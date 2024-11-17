Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold and Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake shake hands after the Jayhawks handed BYU their first loss of the season at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13.

Lance Leipold has won 167 games as a collegiate head coach, but few have been as impressive as toppling No. 6 BYU Saturday night in Provo.

Leipold’s Kansas Jayhawks, fighting to keep their bowl eligibility hopes alive, came into an intimidating LaVell Edwards Stadium setting and handed the Cougars their first loss of the season to complicate the home team’s Big 12 championship chances.

“We had heard ... that this is one of the more difficult environments in our conference, and I think it truly played out to be that way,” Leipold told reporters following his team’s 17-13 win.

“It’s a great environment, and I tip my hat to the fan base and the atmosphere that they create and the energy that they bring. It makes it a very difficult place to communicate and operate at times. It was truly a factor, and it makes it even more pleasing that we were able to overcome it.”

1 of 19 BYU players walk off the field as their hopes of a perfect season are crushed by Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 19 BYU fans stand dejected as BYU’s hopes of a perfect season are crushed by Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 3 of 19 Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold and Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake shake hands after the Jayhawks handed BYU their first loss of the season at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 19 Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold and Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake shake hands after the Jayhawks handed BYU their first loss of the season at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 5 of 19 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) looks up at the big screen as he and his teammates walk off the field as their hopes of a perfect season are crushed by Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 6 of 19 Brigham Young Cougars running back Hinckley Ropati (7) turns toward the end zone as he makes a catch down the sideline as as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 7 of 19 Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) makes an interception in the end zone over Brigham Young Cougars tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase (88) just before the half as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 8 of 19 Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) loses the ball as he his hit by Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 9 of 19 Brigham Young Cougars running back Hinckley Ropati (7) is flipped around after being hit by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker JB Brown (1) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 10 of 19 Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) runs out of a tackle attempt by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Cornell Wheeler (44) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 11 of 19 Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) gets into the secondary on a run as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 12 of 19 Brigham Young Cougars defensive tackle John Nelson (94) tries to disrupt a pass attempt by Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 13 of 19 BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 14 of 19 Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) makes a catch with Kansas Jayhawks linebacker JB Brown (1) defending on the play as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 15 of 19 Brigham Young Cougars running back Hinckley Ropati (7) reaches up for a pass ahead of Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Taiwan Berryhill Jr. (6) as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 16 of 19 Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) warms up prior to BYU and Kansas playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 17 of 19 BYU players warm up as they and Kansas prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 18 of 19 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up prior to BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 19 of 19 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) leads some of his teammates out onto the field prior to BYU and Kansas playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

While the extreme crowd noise did lead to a few Kansas penalties on the night, the Jayhawks seemed largely calm and unaffected by the hostile environment, with Leipold crediting his players’ preparation for that.

“We’ve got a pretty good veteran group offensively, starting at the quarterback position,” Leipold said. “(Jalon Daniels) doesn’t get rattled and he just keeps battling. I thought he handled it all pretty well.”

With the win over BYU, Kansas has now earned ranked victories in consecutive weeks for the first time in program history, having vanquished No. 17 Iowa State just seven days ago.

Though his Jayhawks humbled the Cougars Saturday night, Leipold still had plenty of praise for BYU, believing Kalani Sitake’s squad to have improved greatly from 2023 and still have a real shot at the Big 12 title.

“I have such great respect for the BYU program and (Kalani Sitake) and the job he’s done,” Leipold said. “They’re still in the thick of playing for a conference championship, and I can see why they’ve had the year that they’ve had.

“Compared to where they were last year, with just the improvements they’ve made holistically, I think he’s got this program in a great spot.”