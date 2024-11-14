BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes a catch in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Roberts has come up big for the Cougars en route to their 9-0 start.

Twenty-two points was enough to beat the rival Utah Utes last Saturday for No. 6-ranked BYU, but that scoring total almost certainly won’t get the job done this weekend when the Cougars play host to high-flying Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Jayhawks (3-6, 2-4) are averaging 31.7 points per game, tied for 38th in the country, and have scored 42, 27 and 45 points in their last three games — wins over Houston and Iowa State and a close loss at No. 16 Kansas State.

In short, BYU (9-0, 6-0) is going jumping from the frying pan into the fire, facing one of the nation’s best offenses after eking out that 22-21 win over one of the nation’s best defenses.

Can the Cougars, who are averaging 33.7 points per game (with five non-offensive touchdowns) keep up with QB Jalon Daniels and RBs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw in what could be cold, wet weather conditions in Provo (8:15 p.m., ESPN) on Saturday night?

“It is going to be a big challenge, because Kansas’ defense is really good, too,” said BYU receivers coach and passing game coordinator Fesi Sitake. “It is going to take all we got.”

Sitake and offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said they will rely on their offensive balance, balance that has carried the Cougars to their undefeated season — along with a sturdy defense and outstanding special teams play. While junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff has deservedly received a lot of attention for BYU’s turnaround season, the Cougars’ corps of veteran receivers have also contributed mightily.

Chase Roberts (588 yards), Darius Lassiter (550) and Keelan Marion (220) have been solid all season, and lately Parker Kingston (145) and JoJo Phillips (134) have stepped to the fore. Sitake said that redshirt junior Kody Epps, who hasn’t played since the 34-28 win over Baylor, could return to the lineup this week.

Epps has eight catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in 2024, while battling various lower-leg injuries.

“He has looked great this week and he is on track to potentially get some reps,” Sitake said. “Kody is week-to-week, but wasn’t available (to play) against Utah.”

For Lassiter, the game some are calling the “Lassiter Bowl” will have added meaning because his father, the late Kwamie Lassiter, and brother, Kwinton, played in the defensive backfield for the Jayhawks. And Kansas wrecked BYU’s Big 12 debut last year in Lawrence, winning 36-27 on two defensive touchdowns.

“Especially after last year, them beating us, and then losing to my brother. That’s never a good feeling. He still talks about that,” Darius Lassiter said Monday. “Kansas is somewhere I wanted to go growing up. Didn’t really have that opportunity. So it always exists in the back of your head.

“But there’s nothing but love between me and the guys over there. I still have friends over there on that team, and the coaching staff I talked to,” he continued. “It is a fine line between liking and (not) this week.”

Lassiter is out of eligibility after this season, while Roberts has another year left but has said he is leaning toward entering the NFL draft next April.

Tight end Keanu Hill, who has 11 catches for 102 yards, will also be out of eligibility.

Marion and Kingston have said they plan to return, and will be joined by Phillips and freshman Cody Hagen (three catches, 29 yards).

Roderick said the sky is the limit for Phillips, who played only one season of high school football because he grew up primarily playing basketball.

“He really showed up on a big stage in that (Utah) game,” Roderick said of Phillips. “I thought he executed very well. The moment wasn’t too big for him at all. He looked like he belonged. He is going to be a really good player here. His ceiling is very high.”

Along with possibly Epps, the Cougars will get another injured player back — center Connor Pay, who was also injured against Baylor.

“Six straight weeks of not being able to play, but getting your body ready to play. It gets monotonous,” Pay said Wednesday. “… It feels good. I am pumped to be back. It was gut-wrenching walking out on that field last week, not being able to play.”

Cougars on the air Kansas (3-6, 2-4) at No. 6 BYU (6-0, 9-0) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. MST

At LaVell Edwards Stadium

TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Roderick said starting right tackle Brayden Keim is going to be out for awhile with a lower leg injury, and Snow College and Colorado transfer Isaiah Jatta will get his first career start at that spot.

“We are hoping to get (Keim) back for postseason play,” Roderick said.

As for Jatta, a 6-6, 320-pound senior, Roderick said he played well on the final drive against Utah after Keim was injured and will be up to the task.

“His athleticism (stands out) and he is a great character kid. He is really smart. Very smart guy. Really high football IQ. Good student. Just smart guy. He fits in here,” Roderick said. “He is a tough smart kid.”