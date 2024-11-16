The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Kansas. Check back for updates throughout the game.
First quarter
9:07 — Kansas strikes first.
The Jayhawks traveled 84 yards on 10 plays to open the night, culminating in a 8-yard rushing touchdown from Devin Neal. Kansas 7, BYU 0.
A communication breakdown led to BYU only having 10 players on the field for Neal’s touchdown, giving the decorated senior a clear path to the end zone.
How to watch the game
BYU’s home showdown with Kansas will be televised on ESPN and can also be streamed on the ESPN app.
