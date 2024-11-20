The Deseret News' 2024 Players of the Year were strong playoff contributors, with plans to play at the next level.

While scoring a lot of goals certainly helps teams win, this year’s Deseret News Players of the Year contributed more than just scoring. All of them contributed in different parts of the field, and nearly all of them are currently commited or signed to a D1 program.

Here’s a look at the 2024 Deseret News girls soccer Players of the Year who made the biggest impact on the field this past season.

Lone Peak forward Bella Devey (10) and Syracuse defender Eva Christensen (4) compete for possession of the ball during a 6A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. | Isaac Hale

6A Player of the Year

Bella Devey, Lone Peak, FW, Sr.

It’s been a busy fall for last year’s Ms. Soccer Bella Devey.

Devey helped Lone Peak on its way to a perfect 20-0 season and a 6A state championship, but missed out on the championship game against Davis, as she was invited to the U-19 Women’s Youth National Team October camp. On Wednesday, Devey officially signed with North Carolina.

Devey proved to be a scoring threat with 18 goals on the season, but also went beyond just scoring and set up her teamates with 13 assists. Lone Peak head coach Shantel Jolley said her leadership skills is what really made Lone Peak such a threat this year.

“Bella’s skill set and ability speaks for itself, but the qualities that she showcased this year to make our team successful was far more than her phenomenal technical skill,” Jolley said. “What made Bella such an important player this year for us, was her unselfishness, her leadership, her love for the game and her love for her teammates.

“Bella cared more about our team’s success than her own. She pushed herself and her teammates every day to become better. She held our team to a high standard and never let herself or teammates play less than our best, and because of that it led us to playing to our potential this season and leading us to back to back state championships.”

Bountiful’s Belle Sorensen celebrates after scoring during a shootout against Brighton during the 5A girls soccer semifinals at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

5A Player of the Year

Belle Sorensen, Bountiful, FW, Jr.

While Bountiful came up short in the 5A semifinal against eventual champion Olympus, Belle Sorensen helped the Redhawks secure a Region 5 title while scoring 24 goals on the season. Sorensen had four games this year in which she scored three or more goals.

“Belle Sorenson is a fierce competitor and a dangerous threat everywhere on the field,” said Bountiful head coach Lou Plank. “She never quits and is at full throttle all the time. If she had her way, she would never come off the field. She is a natural leader and an incomparable asset to her team.”

Sorensen also provided as a playmaker, recording nine assists this season for Bountiful. She’s been a contributor since her freshman year. Sorensen scored 15 goals as a freshman and 17 goals as a sophomore. Bountiful will no doubt have Sorensen as a strong scoring option next season.

Sorensen also has D1 soccer in her future as she gave her verbal commitment to Utah Valley University in September.

Mountain Crest’s Hadli Barrera (24) moves the ball down the field during the 4A girls soccer state championship game between Mountain Crest and Timpanogos at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Mountain Crest won the championship game over Timpanogos 3-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

4A Player of the Year

Hadli Barerra, Mountain Crest, FW, Sr.

It didn’t take long for Mountain Crest to reclaim the throne after being dethroned in last year’s state tournament. Mountain Crest fought back into the 4A championship game, where it dominated Timpanogos for its third state title in four years.

Hadli Barerra was large part of Mountain Crest through the last four-year journey, and she ended her tenure as a Mustang with three state championships.

Barerra had a special season this year, tieing Maeser Preps Samira Sosa and Morgan’s Lacie Poll for second most goals in the state this season with 34. Barerra didn’t just score, she was also near the top of the state with 16 assists. Of all 76 goals scored by Mountain Crest this year, Barerra scored or assisted on 64% of them.

“Hadli was a key player for our team this season, contributing an incredible 34 goals and 14 assists,” said Mountain Crest head coach Justin Beus. “Her impact went beyond her skill on the field—she was a leader both on and off the field.

With a high soccer IQ and unselfish play, Hadli created countless scoring opportunities for our team. Her hard work, focus, and positive attitude were essential to our success. She never let the team end a practice on a negative note, always pushing everyone to improve. A phenomenal leader and player, Hadli is truly deserving of the 4A Player of the Year award.”

Barerra is one of three Mountain Crest players who signed with Mountain West champion Utah State last week. Bentli Barrera and Summer Sofina also singed with the Aggies.

Morgan’s Lacy Poll leaps over Ogden goalie Grace Malan in the 3A girls soccer state championship at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Morgan won 2-1. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

3A Player of the Year

Lacie Poll, Morgan, FW, Sr.

Few players have as much impact on a game as much as Morgan’s Lacie Poll.

Poll’s creative play resulted in scoring or assisting in 17 games for Morgan this year, while shooting up to second in the state with 34 goals this season. She also showed off her teamwork with 15 assists.

Poll has been a four-year contributor for the Trojans, and in her time at Morgan, she has tallied 92 goals and 42 assists.

“Lacie has been an incredible player for all four years,” said Morgan head coach Bryan Searle. “This year to either score or assist in nearly half of our goals is truly amazing.

Her best attribute, besides the goals and assists, is what she brings both on and off the field. She is a true leader by example. When she steps on the field either for practice or a game, She brings the intensity, hard work and dedication that every underclassman recognizes and try’s to emulate.”

Poll ended her time at Morgan with a 61-16 record, three region titles, and a 3A state championship with a 2-1 win over Ogden this year. Poll will also go on to play at the next level as she signed with Idaho State last week.

Waterford’s Grace Morris (21) moves the ball down the field while American Heritage’s Paisley Gardner (7) tries to kick it away during the 2A girls soccer state championship game between American Heritage and Waterford at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. American Heritage won the championship game 3-0 over Waterford. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

2A Player of the Year

Paisley Gardner, American Heritage, MF, Jr.

In 2024, American Heritage had its strongest season yet with a 17-3 record, a region title, and its first-ever state championship. Paisley Gardner was a large reason why the Patriots had so much success this season.

Gardner contributed on both sides of the field, being strong defensively while also scoring 27 goals and recording 16 assists for the Patriots.

“Paisley’s leadership was a driving force of the team’s championship season,” said American Heritage head coach Ellie Stafford. “As captain, she was committed to her teammates and exemplified personal excellence. Whether creating offense opportunities for others or shutting down opponents on defense, her versatility was key to the team’s success. While her 27 goals and 14 assists were impressive, her unwavering focus on team outcomes truly set her apart.”

In American Heritage’s four-game state title run, Gardner recorded six goals and three assists. Gardner has contributed for the Patriots since her freshman year, and she’s recorded 62 goals and 31 assists so far in her high school career.