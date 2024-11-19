Utah head coach Lynne Roberts looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Lynne Roberts’ tenure as the head coach of the University of Utah’s women’s basketball program is over.

Utah announced Tuesday night that Roberts has accepted an offer to become the new head coach of the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Current Utah associate head coach Gavin Petersen has been named the new head coach of the Utes’ program.

“Lynne Roberts did an exceptional job elevating our women’s basketball program to a championship level, and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with her over my six-plus years at Utah,” Harlan said in a statement.

“She took our program to unbelievable heights, and made an incredible impact as a leader in our athletics department. Lynne, Katelin and their family have become great friends, and Carolyn and I will miss them very much. And while it is very difficult to see her move on, I am excited for her new coaching challenge and I wish her great success.”

Roberts took over the Utah women’s basketball program in 2015 and entering this season — her 10th with Utah — she had guided the Utes to three consecutive NCAA tournament appearances.

In each of those appearances, Utah advanced to at least the second round. In total, Roberts went 165-116 at Utah and led the Utes to the postseason (NCAA Tournament or WNIT) six times.

Her teams won 18 or more games in six seasons and won 20 or more games in four seasons. In 2022-23, Utah won 27 games and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for only the third time in program history.

That same season, Roberts was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

“Being the women’s basketball coach at the University of Utah has been my absolute joy and honor,” Roberts said in a statement. “I am so appreciative of President Randall, Mark Harlan and Charmelle Green for the support and belief in my vision for what Utah Women’s Basketball could be.

“I was very happy at the U and had no intentions of leaving to go anywhere else. I believe in Mark Harlan and I believe in what we were building. That said, the opportunity to coach for one of the league’s premiere franchises at the highest level in the WNBA, in my home state, was too good to pass up. The ownership group and the team’s leadership have a vision and a plan in place for storied success, and I am excited about this incredible opportunity and challenge.”

Roberts will take over a Sparks team that was the worst in the WNBA this past season, with a record of 8-32. Los Angeles hasn’t made the playoffs the last four seasons. Still, the Sparks are a storied WNBA franchise with three league championships, the most recent won in 2016.

Petersen takes over a Utah team that is in something of a rebuild this year, after star forward Alyssa Pili was drafted by the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

“Gavin Petersen will do incredible things here as the head coach,” Roberts said. “He is an unbelievable coach and person. He has passed up several chances in the past to be a head coach elsewhere, but he believes in the University of Utah, its leadership, and what we have built.

“He is more than ready to take this program over and I cannot wait to be a huge support for him and be the team’s loudest cheerleader in the Huntsman Center.”

In a statement, Petersen — who was promoted to Utah’s associate head coach position under Roberts in 2018 — said: ““First off, I want to congratulate Lynne on her new job in the W. She’s an amazing leader, great coach, and true friend, so I’m excited for her and her family. I want to thank President Randall, Mark Harlan and Charmelle Green for this amazing opportunity to lead this tradition-rich program here at Utah. It means the world to me to hear from them that they believe in me and have confidence in me to continue building on what we started here at Utah.

“My family and I have loved being here in Salt Lake City, our two girls have grown up here, and we are blessed to continue making this our home.” “All my attention is now going to be focused on, and poured into, our players. The basketball part of things is the fun part, and we are still going to play Utah Basketball. Even though ‘change’ has occurred, everything that we set out to accomplish this season is still right in front of us, and I am extremely excited about this group, this team. Our core principles and foundation are intact, and we will rely on each other this season as we continue this journey together. I am humbled and honored to be given the responsibility to lead this special group of young women, and I can’t wait to attack each day with them.”