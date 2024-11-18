The Panguitch boys basketball team celebrates earning 10th state title in school history, which comes 100 years after the very first state basketball win for the Bobcats.

The 2024-2025 high school boys basketball season gets underway this week with the official start of the season next Tuesday. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 1A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new head basketball coaches in 1A this year: Greg Parsons (Green River), Ramsey Sewingyawma (Monument Valley), Jake Hardy (Pinnacle), Michael Barnes (Milford), Ben Layton (Telos) and Connor Patten (Tintic).

Here are the 1A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 19

1. Green River Pirates

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Greg Parsons (1st year)

2023-24 record: 18-9 (first in Region 19 with a 8-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Milford, 56-40, in the 1A second round

2024 offense: 59.2 ppg (No. 6 in 1A)

2024 defense: 53.4 ppg (No. 10 in 1A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Jason Hernandez, G, Jr.

Rolando Angiana, F, Jr.

Antonio Macias, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cristian Mendoza, F, Jr.

Cristian Bensor, F, Sr.

Coach comment: Young team with limited varsity experience. We will not be big in numbers. Looking forward to getting started and build on last year’s successes. Kids have been working hard and playing a lot of ball.

2. Monticello Buckaroos

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Keyes (5th year)

2023-24 record: 9-15 (second in Region 19 with a 5-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 65-41, in the 1A second round

2024 offense: 46.1 ppg (No. 17 in 1A)

2024 defense: 54.3 ppg (No. 11 in 1A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Kaden Pehrson, G, Sr.

Traken Lee, F, Sr.

Kooper Nielson, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Cache Young, G, So.

Jackson Keyes, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a new group that are excited to see what they can do together. We return two starters but a bunch of varsity experience.

3. Whitehorse Raiders

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Evan Grant (11th year)

2023-24 record: 6-12 (third in Region 19 with a 4-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Wendover, 80-56, in the 1A second round

2024 offense: 54.6 ppg (No. 13 in 1A)

2024 defense: 61.4 ppg (No. 17 in 1A)

Additional info not provided.

4. Pinnacle Panthers

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Jake Hardy (1st year)

2023-24 record: 9-11 (fourth in Region 19 with a 2-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Altamont, 66-59, in the 1A first round

2024 offense: 56.5 ppg (No. 10 in 1A)

2024 defense: 52.7 ppg (No. 9 in 1A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Joey Howell, G, Jr.

Brody Howell, PF, Jr.

Diego Contreras, SG, Jr.

Riley Davis, SG, Jr.

Dominick Vigil, C, Jr.

Gavin Larsen, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Brevon Hyde, G, So.

Coach comment: We are looking to be competitive in region and finish the season with an appearance at state.

5. Monument Valley Cougars

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Ramsey Sewingyawma (1st year)

2023-24 record: 2-14 (fifth in Region 19 with a 1-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Bryce Valley, 71-50, in the 1A first round

2024 offense: 50.9 ppg (No. 15 in 1A)

2024 defense: 69 ppg (No. 20 in 1A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Brice Good Shield, F, Sr.

Akecheta Shortman, G, Jr.

Alyase Johnson, C, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jake Deswood, PG, Fr.

Caleb Cly, SG, Fr.

Alexander Hicks, Small F, Fr.

Talon Brooks, G, Sr.

Coach comment: Lots of younger players joining the team this year.

Region 20 boys basketball projections

Region 20

1. Panguitch Bobcats

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Clint Barney (23rd year)

2023-24 record: 24-4 (first in Region 20 with a 7-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 1A

2024 postseason: Beat Rich, 55-48, in the 1A championship

2024 offense: 64.2 ppg (No. 2 in 1A)

2024 defense: 45.4 ppg (No. 1 in 1A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Daxton Miller, G, Sr.

Remme Chappell, F, Sr.

Bridger Chappell, F, Sr.

Maddix Johnson, G, Sr.

Burkley Dalton, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Camden Englestead, G, Jr.

Trenton Virga, C, Jr.

Taycen Ramsay, G, Jr.

Blaize Anderson, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited to start a new season. We have a great group of seniors returning, and I expect them to provide great leadership. We have a fun schedule that will be both challenging and rewarding. By the end of the season, we hope to be ready to compete for a state championship.

2. Milford Tigers

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Michael Barnes (1st year)

2023-24 record: 16-12 (fourth in Region 20 with a 2-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Rich, 71-38, in the 1A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 56.8 ppg (No. 9 in 1A)

2024 defense: 54.9 ppg (No. 12 in 1A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Sadler Barnes, PG, Sr.

Kilo Tsosie, SF, Sr.

Colton Barnes, G, Sr.

Carson Cheney, C, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Boston Sullivan, G, Jr.

Kysler Merryweather, G, Jr.

Toby LaOrange, F, Sr.

Coach comment: We have a great group of kids returning from last year and a strong group of up and coming kids! Looking forward to a great season.

3. Valley Buffaloes

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Owen Hoyt (10th year)

2023-24 record: 12-10 (fifth in Region 20 with a 2-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Merit Preparatory Academy, 72-62, in the 1A first round.

2024 offense: 54 ppg (No. 14 in 1A)

2024 defense: 49.5 ppg (No. 6 in 1A)

Additional info not provided.

4. Piute Thunderbirds

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Eric Jessen (8th year)

2023-24 record: 23-5 (second in Region 20 with a 7-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Rich, 80-49, in the 1A semifinals

2024 offense: 61.8 ppg (No. 5 in 1A)

2024 defense: 48.3 ppg (No. 3 in 1A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Will Myers, G, Sr.

Tavin Jessen, Post, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Blake Dalton, Wing, Jr.

Brodee Monatgue, Wing, Jr.

Coach comment: We lost some key players from last year, we will be built differently but expect to be playing well and a tough out at the end of the season.

5. Wayne Badgers

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Jason Jackson (5th year)

2023-24 record: 16-11 (third in Region 20 with a 5-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 57-45, in the 1A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 57.8 ppg (No. 8 in 1A)

2024 defense: 49 ppg (No. 5 in 1A)

Returning starters: One

Additional info not provided.

6. Bryce Valley Mustangs

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Gary Syrett (12th year)

2023-24 record: 7-19 (sixth in Region 20 with a 2-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 51-28, in the 1A second round

2024 offense: 46 ppg (No. 18 in 1A)

2024 defense: 59.4 ppg (No. 15 in 1A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Zaryn Roberts Sr.

Luke Andrus Sr.

Blake Syrett Sr.

Copper Owens Sr.

Key newcomers:

We have a lot of young talent we think will contribute this year.

Coach comment: We are excited for a new season to start and see were we are at.

7. Escalante Moquis

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Kevin Griffin (3rd year)

2023-24 record: 11-15 (seventh in Region 20 with a 0-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Piute, 66-31, in the 1A second round

2024 offense: 47.7 ppg (No. 16 in 1A)

2024 defense: 50.7 ppg (No. 7 in 1A)

Additional info not provided.

Region 21 boys basketball projections

Region 21

1. Mount Vernon Patriots

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Mike Lambson (18th year)

2023-24 record: 8-10 (second in Region 22 with a 0-0 record)

Played an independent schedule last year

Returning starters: None

Key newcomers:

Robert Wharton, G, So.

Thayne Van Allen, F, So.

Coach comment: We will be extremely young and inexperienced. We graduated all five starters and contributors from last season. There will be a sharp learning curve for our team as we get going. Looking forward to a fun season.

2. Telos Titans

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Ben Layton

2023-24 record: 2-17 (second in Region 21 with a 2-1 record)

2024 postseason: Did not qualify

2024 offense: 42.8 ppg

2024 defense: 65.6 ppg

Additional info not provided.

3. Dugway Mustangs

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Milford Tiafal (5th year)

2023-24 record: 2-11 (first in Region 21 with a 2-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Monticello, 65-39, in the 1A first round

2024 offense: 35.8 ppg (No. 21 in 1A)

2024 defense: 70.8 ppg (No. 21 in 1A)

Additional info not provided.

Region 22 boys basketball projections

Region 22

1. Rich Rebels

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Lex Cornia (5th year)

2023-24 record: 20-4 (first in Region 22 with a 9-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 55-48, in the 1A championship

2024 offense: 64.3 ppg (No. 1 in 1A)

2024 defense: 51.1 ppg (No. 8 in 1A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Carter Hoffman, F, Sr.

Drake Hoffman, G, Sr.

Daniel Smith, F, Sr.

Ridge Lundgren, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Carter Scott, G, Jr.

Karter Groll, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We lost a lot of key leaders and contributors from last year’s roster but have some good talent returning.

2. Tabiona Tigers

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Lee Gines (37th year)

2023-24 record: 22-5 (second in Region 22 with a 8-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Panguich, 55-48, in the 1A semifinals

2024 offense: 63.9 ppg (No. 3 in 1A)

2024 defense: 45.7 ppg (No. 2 in 1A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Gavin Rhoades, 3-year starter

Bryson Fabrizio., 6th man last 2 yrs ready this year

Key newcomers:

Dayton Giles

Verdis Winder

Dalllon Park

Banin Lee

Coach comment: Very excited for this team they have been waiting to play more varsity. I think they will be a force in 1A basketball. They had good summer and are ready to get going.

3. Tintic Miners

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Connor Patten (1st year)

2023-24 record: 10-14 (fifth in Region 23 with a 2-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Manila, 50-35, in the 1A second round

2024 offense: 56.4 ppg (No. 11 in 1A)

2024 defense: 60.8 ppg (No. 16 in 1A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Cole Ward, G, Sr.

Stockton Hansen, F, Sr.

Luke Larsen, F, Sr.

Haygen Jameson, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Easton Carter, C, Sr.

Jayce Perez, G, Sr.

Coach comment: Tintic is looking to compete at a higher level and will be competing for a region title.

4. Wendover Wildcats

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Kyle Murphy (11th year)

2023-24 record: 17-8 (third in Region 22 with a 6-4 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Piute, 56-51, in the 1A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 63.4 ppg (No. 4 in 1A)

2024 defense: 56.2 ppg (No. 13 in 1A)

Returning starters: Two

Coach comment: As always very excited to start things off, I have a good group of boys that seemed focused. Go Cats.

5. Manila Mustangs

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Mike Hughes (9th year)

2023-24 record: 17-10 (fourth in Region 23 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 51-18, in the 1A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 56.3 ppg (No. 12 in 1A)

2024 defense: 48.7 ppg (No. 4 in 1A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Wyatt Muir, G, Sr.

Ben Lail, G, Sr.

Teague Goodman, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Brackin Lail, G, Sr.

Enoch Wilson, F, So.

Coach comment: Good crew of guys this year! Looking forward to the season.

6. Altamont Longhorns

2024-25 Schedule

Head coach: Jesse Wickel (2nd year)

2023-24 record: 3-18 (sixth in Region 23 with a 0-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 1A

2024 postseason: Lost to Bryce Valley, 68-62, in the 1A first round

2024 offense: 42.7 ppg (No. 20 in 1A)

2024 defense: 59.2 ppg (No. 14 in 1A)

Returning starters: None

Coach comment: We have a lot of young talent joining our team and I’m optimistic about the future.