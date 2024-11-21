Mariam Traore is a future BYU Cougars women's basketball player and the sister of current BYU men's player Fousseyni Traore.

BYU men’s basketball big man Fouss Traore is in his final season with the Cougars, but another player will be carrying on the family name in Provo.

The BYU women’s hoops program announced that it has signed Mariam Traore, Fouss Traore’s sister.

Listed at 6-foot-3, Mariam Traore currently attends Bella Vista College Prep in the Phoenix area.

“We are excited to welcome Mariam to our basketball family,” Cougars head coach Amber Whiting said in a statement. “She has an incredible work ethic and brings versatility and strength to our team.

“Mariam is a great post-defender and is an elite rebounder. She is also a great addition to our offensive vision as she runs the floor with purpose and can finish at the rim.”

BYU also announced earlier this week the signing of Braeden Gunlock, a 6-foot forward out of Montana.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add Braeden to our program,” Whiting said in a statement. “Braeden is a winner on and off the court. She impressed us throughout the recruiting process with her commitment to doing whatever was needed to help her teams win. She is able to guard multiple positions, score the basketball in multiple ways and will be a key addition to our team next season.”