cedar Valley, 53-52, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 51.5 ppg (No. 28 in 5A)

51.5 ppg (No. 28 in 5A) 2024 defense: 56.5 ppg (No. 8 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Ben Tesch, G/F, Sr.

Davis DeGroot, G, Jr.

Jackson Call, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cole Kennedy, F, Jr.

Bryson Landis, C, Fr.

Coach comment: The coaching staff at Bonneville is excited about the upcoming season. We return 3 starters, and will have a healthy mix of young talent and veteran leadership.

8. Clearfield Falcons

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Scott McClaughlin (third year)

2024 record: 6-18 (eighth in Region 5 with a 3-11 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 52-51, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 53.8 ppg (No. 25 in 5A)

53.8 ppg (No. 25 in 5A) 2024 defense: 60 ppg (No. 16 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Jaxson Bishop, G, Sr.

Mikey Creel, wing, Sr.

Sam Droge, C, Sr.

Alyric Kelly, wing, Jr.

Wyatt Williams, wing, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Elijah Dankwa; G, So.

Bode Davis; C, Jr.

Luke Evans; wing, So.

Jack Galvan; G, So.

Dallas Godderidge; G, So.

Josh Knight; G, Jr.

Hayden Parry, wing, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a good mix of youth and experience. They are a group of fighters that are hungry to compete. They have worked all summer to develop and are excited for the season.

Region 6

1. Olympus Titans

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Matt Barnes (28th year)

2024 record: 24-3 (tied for fifth in Region 6 with a 10-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 5A

2024 postseason: Beat Alta, 69-61, in the 5A championship

2024 offense: 75.9 ppg (No. 1 in 5A)

75.9 ppg (No. 1 in 5A) 2024 defense: 55.4 ppg (No. 5 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Gavin Lowe, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Luke Owen, F, Sr.

Caden Jackson, G, Jr.

Tyler Goldsberry, G, Sr.

Malaki Philip, G, Sr.

Coach comment: We will have a new group of varsity players this season. Looking forward to building and growing together as a team. Very excited to see where we can go.

2. Highland Rams

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Chris Jones (fourth year)

2024 record: 19-7 (third in Region 6 with a 9-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 57-50, in the 5A semifinals

2024 offense: 60.5 ppg (No. 12 in 5A)

60.5 ppg (No. 12 in 5A) 2024 defense: 51.4 ppg (No. 1 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Isaiah Drisdom, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jack Anderton, G, Sr.

Vai Higby, F, Sr.

Soren Ries, F, Jr.

Bodie Dodge, G, Jr.

Elliott Clark, Sr., F

Coach comment: We have the players to be a good team. The upside is exciting. Once we commit to defending, rebounding and sharing the ball we can compete at a high level.

3. Brighton Bengals

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Tim Gardner (third year)

2024 record: 14-11 (fourth in Region 6 with a 7-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Alta, 70-60, in the 5A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 63.8 ppg (No. 5 in 5A)

63.8 ppg (No. 5 in 5A) 2024 defense: 59.7 ppg (No. 14 in 5A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Bradley Easton, G, Sr.

Jaxon Soto, G, Sr.

Josh Mawhinney, FW, Sr.

Case Beames, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Slade Cowan, FW, Jr.

Carson Janke, G, Sr.

Creighton Evers, FW, Sr.

Coach comment: Brighton has a core group of returning players with significant Varsity experience. We are excited about our upcoming pre-season schedule as it prepares us for another tough region year.

4. Alta Hawks

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Travis Ohrn (fourth year)

2024 record: 24-4 (tied for first in Region 6 with a 10-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 5A

2024 postseason: Beat Timpview, 64-53, in the 5A championship

2024 offense: 68.6 ppg (No. 3 in 5A)

68.6 ppg (No. 3 in 5A) 2024 defense: 54.1 ppg (No. 3 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Matt Mckae, F, Sr.

Dash Reiser, G, Jr.

Zak Paepke, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Boston Gray, G, Sr.

Jaxon Langford, G, Sr.

Luke Roberts, G, Sr.

Colin Hansen, G, Jr.

Hayden Anderson, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We are very excited about this upcoming year. We return some key contributors who have proven themselves on a big stage. We have guys that have waited patiently for their opportunity and we’re excited to see them step into their new roles. We have a great mix of seniors and juniors that will help us compete this year.

5. Skyline Eagles

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Marcus Frazier (third year)

2024 record: 13-13 (tied for fifth in Region 6 with a 3-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 76-43, in the 5A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 52.4 ppg (No. 27 in 5A)

52.4 ppg (No. 27 in 5A) 2024 defense: 58.3 ppg (No. 11 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

David Rassmussen, F, Sr.

Itay Lustgarten, PG, Jr.

James Bekker, G, Sr.

Andrew Lindquist, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Cameron Wilson, C/F

Coach comment: We have a talented core coming back. We are going to be young in spots, but we really like our guys. Our league is extremely tough so we will have to coach these guys and be ready to compete every night, if you don’t in our league you are dead.

6. East Leopards

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Landen Cummings (first year)

2024 record: 9-15 (tied for fifth in Region 6 with a 3-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Roy, 67-60, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 55.1 ppg (No. 22 in 5A)

55.1 ppg (No. 22 in 5A) 2024 defense: 58.8 ppg (No. 13 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Jace Schneider, Sr.

Logan Lunt, Sr.

Jett Rimando, Jr.

Jadyn Taylor, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cannon Lunt, PG, Fr.

Coach comment: After a fall ball season of learning and competing, it will be exciting to see how the team gels in Year 1 under the new coach. The team has the pieces to compete, but the real question will be how long will it take to get the chemistry dialed in.

7. West Panthers

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Mason Dupaix (first year)

2024 record: 3-17 (seventh in Region 6 with a 0-12 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 29 in 5A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 49.5 ppg (No. 30 in 5A)

49.5 ppg (No. 30 in 5A) 2024 defense: 61.4 ppg (No. 20 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Phillip Laude, F, Sr.

Eli Albertson, G, Jr.

Chachi Pan, G, Sr.

Demarcus Corney, G, Sr.

Saladi Maluak, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

DC Aukusitino, G, So.

Abraham Toronto, F, Jr.

Jared Chase, F, Sr.

Coach comment: I am one lucky coach. West High is eager for the upcoming season. The guys have been putting work in on the court; they are coachable and hungry to win. We have a good mix of returning players and some younger guys ready to impact and compete immediately. We had a great offseason where we found some early success, and we want to build upon that this upcoming season. We aim to surprise people and start building a winning culture at West.

Region 7

1. Orem Tigers

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Jace Tavita (second year)

2024 record: 18-7 (tied for first in Region 7 with a 12-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 55-54, in the 5A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 61.4 ppg (No. 11 in 5A)

61.4 ppg (No. 11 in 5A) 2024 defense: 53.2 ppg (No. 2 in 5A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Trey Hiatt, F, Sr.

Chance Dastrup, G, Sr.

Jax Allen, G, Sr.

Kai Wesley, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Chamberlain Burgess, C, Sr.

Ryker Mikkelsen, F, Sr.

Simeon Suguturaga, F, Jr.

Troy Kaufusi, G, Fr.

Coach comment: We have had a great offseason, and have worked really hard. We have a very talented and experienced group coming back. We look forward to playing a competitive schedule.

2. Timpview Thunderbirds

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Izzy Ingle (fourth year)

2024 record: 19-7 (tied for first in Region 7 with a 12-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Alta, 72-60, in the 5A semifinals

2024 offense: 63.4 ppg (No. 7 in 5A)

63.4 ppg (No. 7 in 5A) 2024 defense: 55.8 ppg (No. 6 in 5A)

Additional info not provided

3. Springville Red Devils

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Snell (10th year)

2024 record: 14-10 (third in Region 7 with a 9-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Skyline, 62-54, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 61.6 ppg (No. 10 in 5A)

61.6 ppg (No. 10 in 5A) 2024 defense: 62.2 ppg (No. 23 in 5A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Jamyn Sondrup, C, Jr.

Mason Hansen, G, Jr.

Swift Hall, G, So.

Andrew Miller, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Asher Mark, G, Sr.

Carter Tanner, F, Sr.

Bridger Frischknecht, G, Jr.

Sam Nadauld, G, So.

Coach comment: We’re excited for this season. Our success will be dependent on our ability to leave our egos out and focus on championship defense and rebounding.

4. Cedar Valley Aviators

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Blake Pugmire (sixth year)

2024 record: 13-12 (fourth in Region 7 with a 7-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Bountiful, 76-53, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 60.2 ppg (No. 13 in 5A)

60.2 ppg (No. 13 in 5A) 2024 defense: 60.3 ppg (No. 17 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Owen Bawden, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

James Milligan, F, Sr.

Decker Yeager, G, Jr.

Obed Borruel, F, Sr.

Carson Stocking, G, Jr.

Coach comment: Our team has been putting in the work this offseason to help put us in a position to compete in a very tough region. We will be depending on a bunch of new faces to step up this year to lead our program.

5. Wasatch Wasps

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Dan McClure (second year)

2024 record: 12-13 (fifth in Region 7 with a 6-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Timpview, 54-43, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 58.9 ppg (No. 15 in 5A)

58.9 ppg (No. 15 in 5A) 2024 defense: 60.4 ppg (No. 18 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

JJ Serre, F, Jr.

Nate Hinckley, G, Jr.

Carsen Behnke, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Dante Rodriguez, F, Jr.

Jacob Balch, G, Sr.

Ike Mitchell, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We’re really excited for the year. We have a core group of young guys who were big contributors last season.

6. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Johnny Averett (16th year)

2024 record: 9-15 (seventh in Region 7 with a 4-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Viewmont, 66-63, in the 5A first round

2024 offense: 63.8 ppg (No. 6 in 5A)

63.8 ppg (No. 6 in 5A) 2024 defense: 65.5 ppg (No. 26 in 5A)

Returning starters: None

Coach comment: We look forward to a fresh start this year as we will look to reload our team with virtually no varsity experience. We are eager for the new season and the challenge to compete in a very tough region.

7. Salem Hills SkyHawks

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Blake Francom (seventh year)

2024 record: 10-15 (sixth in Region 7 with a 5-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 5A

2024 postseason: Lost to Olympus, 96-49, in the 5A second round

2024 offense: 65.5 ppg (No. 4 in 5A)

2024 defense: 69.6 ppg (No. 29 in 5A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Grant Hardy, PG, Sr.

Ethan Hopkins, C, Sr.

Jacoby Gustin, F, Sr.

Kade Moser, F, Sr.

Jedi Nelson, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jackson Stoker, G, Sr.

Lincoln Beck, G, So.

Steven Taylor, G, Jr.

Blake Scott, G, Jr.

Elijah Gasser, G, So.

Ryder Hales, G, Jr.

Coach comment: The Skyhawks are excited to start a new season. We have a group that is anxious to compete and has a good mix of senior leadership and up and coming young players. The Skyhawks will rely on our depth this season and will lean on the experience of returning players to set the tone for the season. We are excited to compete in a tough region and classification.

8. Spanish Fork Dons

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Garrett Johnson (fourth year)

2024 record: 4-19 (eighth in Region 7 with a 1-13 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 28 in 5A

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 58.9 ppg (No. 16 in 5A)

58.9 ppg (No. 16 in 5A) 2024 defense: 66.3 ppg (No. 27 in 5A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Gage Christensen, SG, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Caleb Cabrera, F, Jr.

Andy Hernandez, F, Sr.

Ben Clayson, G, Sr.

Brock Jacobson, G, Sr.

Evan Stewart, F, So.

Coach comment: We have a fun group of guys that are ready to work and compete each night.