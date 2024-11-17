During prep basketball between Herriman High and Copper Hills at Copper Hills High School in West Jordan, Utah on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

The 2024-2025 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week with the official start of the season on Tuesday. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 6A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are five new head basketball coaches in 6A this year: Greg Godderidge (Syracuse), Brian Allfrey (Copper Hills), Lance Gummersall (Riverton), Reed Bromley (Lehi) and Carsen Williams (Pleasant Grove).

Here are the 6A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 1

1. Davis Darts

Head coach: Chad Sims (11th year).

2024 record: 17-8 (second in Region 1 with a 7-3 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 63-48, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 61 ppg (No. 12 in 6A)

2024 defense: 54.4 ppg (No. 1 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Coleman Atwater, G, Sr.

Bryker Couser, G, Sr.

Bennett Wright, G, Sr.

Croydon Christensen, F, Sr.

JT Turley, G, Jr.

Tradon Bessinger, F, Jr.

Bode Sparrow, G, SO

Coach comment: Looking forward to another great year at Davis. We have a group of players with high expectations. We are excited to see what this team will accomplish.

2. Layton Lancers

Head coach: Kelby Miller (16th year).

2024 record: 24-2 (first in Region 1 with a 10-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 89-60, in the 6A semifinals.

2024 offense: 74 ppg (No. 1 in 6A)

2024 defense: 64.1 ppg (No. 15 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Sam Romer, Wing, Sr.

Josh Checketts, C, Sr.

Jonah Fullmer, G, Sr.

Karter Miller, PG, So.

Key newcomers:

Chase Randall, Wing, Jr.

Jack Godderidge, Wing, Jr.

Tage Allen, F, Jr.

Nic Anderson, Wing, Jr.

Coach comment: We are looking forward to another great season of basketball at Layton High School. We have several returning players that played pivotal roles last year on a team that won a region championship and made a deep run in the state tournament. Those returners, along with a group of players that are new to the varsity level, should continue our great tradition of basketball here at Layton High. As always, with teams that have talent, if we can stay away from drama, block out the outside noise, can get everyone to buy in, accept, and excel in their roles, we should have another successful basketball season at LHS.

3. Fremont Silverwolves

Head coach: Corey Melaney (16th year).

2024 record: 12-12 (tied for fourth in Region 1 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Davis, 59-36, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 59.8 ppg (No. 13 in 6A)

2024 defense: 60.4 ppg (No. 8 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Easton Duft, PG, Sr.

Dylan Bruce, SG, Sr.

Zach Masters, PF, Sr.

Jace Hadley, SG, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Will Ridgway, SG, Sr.

Zach Hancock, C, Jr.

Ben Calvert, C, Sr.

Cam Campbell, SG, Jr.

Coach comment: This is the hardest working group collectively that we have had for a long time. Great chemistry and hard-nosed kids that will play unselfishly. Excited about the leadership on this team and where it can take us.

4. Weber Warriors

Head coach: Landon Cosby (6th year).

2024 record: 15-9 (third in Region 1 with a 5-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Farmington, 63-62, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 66.5 ppg (No. 6 in 6A)

2024 defense: 62 ppg (No. 13 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Will Stratford, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ben Olpin, G, Sr.

Ryder Howe, G, Jr.

Derik Bowden, G, Jr.

Thomas Packer, G, Jr.

Luke Bingam, F, Sr.

Brandon Crockett, F, Sr.

Jace Rydalch, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We are very excited for the group we have this year. They are very close knit and competitive. If we can play together and not worry about who gets the credit, we have a chance to win a lot of games this year.

5. Farmington Phoenix

Head coach: Kasey Walkenhurst (7th year).

2024 record: 14-10 (tied for fourth in Region 1 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Laton, 77-61, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 61.5 ppg (No. 11 in 6A)

2024 defense: 58.5 ppg (No. 4 in 6A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Malakai Tobler, PG, So.

Key newcomers:

Cameron Brower, PF, Jr.

Cole Tweden, SG, Sr.

Sawyer Nash, SF, Sr.

Coach comment: Just like any other season, we will be working every day to be playing our best basketball by February so we can make some noise in our region and in the state tournament.

6. Syracuse Titans

Head coach: Greg Godderidge (1st year).

2024 record: 7-17 (sixth in Region 1 with a 0-10 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Copper Hills, 65-62, in the 6A first round.

2024 offense: 54.8 ppg (No. 18 in 6A)

2024 defense: 61.8 ppg (No. 12 in 6A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Bradlee Trejo, G, Sr.

Skyler Orton, G, Jr.

Hudson Hess, G, Sr.

Beckam Rees, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Carter Robinson, F/C, Jr.

Kade Ashcroft, G, Jr.

Drake Semrow, F, Jr.

Colton Hoenigman, G, So.

Cohen Godderidge, G, So.

Bryson Wilson, F, So.

Lincoln Sohl, F, So.

Coach comment: I am optimistic about the upcoming season with a new coaching staff, playing style, and culture being developed at Syracuse. With four returning contributors and strong senior leadership, Syracuse is ready to complete.

Region 2

1. Corner Canyon Chargers

Head coach: Dan Lunt (9th year).

2024 record: 19-8 (first in Region 2 with a 10-0 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 78-67, in the 6A championship.

2024 offense: 63.7 ppg (No. 8 in 6A)

2024 defense: 55.2 ppg (No. 2 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Bryton Valdas

Noah Bendinger

Key newcomers:

Josh Tolman

Peterson Lunt

Dillon Roberts

Tyler Mortenson

Tag Jensen

Hudson Brown

Mo Brown

Coach comment: Should be a very good defensive team. Very athletic with outstanding shooters.

2. Herriman Mustangs

Head coach: Doug Meacham (2nd year).

2024 record: 20-6 (second in Region 2 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 63-62, in the 6A semifinals.

2024 offense: 67 ppg (No. 5 in 6A)

2024 defense: 59.1 ppg (No. 5 in 6A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Cale Barclay, F, Sr.

Carlo Mulford, Pt G, Jr.

Stockton Blanchard, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Zach Tanner, C, Sr.

Dray Stilson, G, Sr.

JJ Tomsick, G, Sr.

Kole Worthington, G, Jr.

Brady Ninow, G Jr.

Coach comment: Our players have placed high expectations on themselves. If we can keep holding each other accountable on the defensive side of the floor and keep trying to play the right way on offense, this group can have a chance at the end of the year.

3. Bingham Miners

Head coach: Kyle Straatman (6th year).

2024 record: 11-13 (tied for third in Region 2 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to American Fork, 48-37, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 68.2 ppg (No. 4 in 6A)

2024 defense: 63.2 ppg (No. 14 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Luke West, PG, Jr.

Jason Peterson, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Lucas Neidig, C, Jr.

Brayden Ericson, G, Sr.

Coach comment: We are very excited for this group of players. They have been working extremely hard this offseason to help prepare themselves to be a tough team in the, 6A classification. We have some very exciting new pieces who are looking forward to a tough preseason to learn how to compete at the varsity level. Our region is also going to be very good this year which will help prepare us for a run in the state tournament.

4. Riverton Silverwolves

Head coach: Lance Gummersall (1st year).

2024 record: 17-8 (tied for third in Region 2 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 70-49, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 62.4 ppg (No. 10 in 6A)

2024 defense: 61.5 ppg (No. 11 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Evan Berrett, PG, Sr.

Ryker Kerekes, SF, Sr.

Blake Robbins, PF, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Austin Berrett, SG, Sr.

Collin Fackrell, SG, Sr.

Coach comment: This group is coming off of two really successful seasons. We hope to continue that success with a few new faces being added to the mix. The test for this group will be whether or not they can play hard through adversity, put their team first and play for each other. We hope to answer those questions the right way and to compete with the best teams in Region 2 and, 6A.

5. Copper Hills Grizzlies

Head coach: Brian Allfrey (1st year).

2024 record: 8-16 (sixth in Region 2 with a 1-9 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Layton, 71-52, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 59.6 ppg (No. 14 in 6A)

2024 defense: 66.2 ppg (No. 16 in 6A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Isaiah Reiser, PG Jr.

Boston Lambourne, SG Sr.

Wesley Curtis, F, Sr.

Jacob Curtis, F Jr.

Austin Ormond, G Jr.

Key newcomers:

Asante Gondwe, F Sr.

Daxton Nelson, F Sr.

Coach comment: After a challenging season, the Copper Hills Grizzlies are poised for a significant turnaround this year. With four returning starters and a roster full of young, developing talent, they have the experience needed to build on last season. Despite a tough schedule packed with formidable opponents, the team is eager to compete and prove themselves. This year will be a test of resilience, but with the mix of returning leadership and a new players & staff, Copper Hills is set to take a big step forward.

6. Mountain Ridge Sentinels

Head coach: Scott Briggs (6th year).

2024 record: 9-16 (fifth in Region 2 with a 3-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Lehi, 64-49, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 58.3 ppg (No. 15 in 6A)

2024 defense: 60.8 ppg (No. 10 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Will Lindsay, F, Sr.

Isaac Langston, G, Jr.

Tate Munson, F, Sr.

Logan Howell, F, Sr.

Sawyer Howell, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Landon Blackwell, G, Sr.

Jordan Horsley, G, Freshman

Coach comment: We are excited about the upcoming season and about the team that will take the floor for Mountain Ridge High this year. The team will play hard, be well balanced, and will look to compete every night we play. We believe that we are up to the challenge of taking another step forward in the progression of Sentinel Basketball!

Region 3

1. Lehi Pioneers

Head coach: Reed Bromley (1st year).

2024 record: 23-4 (tied for first in Region 3 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Beat Corner Canyon, 78-67, in the 6A championship.

2024 offense: 70.4 ppg (No. 2 in 6A)

2024 defense: 58.4 ppg (No. 3 in 6A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Easton Hawkins, G/F, Sr.

Cole Welch, G, Sr. (got time in preseason)

Ashton Shewell, G/F, So. (got time in preseason)

Key newcomers:

Drew Durrant, Wing, Sr.

Peyton Hawkins, Wing, Sr.

Nate Rosenlof, G/Wing, Jr.

Trevor Anderson, Wing, Jr.

Saxton Young, G, So.

Tuk Howe, Wing, So.

Coach comment: A lot of youth around a returning first team all-state player. How we come together will determine the type of success we hope to have. We have a tough pre-season with Holiday Hoopfest, Tarkanian, and the other teams we will play. We need our young player to mature quickly for region play.

2. Westlake Thunder

Head coach: Nate Carling (11th year).

2024 record: 7-17 (fifth in Region 3 with a 3-7 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Mountain Ridge, 72-57, in the 6A first round.

2024 offense: 64.5 ppg (No. 7 in 6A)

2024 defense: 68 ppg (No. 17 in 6A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Symon Su’a, SG, Sr.

Graydin Anderson, PG, Jr.

Kyler Hadfield, F, Sr.

Beckam Featherstone, C, Sr.

Malik Sika, G, So.

Key newcomers:

Carter Campbell, C, Sr.

Micah Sorensen, C, Sr.

Walker Jensen, G, Jr.

Slone Su’a, G, So

Coach comment: Westlake brings back a seasoned and experienced team, featuring four returning starters along with several key contributors and promising newcomers. With many strong opponents on our schedule, we’re excited for a fun and competitive season ahead.

3. American Fork Cavemen

Head coach: Ryan Cuff (7th year).

2024 record: 16-9 (tied for first in Region 3 with a 8-2 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 67-58, in the 6A quarterfinals.

2024 offense: 63.3 ppg (No. 9 in 6A)

2024 defense: 60.5 ppg (No. 9 in 6A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Jax Clark, F, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Bryce Mella, G, Sr.

Jax Oyler, G, Jr.

Dieter Tuitavuki, F, So.

Braylond Johnstun, G, Sr.

Coach comment: We are very excited to work with this group. They are coachable and strive to get better. We appreciate all the good things they do on and off the court. We feel very lucky to coach them and be around them. We recognize the work we have in front of us and look forward to the challenges that we will face.

4. Skyridge Falcons

Head coach: Jeff Gardner (9th year).

2024 record: 9-15 (fourth in Region 3 with a 4-6 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Herriman, 57-39, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 58 ppg (No. 17 in 6A)

2024 defense: 60.3 ppg (No. 7 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Jordan Kohler, F, Sr.

Ryder Gentry, F, Jr.

Davis Fyans, G Jr.

Key newcomers:

Zach Gagon, G, Jr.

Joel Gardner, G, Jr.

Josh Hansen, G Sr.

Carson Mosteller, F Jr.

Hunter Sheffield, G Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited for the 2024-25 season. We will have a good mix of players.

5. Lone Peak Knights

Head coach: Robert Ross (7th year).

2024 record: 11-12 (third in Region 3 with a 5-5 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Riverton, 55-49, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 58.1 ppg (No. 16 in 6A)

2024 defense: 59.4 ppg (No. 6 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Jackson Taylor, Sr., So. — PPG 3:4 rpg last year

Ty Cogswell — 4 PPG 2.3 RPG

Key newcomers:

Crew Fotheringham, So., G

Enoch Mitchell Sr., G

Austin Simon, Sr., G

Camden Broadhead, So., F

Coach comment: We have a new group of guys eager to get going and compete at a high level. We’re really excited about the upcoming season.

6. Pleasant Grove Vikings

Head coach: Carsen Williams (1st year).

2024 record: 12-12 (sixth in Region 3 with a 2-8 record).

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 6A.

2024 postseason: Lost to Corner Canyon, 90-59, in the 6A second round.

2024 offense: 70.1 ppg (No. 3 in 6A)

2024 defense: 68.5 ppg (No. 18 in 6A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Ty Palmer, G, Sr.

Andrew Anderson, G, Sr.

Jaxon Brown, F, Jr.

Milo Johansson, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Zane Windsor, G, Sr.

Parker Van Dorn, G, Sr.

Hudson Guthrie, F, Sr.

Cooper Crockett, F, Jr.

Brennan Blackett, F, So

Preston White, G, So

Coach comment: We’ve got a great group who have put in a lot of work this off-season and have showed flashes of truly competing. With a good mix of experienced seniors and talented underclassmen, we will set the tone with our defense and rebounding while pushing the pace and sharing the ball offensively. We hope to provide an exciting brand of basketball to watch.