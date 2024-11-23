BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff celebrates against UCF on Oct. 26, 2024 in Orlando.

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Arizona State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Halftime

Arizona State 21, BYU 3

BYU chose a bad time to have its worst half of the season.

The Cougars have mustered just 118 yards of offense and three points against Arizona State, while star Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo has posted 96 yards and three touchdowns on his own.

While BYU is only officially credited with one turnover thus far, a failed fourth down conversion and muffed onside kick have taken the ball out of Jake Retzlaff’s hands on two additional occasions and allowed Arizona State to capitalize.

The Sun Devils will receive the second half kickoff, further complicating the Cougars’ comeback effort.

Second quarter

Arizona State 21, BYU 3

0:25 — A 49-yard Will Ferrin field goal finally puts BYU on the board in the final minute of the half. Arizona State 21, BYU 3.

1:53 — BYU has entered disaster territory.

Cam Skattebo notched a first half hat trick with a 23-yard touchdown run to put the Sun Devils ahead by 21 points. Arizona State 21, BYU 0.

4:28 — Another week, another devastating kicking result for BYU.

The Cougars were cursed by a Kansas pooch punt last week, and today an Arizona State onside kick bounced right off of Talan Alfrey and back into the hands of a Sun Devil to maintain possession for the home team. Arizona State 14, BYU 0.

4:29 — Make it a two-touchdown day for Cam Skattebo.

Skattebo capped a 12-play, 95-yard drive by finding the end zone to put the Sun Devils ahead by two scores. Arizona State 14, BYU 0.

The contest has been as lopsided as one could have possible imagined thus far, with ASU picking up 160 yards of offense already and the Cougars managing just 75 and averaging a frightening 1.8 yards per carry.

14:49 — Tanner Wall to the rescue.

Needing to somehow thwart the Sun Devils’ offensive attack, the dependable BYU safety picked off quarterback Sam Leavitt to give the Cougars the ball back at their own 35-yard line. Arizona State 7, BYU 0.

The interception is Wall’s third of the season, tying him with Jakob Robinson for BYU’s team lead this year.

First quarter

Arizona State 7, BYU 0

2:22 — BYU’s rough start just got even worse.

With the Cougars driving down the field, a Jake Retzlaff pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Jordan Crook to gift possession back to the Sun Devils. Arizona State 7, BYU 0.

6:41 — Cam Skattebo came to play today.

Arizona State’s dominant running back put the Sun Devils ahead early with his 12th rushing touchdown of the season. Arizona State 7, BYU 0.

Skattebo accounted for 44 of ASU’s 54 yards on the team’s opening drive, taking over at midfield after a failed fourth down conversion from BYU.

How to watch the game

BYU’s road showdown with Arizona State will be televised on ESPN and can also be streamed on the ESPN app.

