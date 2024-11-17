BYU players walk off the field as their hopes of a perfect season are crushed by Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13.

Few losses in the long, sometimes glorious and sometimes maddening history of BYU football will be remembered as painfully as Saturday night’s 17-13 setback to the Kansas Jayhawks at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Call it simply being unlucky.

Call it mistake-filled.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

Call it the clock striking midnight on BYU’s magical season at 11:37 p.m. MST, some 23 minutes to spare before Cinderella turned into a team that couldn’t find paydirt when it mattered most.

Call it offensive ineptitude in the red zone finally catching up to the Cougars, as it almost did in last week’s 22-21 win over rival Utah.

Looking for someone to blame? There’s plenty of that to go around, too.

As some of the pundits on social media who have been calling BYU’s 9-0 start a whole lot of smoke and mirrors gleefully extolled, the Cougars had nine lives, but not a 10th, in front of a sellout crowd of 62,704 on a freezing night in Provo.

Two plays — one boneheaded and the other just unfortunate — are the primary reasons why BYU (9-1, 6-1) heads to Tempe, Arizona, next week without its perfect record intact.

“Way too many mistakes for us to come out with the victory,” Cougars coach Kalani Sitake said.

That’s an understatement.

1 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars tight end Keanu Hill (1) is hit hard by Kansas Jayhawks safety Marvin Grant (4) jarring the ball free as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 77 BYU students cheer and pose for a photo as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 3 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake, watches the screen during a pause in play as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 77 Fan students watch the game as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 5 of 77 Fans watch as time ticks closer to a Cougar loss as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 6 of 77 A fan holds her face and watches as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 7 of 77 Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Quentin Skinner (0) makes a catch makes a catch between Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) and Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (2) as they play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 8 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (2) is swarmed by teammates after making an interception as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 9 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) is hit by Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle Caleb Taylor (53) as he passes the ball as they play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 10 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) is hit by Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle Caleb Taylor (53) as he passes the ball as they play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 11 of 77 Fans stand and watch as BYU falls to Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 12 of 77 The ball bounces off of Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (21) on a pooch kick by Kansas Jayhawks and it was recovered by \Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Quentin Skinner (0) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 13 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars players react to loosing the live ball on a pooch kick as they and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 14 of 77 A fan holds up a sign as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 15 of 77 A BYU fan reacts as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 16 of 77 A fire dancer performs between the 3rd and 4th quarters as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 17 of 77 A fire dancer performs between the 3rd and 4th quarters as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 18 of 77 Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws the ball past Brigham Young Cougars defensive tackle John Nelson (94) BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 19 of 77 A fan holds up a sign as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 20 of 77 A BYU fans watches the game as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 21 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) shows his frustration after the BYU loss to Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 22 of 77 A fan gestures to the Cougars as they exit the field after falling to Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 23 of 77 BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 24 of 77 BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 25 of 77 Fans react as BYU falls to Kansas as they play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 26 of 77 Fans hold a sign as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 27 of 77 BYU fans stand as watch as BYU falls to Kansas as they play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 28 of 77 Fans react as BYU falls to Kansas as they play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 29 of 77 BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 30 of 77 BYU fans cheer as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 31 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) passes the ball around Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dean Miller (45) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 32 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs through the line as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 33 of 77 BYU fans cheer as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 34 of 77 A BYU motions at the camera as the Cougars and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 35 of 77 A BYU fan cheers as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 36 of 77 BYU fans cheer as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 37 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) passes the ball around Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dean Miller (45) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 38 of 77 BYU fans cheer as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 39 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars running back Hinckley Ropati (7) is flipped around after being hit by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker JB Brown (1) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 40 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake, questions a call as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 41 of 77 Dancers perform prior to kickoff as BYU and Kansas prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 42 of 77 A fan holds up a sign in the student section as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 43 of 77 Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) passes the ball as they and BYU play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 44 of 77 Kansas fans cheer after their first touchdown as they and BYU play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 45 of 77 Kansas fans cheer after their first touchdown as they and BYU play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 46 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase (88) is brought down by Kansas Jayhawks defensive lineman Ronald McGee (99) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 47 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase (88) is brought down by Kansas Jayhawks defensive lineman Ronald McGee (99) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 48 of 77 BYU fans cheer as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 49 of 77 BYU fans pose for a photo as they cheer as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 50 of 77 BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 51 of 77 Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates a touchdown run as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 52 of 77 BYU fans cheer as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 53 of 77 BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 54 of 77 Students hold and shake a large banner just before kickoff as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 55 of 77 Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) celebrates a touchdown run as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 56 of 77 BYU fans cheer as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 57 of 77 BYU fans cheer as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 58 of 77 BYU fans stand dejected as BYU’s hopes of a perfect season are crushed by Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 59 of 77 BYU players walk off the field as their hopes of a perfect season are crushed by Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 60 of 77 BYU fans stand dejected as BYU’s hopes of a perfect season are crushed by Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 61 of 77 Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold and Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake shake hands after the Jayhawks handed BYU their first loss of the season at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 62 of 77 Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold and Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake shake hands after the Jayhawks handed BYU their first loss of the season at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 63 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) looks up at the big screen as he and his teammates walk off the field as their hopes of a perfect season are crushed by Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 64 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars running back Hinckley Ropati (7) turns toward the end zone as he makes a catch down the sideline as as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 65 of 77 Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) makes an interception in the end zone over Brigham Young Cougars tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase (88) just before the half as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 66 of 77 Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) loses the ball as he his hit by Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 67 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars running back Hinckley Ropati (7) is flipped around after being hit by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker JB Brown (1) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 68 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) runs out of a tackle attempt by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Cornell Wheeler (44) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 69 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) gets into the secondary on a run as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 70 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars defensive tackle John Nelson (94) tries to disrupt a pass attempt by Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 71 of 77 BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 72 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) makes a catch with Kansas Jayhawks linebacker JB Brown (1) defending on the play as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 73 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars running back Hinckley Ropati (7) reaches up for a pass ahead of Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Taiwan Berryhill Jr. (6) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 74 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) warms up prior to BYU and Kansas playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 75 of 77 BYU players warm up as they and Kansas prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 76 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up prior to BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 77 of 77 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) leads some of his teammates out onto the field prior to BYU and Kansas playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Perhaps the biggest one came just before halftime. After tight end Mata’ava Ta’ase’s 16-yard catch gave BYU the ball at the 5-yard-line with just under a minute left and two timeouts, BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff tried to throw a fade pass to Ta’ase, but it was easily picked off by KU’s Mello Dotson, who appeared to be the intended receiver on the play.

It was eerily reminiscent of the pick-six Retzlaff threw against Oklahoma last year when the Cougars were poised to take control of that game.

“Stupid play at the end (of the half),” Sitake told the BYU Sports Radio Network. “Can’t do that.”

Sitake was still as livid about it after the game, saying, “Not good enough. We gotta fix it. We gotta figure it out.”

So the game was tied 10-10 at halftime, instead of the Cougars having some momentum and putting some doubt in the visitors’ minds.

“Offense has to score more points,” Sitake said of a unit that has scored just two touchdowns in its last two games after looking like world-beaters in the 37-24 win over UCF. “We made some field goals, didn’t really take advantage of the return game. We gotta score more points to win games.

“The run game was working,” Sitake said of the ill-fated pick. “The turnover at the end of the half cost us.”

Let’s just say this was not BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick’s best night.

After the costly interception ended the first half, BYU got the ball first in the second half and went on a 17-play, 66-yard drive that took 10:26 off the clock.

Problem is, BYU had to settle for a field goal and Will Ferrin’s 35-yarder gave the Cougars a 13-10 lead with 4:30 left in the third quarter.

The Cougars would not score again.

On Kansas’ first possession of the third quarter, the Jayhawks converted on a 3rd-and-1 and a 3rd-and-8 to get to the BYU 31. After Isaiah Glasker dropped a possible interception and the Cougars sacked KU QB Jalon Daniels to put the Jayhawks into a 4th-and-14 situation, Daniels got off a quick punt that bounced off BYU defender Evan Johnson’s helmet and was recovered, ultimately, by Kansas at the BYU 3 yard line after Jakob Robinson hurriedly dove on the loose pigskin and couldn’t corral it.

Sitake said Kansas had never shown the quick punt on film.

“I thought they were going to go for it, because that’s what they have done in the past. We haven’t seen him kick that QB kick. … It just caught us by surprise,” Sitake acknowledged.

“Even then we had a chance to recover it. Sometimes things like that happen. You just gotta get a stop. I don’t like that we played average defense and still gave up a touchdown (when they got ball on 3).”

Related What Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said after defeating BYU

Devin Neal, the leading rusher in KU history, took it in from the 3 for what turned out to be the game-winner with 13:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Neal was held to 52 yards on 14 carries and KU picked up only 242 yards, but this time it was the opponent catching the fortunate break instead of BYU.

“Yeah, it was a couple unlucky bounces. I think (BYU cornerback) Evan Johnson was in coverage and it hit him in the head, and then Jakob Robinson was right there and I thought he had a clear path to just recover it, and for some reason it popped out of his hands and they got the ball at the 3 yard line,” Sitake said.

“It sucks, but I think that happens. That’s why the ball is shaped like that, to make things interesting. It just bit us in the butt this time.”

BYU went three and out and then four and out on its next two possessions, lost possessions that were just as responsible for the loss as the one at the end of the game.

On the fateful final possession, BYU took over at its 20 and easily moved the ball to the KU 15. With 2:00 left, the Cougars tried to milk the clock too much, with two running plays that netted just 4 yards.

On 3rd and 6 from the 11, Retzlaff audibled out of the play and ran a speed option to the boundary side; Hinckley Ropati got nothing.

Then a false start turned a 4th-and-6 into a 4th-and-11, and Retzlaff’s pass to Chase Roberts gained only 8 yards.

Ball game. Winning streak over. Perfect season over.

“I think (Retzlaff) audibled out of the play. You just gotta get the ball in the end zone. You can’t have it come down to the wire on fourth down. Then we had a false start,” Sitake said.

“I thought we had a really good play on that one and it became 4th and 10 and now we are too far. I think Chase was a couple yards short of the first down.”

The lesson learned?

“Just get it in the end zone,” Sitake said. “I don’t really care how much time is left on the clock. Obviously they were taking timeouts to get the ball back, but we gotta get the lead before we can even worry about that stuff.”

Roberts, who had five catches for 71 yards, including a 24-yard reception across the middle that got BYU into scoring range, said he didn’t have time to get to the sticks because Retzlaff was pressured and had to unload it early.

“We need to start beating teams by 20 points, 30 points, because that’s the type of offense we have, that’s the kind of team we have,” Roberts said. “We should have won this game.”

The mistakes started early. On Neal’s 8-yard touchdown run on KU’s first possession that staked the Jayhawks to a quick 7-0 lead and gave the underdogs confidence they could hang with the No. 6 Cougars, BYU had just 10 men on the field.

Twice on that drive BYU defensive backs fell down, although one could have been called offensive pass interference.

On BYU’s second possession, Retzlaff had Darius Lassiter open deep and overthrew him by 5 yards. BYU’s QB also had Keelan Marion open deep and threw the ball to the wrong shoulder.

Retzlaff was 18 of 28 for 192 yards and a touchdown, with the interception, for a passer rating of 126.5.

BYU outgained Kansas 354-242 and had 23 first downs to KU’s 13. BYU averaged 5.6 yards per play, the Jayhawks 4.7. Too many self-inflicted wounds and too much inefficiency in the red zone doomed BYU to one of its most damaging losses of the Sitake era.

“You would think from what our defense did, it should be enough to get (more) points on the board. I know (defensive coordinator) Jay Hill is not happy with how we played, because we felt like we could have done better. All three phases can improve,” Sitake said.

“The guys are hurting right now. They are supposed to. We have to get over it, just like we have to get over the wins. We gotta find ways to be humble and not get down on ourselves too much, because we are in a really good spot still. I think what we have done throughout the year, we have earned the right to feel better now. We won’t get this one back, so we have to play better next week.”

Certainly, it was one the Cougars simply gave away.