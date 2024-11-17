The sixth-ranked BYU Cougars lost their first game of 2024 Saturday night, falling to the Kansas Jayhawks 17-13 in a game they never got much going.
Afterward, Cougar fans and others expressed their emotions on social media. Here are some of the reactions.
That loss doesn’t doom BYU’s season, but the pressure becomes immense going into Tempe next week.— Jacob Nielson (@Jacobnielson12) November 17, 2024
One last thing to get off my chest. Jake played pretty poorly tonight. Horrible RedZone pick. Audible into the 3rd down option. Over threw a TD to Lassiter. A Rod didn't help with the play calling but overall, Jake was bad.— LJ ⛳ (@LJLewis_11) November 17, 2024
KANSAS RUINS NO. 6 BYU'S UNDEFEATED SEASON BID 😱 pic.twitter.com/NibQmnkiYB— ESPN (@espn) November 17, 2024
End of the first half execution, cost BYU points.— Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) November 17, 2024
An unlucky touch on a QB punt gave Kansas the possession that won the game.
Three and out after the INT with field position was tough.
1st and 10 at the 15, three straight runs and a false start to setup 4th & 11.
Tough…
The entire Big-12 Race turned on a Pooch Punt.— Mike Sanford (@Coach_Sanford2) November 17, 2024
Wild.
I think everyone but Kansas thought Y would come up with magic on 4th down at the end. Wow— AggieUp (@AggieUp) November 17, 2024
Can't wait for @CFBPlayoff selection committee to drop BYU (9-1) behind 10 SEC teams in Tuesday's rankings— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 17, 2024
KANSAS WINS AGAINST A RANKED OPPONENT IN BACK-TO-BACK WEEKS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY AND KNOCKS OFF UNBEATEN BYU 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r3IOPRWnhr— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 17, 2024
We've got ourselves a CFP elimination game next week in Tempe when BYU visits ASU.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 17, 2024
A sentence never before written.
Rock Chalk. Thanks for helping me feel one teeny, tiny moment of joy this college football season @KU_Football. pic.twitter.com/3JzXZODGLj— Braden Shamo (@BradenShamo) November 17, 2024
Ball game. Overrated and exposed. 9-1. Still everything to play for but that won’t cut it. Always #GoCougs but y’all didn’t prepare this week.— Jonny Linehan (@jlinehan9) November 17, 2024
Sorry BYU friends, I was really hoping you would pull it out— Charles Barnard (@ccb1212) November 17, 2024
This is the pooch punt from Jalon Daniels that hit off a BYU player and was recovered by Kansas, leading to the go-ahead and eventual game-winning score. What a way to take down an unbeaten. pic.twitter.com/TsUfuH0JqN— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 17, 2024
There's still a total chaos scenario in the Big 12 where 8 teams finish 6-3 and it's Baylor vs. Kansas State in Arlington.— Max Olson (@max_olson) November 17, 2024
OK, goodnight gang.