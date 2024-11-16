Will Ferrin leads BYU's specialists out of the tunnel before the Cougars' game against Kansas on Nov. 16 in Provo.

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Kansas. Check back for updates throughout the game.

First quarter

9:07 — Kansas strikes first.

The Jayhawks traveled 84 yards on 10 plays to open the night, culminating in a 8-yard rushing touchdown from Devin Neal. Kansas 7, BYU 0.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

A communication breakdown led to BYU only having 10 players on the field for Neal’s touchdown, giving the decorated senior a clear path to the end zone.

1 of 4 Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) warms up prior to BYU and Kansas playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 4 BYU players warm up as they and Kansas prepare to play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 3 of 4 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up prior to BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 4 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) leads some of his teammates out onto the field prior to BYU and Kansas playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

How to watch the game

BYU’s home showdown with Kansas will be televised on ESPN and can also be streamed on the ESPN app.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Kansas.