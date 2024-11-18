The Panguitch girls basketball team celebrates earning the 1A state championship on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

The 2024-2025 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week with the official start of the season next Tuesday. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 1A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are six new head basketball coaches in 1A this year: Vanessa Russell (Monument Valley), Kameron Roundy (Bryce Valley), Whitney Wilkinson (Altamont), Valorie Draper (Manila), Kambie Eva (Tintic) and Manny Alvarez (Wendover).

Here are the 1A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 19 girls basketball projections

Region 19

1. Whitehorse Raiders

Head coach: Joni Dickson (4th year)

2023-24 record: 15-8 (second in Region 19 with a 4-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 53-36, in the 1A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 52.7 ppg (No. 3 in 2A)

2024 defense: 41.1 ppg (No. 9 in 2A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Heidi Clark, Sr., G

LaMyia Benally, Sr., G

Alyssa Eltsosie, Sr., G

Kayla Mitchell, Sr., F

Kierra Martin, Soph, G

Key newcomers:

Hannah Clark, Jr., G

LaKyra Begay, So., F

Coach comment: This year might present challenges, in regard to average height on our team, but we are ready to rise above that. We have talented players who prepared all summer for this season, it’s their time.

2. Monument Valley Cougars

Head coach: Vanessa Russell (1st year)

2023-24 record: 18-5 (first in Region 19 with a 5-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 51-41, in the 1A semifinals

2024 offense: 54 ppg (No. 2 in 2A)

2024 defense: 41.4 ppg (No. 11 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

3. Monticello Buckaroos

Head coach: Stenson Freestone (2nd year)

2023-24 record: 5-14 (third in Region 19 with a 3-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Rich, 53-12, in the 1A second round

2024 offense: 30.2 ppg (No. 16 in 2A)

2024 defense: 48.9 ppg (No. 17 in 2A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Braylee Freestone, F, Sr.

Mechaiyah Lansing, F, Sr.

Makenna Peterson, PG, Jr.

Maron Freestone, SG, So.

Nicole Francom, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Shaydin Freestone, F, So.

Samantha McDonald, C, Fr.

Coach comment: With only two seniors, two juniors, and three sophomores, Monticello Girls Basketball will be looking to the younger girls for a lot of support this year. We will see where we are at with the incoming freshman as this first week of practice progresses. We’ve had a couple girls work really hard this off season to improve their skills and I am excited as a coach to see how this pays off. All of our girls play multiple sports and are engaged in drama, band, choir and many other clubs. I am blown away at the capacity of these girls to focus and be great at everything they do. This is an incredibly young team with a lot of heart. I am excited and proud to be able to coach them.

4. Pinnacle Panthers

Head coach: Jake Hardy (3rd year)

2023-24 record: 11-13 (fourth in Region 19 with a 0-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Monument Valley, 64-28, in the 1A second round

2024 offense: 32.5 ppg (No. 15 in 2A)

2024 defense: 37.4 ppg (No. 6 in 2A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Kaydence Romero, G, Sr.

Heather Kerr, G, C, Sr.

Jostyn McLean, C, Sr.

Jazmyne Mullis, SG, So.

Key newcomers:

Sabre Craig, SG, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a lot of returning talent this year. I suspect we will put up some great games against teams we haven’t been competitive against. Last year these girls made it to state, getting back there is the goal.

Region 20 girls basketball projections

Region 20

1. Panguitch Bobcats

Head coach: Nadine Owens (8th year)

2023-24 record: 22-2 (first in Region 20 with a 8-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A

2024 postseason: Beat Tabiona, 56-37, in the 1A championship

2024 offense: 56.4 ppg (No. 1 in 2A)

2024 defense: 34.1 ppg (No. 3 in 2A)

Returning starters: Four

Coach comment: This year we have a good group of girls that work hard and are excited to play ball.

2. Valley Buffaloes

Head coach: Dustin Cox (9th year)

2023-24 record: 11-12 (tied for fourth in Region 20 with a 3-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Whitehorse, 51-44, in the 1A second round

2024 offense: 44.4 ppg (No. 7 in 2A)

2024 defense: 45.9 ppg (No. 14 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Rachel Cox, G

Andee Anderson, F

Maddie Cox, G

Key newcomers:

Lindsey Franklin, F

Emma Cox, F/G

Coach comment: Basketball is a great tool to teach life skills. We love the culture of hard work, compassion, and competitiveness at Valley High School.

3. Wayne Badgers

Head coach: Kerry Stevens (4th year)

2023-24 record: 15-9 (third in Region 20 with a 5-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Manila, 44-41, in the 1A second round

2024 offense: 46.5 ppg (No. 5 in 2A)

2024 defense: 40.2 ppg (No. 8 in 2A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Blake Peterson, PG, Jr.

Braydon Lee, SG, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Hunter Robins, C, Jr.

Tee Spencer, F, Sr.

Russel VanDyke, F, Sr.

Coach comment: Hope to see how this new group meshes and continue to improve throughout the year.

4. Piute Thunderbirds

Head coach: Tim Westwood (7th year)

2023-24 record: 19-9 (second in Region 20 with a 8-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Rich, 43-21, in the 1A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 43.3 ppg (No. 9 in 2A)

2024 defense: 36.9 ppg (No. 5 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Amy Morgan, G

Kamren Gayler, F

Kenadi King, G

Coach comment: I’m excited for the basketball season to begin, we will be shorthanded again this year, with only seven girls coming out, but with a little hard work, grit and determination, we should be competitive by the end of the season.

5. Milford Tigers

Head coach: Mitch Dalton (2nd year)

2023-24 record: 11-14 (sixth in Region 20 with a 2-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Wendover, 48-34, in the 1A second round

2024 offense: 39.7 ppg (No. 11 in 2A)

2024 defense: 41.5 ppg (No. 12 in 2A)

Returning starters: Four

6. Bryce Valley Mustangs

Head coach: Kameron Roundy (1st year)

2023-24 record: 14-13 (tied for fourth in Region 20 with a 3-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Piute, 35-22, in the 1A second round

2024 offense: 38.3 ppg (No. 12 in 2A)

2024 defense: 38.2 ppg (No. 7 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

7. Escalante Moquis

Head coach: Ryan Cottam (5th year)

2023-24 record: 4-17 (seventh in Region 20 with a 0-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 49-21, in the 1A second round

2024 offense: 34.2 ppg (No. 14 in 2A)

2024 defense: 45.1 ppg (No. 13 in 2A)

Region 22 girls basketball projections

Region 22

1. Rich Rebels

Head coach: Cody Lundgren (9th year)

2023-24 record: 21-4 (first in Region 22 with a 10-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 41-34, in the 1A semifinals

2024 offense: 47.2 ppg (No. 4 in 2A)

2024 defense: 32.1 ppg (No. 2 in 2A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Paige Smith, G, Jr.

Molly Weston, G, So.

Braylyn Pugmire, post, So.

Cassandra Argyle, G, Sr.

Kira Jolley, Wing, Sr.

Brenley Hatch, Post, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Laci Mckinnon, wing, So.

Dotti Morse, Post, So.

Brookell Crompton, Post, Jr.

Coach comment: Have a ton of talent, should be a great season.

2. Manila Mustangs

Head coach: Valorie Draper (1st year)

2023-24 record: 14-12 (fourth in Region 23 with a 4-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Monument Valley, 58-54, in the 1A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 43.6 ppg (No. 8 in 2A)

2024 defense: 41.4 ppg (No. 10 in 2A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Sadie Davis, Post, Sr.

Kallie Bair, Post/wing, Sr.

Kamryn Slaugh, G, Sr.

Reagan Browning, G, Sr.

Ruthanna Wilson, Post/wing, Jr.

Viviana Gibson, G, Jr.

Anna Davis, G, Jr.

Oakley Browning, Post, So.

Key newcomers:

Katelyn Kofford, Post, So.

Charly Potter, G, Fr.

Anna Gibson, G, So.

Coach comment: Beginning the season with four powerful seniors will be a benefit to our games. They bring knowledge, power, and leadership. Although we have few in number for the rest of the team, they are hard workers who aren’t afraid to be coached into greatness. If we can find that unity that is critical for all teams, we’ll have a fantastic year.

3. Tabiona Tigers

Head coach: Jake Fabrizio (10th year)

2023-24 record: 22-5 (second in Region 23 with a 8-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Panguitch, 56-37, in the 1A championship

2024 offense: 45.9 ppg (No. 6 in 2A)

2024 defense: 32 ppg (No. 1 in 2A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Maycee Rhodes, Sr., G

Joy Gines, So., G

Makela sanders, Sr., Post

Peyton Pippy, Jr., G

Jazlyn Jenkins, Jr., Post

Kaidence Pippy, So., P

Key newcomers:

Lots of young good players

Coach comment: We have two seniors returning this year Maycee Rhoades and Makaela sanders with a two juniors that will be the leaders. We have a lot of young girls that seen time as freshmen last year that did a great job for the team. I’m excited to see how the girls bond and have a great season. This is a team that I could go deep in the.bench and will need to for the team to do what we want to do.

4. Wendover Wildcats

Head coach: Manny Alvarez (1st year)

2023-24 record: 16-10 (third in Region 23 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 48-33, in the 2A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 42.1 ppg (No. 10 in 2A)

2024 defense: 34.8 ppg (No. 4 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Tintic Miners

Head coach: Kambie Eva (1st year)

2023-24 record: 4-19 (sixth in Region 23 with a 1-9 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Pinnacle, 50-47, in the 1A first round

2024 offense: 27.5 ppg (No. 17 in 2A)

2024 defense: 46.6 ppg (No. 15 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

6. Altamont Longhorns

Head coach: Whitney Wilkerson (1st year)

2023-24 record: 5-15 (fifth in Region 23 with a 2-8 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A

2024 postseason: Lost to Tabiona, 52-32, in the 1A second round

2024 offense: 34.6 ppg (No. 13 in 2A)

2024 defense: 47.4 ppg (No. 16 in 2A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Kennedy Carter, G, Sr.

Celestia Rigby, G, Sr.

Coach comment: I am very excited for the upcoming season. This is my first full season as the head coach and there is so much growth I am excited to see. We are a young team with a lot of heart and it will be exciting to watch these girls fight and grow throughout the season.