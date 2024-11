Lone Peak forward Bella Devey (10) and Syracuse defender Eva Christensen (4) compete for possession of the ball during a 6A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

6A Player of the Year

Bella Devey, Lone Peak, F, Sr.

Led Lone Peak to repeat state title with 18 goals and 13 assists. She’s a North Carolina signee.

6A Playoff MVP

Kate Fuller, Lone Peak, MF, Sr.

1 of 15 Bella Devey, Lone Peak 2 of 15 Sam Sellers, Lone Peak 3 of 15 Simone Packer, Davis 4 of 15 Kya Newton, Mountain Ridge 5 of 15 Abby Affleck, Syracuse 6 of 15 Kate Fuller, Lone Peak 7 of 15 Brooklyn Phongsavath, Davis 8 of 15 Kate Denney, Lone Peak 9 of 15 Sydney Torres, Copper Hills 10 of 15 Ruby Lee, Lone Peak 11 of 15 Cadence Packer, Davis 12 of 15 islay Smith, Lone Peak 13 of 15 Eva Christensen, Syracuse 14 of 15 Eliza Collings, Lone Peak 15 of 15 Lexie Lund, Davis

6A First Team

Forwards

Sam Sellers, Lone Peak, Sr. — 21 goals, 10 assists

Simone Packer, Davis, Sr. — 24 goals, 4 assists

Kya Newton, Mountain Ridge, Sr. — 16 goals, 11 assists

Abby Affleck, Syracuse, Sr. — 23 goals, 3 assists

Midfielders

Kate Fuller, Lone Peak, Sr. — 20 goals, 11 assists

Brooklyn Phongsavath, Davis, Sr. — 7 goals, 11 assists

Kate Denney, Lone Peak, Sr. — 11 goals, 10 assists

Sydney Torres, Copper Hills, Sr. — 17 goals, 15 assists

Defenders

Ruby Lee, Lone Peak, Sr. — Center back, 7 goals

Cadence Packer, Davis, Sr. — Anchored defense, 3 goals

Eva Christensen, Syracuse, Sr. — Center back rarely left field

Islay Smith, Lone Peak, Sr. — Great 1v1 defender

Keepers

Eliza Collings, Lone Peak, Sr. — 15 shutouts, only allowed 6 goals

Lexie Lund, Davis, Sr. — 10 shutouts

1 of 14 Jocelyn Wright, Mountain Ridge 2 of 14 Camila Palafox, Copper Hills 3 of 14 Brooke Hendricks, Lone Peak 4 of 14 Taylee Hughes, Syracuse 5 of 14 Faith Nydegger, American Fork | Tyler Staten 6 of 14 Brooke Rasmussen, Herriman 7 of 14 Jocee Eddy, Syracuse 8 of 14 Anndi Wright, Farmington 9 of 14 Dylan Anderson, Mountain Ridge 10 of 14 Gracie Thoreson, Herriman 11 of 14 Jayla McFarland, Mountain Ridge 12 of 14 Emma Crowley, Copper Hills 13 of 14 Aspen Fraser, Copper Hills 14 of 14 Haygen Haycock, Corner Canyon

6A Second Team

Forwards

Jocelyn Wright, Mountain Ridge, Sr.

Camila Palafox, Copper Hills, Sr.

Brooke Hendricks, Lone Peak, Sr.

Taylee Hughes, Syracuse, Sr.

Midfielders

Faith Nydegger, American Fork, Sr.

Brooke Rasmussen, Herriman, Sr.

Jocee Eddy, Syracuse, So.

Anndi Wright, Farmington, Sr.

Defenders

Dylan Anderson, Mountain Ridge, Sr.

Gracie Thoreson, Herriman, Sr.

Jayla McFarland, Mountain Ridge, Sr.

Emmy Crowley, Copper Hills, Sr.

Keepers

Aspen Fraser, Copper Hills, Sr.

Haygen Haycock, Corner Canyon, Sr.

6A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Sadie Fletcher, Weber, Sr.

Peyton Smith, Herriman, Sr.

Cambria Lee, Skyridge, Sr.

Rachel Boren, Skyridge, Sr.

Alice Peterson, Corner Canyon, Sr.

Ivy Harding, Lone Peak, Sr.

Midfielders

Kaislee Johnson, Mountain Ridge, Jr.

Taytem Grant, Farmington, Sr.

Hannah Heimuil, Lone Peak, Sr.

Kelsie Peterson, Mountain Ridge, Sr.

Calli Holje, Layton, Sr.

Chelsea Hartmann, Lehi, Sr.

Defenders

Tess Livingston, Pleasant Grove, Sr.

Brindee Jones, Riverton, Sr.

Makenna Couser, Davis, So.

Brynlee Austin, Farmington, Sr.

Kenzie Randall, Corner Canyon, Sr.

Eden Jones, American Fork, Sr.

Keepers

Sarah Mathis, American Fork, Sr.

Kelsey Badger, Lehi, Sr.