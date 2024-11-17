Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) dives into the end zone as Hawaii defensive back Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen (29), defensive back Matagi Thompson (25) and defensive back Kona Moore defend in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Logan, Utah. The touchdown was called back after Utah State was called for a chop block.

Utah State football knows it can’t achieve most, if not all of the goals it had for the 2024 season.

Contention for the Mountain West Conference championship is long gone. At 2-3 in the conference play, the best Utah State can do this season in MW competition is finish 4-3. As things currently stand, that would put the Aggies in the middle of the MW but far from a contender in the end. Boise State and Colorado State are both unbeaten right now, 6-0 ad 5-0 respectively, while UNLV has only one loss to a MW opponent.

The Aggies also hoped to secure a berth in a bowl game if not more, but that ship has sailed.

Even if they win their remaining two games, there is no path to a bowl for USU this year. On Nov. 29, when time runs out in the Aggies’ contest against Colorado State, that will be it for 2024 and Utah State football.

And yet, ask any Aggie and they will tell you that the season still has real meaning for them. That they still have something to play for.

It was evident Saturday in USU’s runaway win over Hawaii. The Aggies played incredibly hard — that wasn’t new or anything — but in this game there wasn’t really any reason too.

That didn’t stop them, however.

So what is motivating Utah State right now?

“Finishing strong, that is what we keep talking about,” running back Rahsul Faison said. “We have been through a lot, but we want to finish strong.”

He went on to note that the team wants to finish strong for three groups:

The seniors.

The coaching staff.

The underclassmen.

For the seniors, some at least, a future in football awaits beyond this season at the professional level. Continuing to play hard can only help improve draft stock, especially in the case of players like quarterback Spencer Petras, who recently accepted an invite to the Hula Bowl All-Star game.

Before this season, Petras’ NFL hopes were arguably slim to none. After the season he’s had at USU, though, it is possible an NFL team could take a flyer on him.

Then there are players like offensive linemen Falepule Alo or Cole Motes, who’ve played key roles as part of the Aggies’ best unit this season.

Or defensive backs like Jordan Vincent and Torren Union. Vincent leads the team in tackles this season and ranks No. 18 in the entire country with 92 so far.

Or there is Faison, who will surely cross the 1,000 yard mark on the ground next Saturday against San Diego State.

“If we can end the season on a high note and send these seniors out the right way,” interim head coach Nate Dreiling said. “We know we aren’t playing in a bowl game, but that doesn’t mean we won’t have a heck of a lot of fun and work while we do it though.”

For the coaches, Dreiling included, uncertainty is the name of the game right now.

Utah State’s coaching staff could, most likely will, look considerably different next season. For every coach currently at USU, their future job prospects — at Utah State or elsewhere — depend on how players continue to play and progress.

The coaches care about the players under their care.

After offensive lineman George Maile played a large role against Hawaii, OL coach Cooper Basset praised him on X, writing “Cannot express what a huge addition George Maile has been….dude is gonna be an absolute monster for the next 2 seasons.”

After the Aggies recorded seven sacks against Hawaii, DL coach Ced Douglas wrote on X, “I’m truly so thankful to be a witness to God’s power. This group of dudes is special, they forgot they were supposed to quit! Offense went crazy, defense earned 7 sacks and forced 5 interceptions. Special teams tore it up. Light up the A!”

Utah State’s players recognize the level of care the coaching staff has for them, even amid a frustrating and turmoil-filled season. Playing well for them matters.

What may matter the most, though, is playing well for the younger Aggies.

USU has been forced to rely heavily on underclassmen as the season as worn on, with injuries knocking out upwards of 12 starters for the year. Many of those younger players struggled with their increased roles early on, particularly on the defense.

“We are playing with guys who probably weren’t ready when their time was called,” Dreiling said. “But now they are playing more like veterans, which we needed.”

The improvement was slow, but steady and against Hawaii it all came together.

“It was crazy,” Faison said. “Everyone was dancing. Everyone was happy. It felt good, especially with each other. We’ve been through it and no one really knows how (this season) has felt.”

The victory happened in large part due to the improving play of underclassmen. Leaving the program in a good place for them matters.

“We want to finish strong,” Faison said. “For us seniors and for the coaches. And setting up for the young guys who are going to be here next year. Give them something to build off.”

Finishing the year strong won’t be easy.

San Diego State comes to Logan on Saturday, and though the Aztecs have had a difficult season, not too dissimilar from Utah State, there is real talent on the roster. And as evidence in losses to Temple and New Mexico, Utah State isn’t guaranteed to beat anyone.

And then USU travels to Fort Collins to take on a Colorado State team that currently is in line to play for the conference championship.

But after the Hawaii game, the Aggies can point to what is possible. And they now have evidence that a strong finish to the season is possible.

“We had nothing to lose,” sophomore linebacker Bronson Olevao Jr., said. “We came in and just executed the game plan the best we could. And when we put all the phases together, you can see what we are capable of.”