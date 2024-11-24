The oculus at the new Intuit Dome is seen during tip off during an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

On this most recent Utah Jazz road trip, one of the most intriguing games on the schedule for the team and for the reporters was the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the brand new Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

The arena has been widely publicized and talked about, but I went in skeptical that it would be anything more than just another arena with some modern touches. Well, I was wrong. It’s incredible.

Even as you enter the plaza on your way into the arena, it looks awesome. There is a ship (one of many nautical-themed touches) in the plaza and the sails are made out of backboards and basketball hoops. There’s an entire basketball court that looks like something out of an old school AND1 commercial. It just looks and feels cool and inviting.

Once you’re inside, the event experience does not disappoint. There is a huge (it’s seriously ginormous!) 360 degree, double sided, halo that serves as the futuristic version of a jumbotron. But because of shape and size, it doesn’t sit down in the middle of the airspace that normal jumbotrons do.

Fans sitting in the highest seats on one side of the arena can see across the building to the fans sitting in the same seats directly across the arena. Sight lines like that are not something I’ve ever experienced and it kind of makes you feel like you are more connected with everyone in the building.

The halo screen is wild. There are incredible graphics and player animations that are right next to multiple replay screens with different angles and advanced stats. Then during timeouts and stoppages, there are even interactive games that fans can participate in with remotes that are built into every armrest — an armrest that is also equipped with lights that feature during pre-game festivities.

Then there’s The Wall, a 51-row section that is ultra steep and set up like a student-section where fans can stand and opposing fans aren’t allowed. There are lasers and smoke and fire and fireworks. The lighting is great, the sound system is great and the arena space is beautiful. Even a game between the lowly Jazz and sub-.500 Clippers felt like an event.

But by far, my favorite part of the whole arena (and I’m definitely bias) was the main concourse. Jerseys from every single high school in California function as the wallpaper for the main concourse, and as a native Californian it was really exciting and special for me to find the Paradise High School jersey and feel like my little California mountain town was a part of the NBA world.

Of course, not everything was perfect. The parking prices are absolutely ridiculous (it costs $70 to park at the Intuit Dome). If you’re wanting to take your family to a game and you have to pay NBA ticket and concession prices, the cost of parking might completely turn you off from the whole experience. And, frankly, the biggest issue is that they have yet to sell out for a Clippers game. Everything would have felt even more incredible if it had been a packed building, but there were empty seats all over the place.

The back-of-house tunnels all look exactly the same (navy blue walls and doors with no way to distinguish where you’re heading or coming from) which makes for a maze like feeling. It’s easy to get lost, even for people who work there and are more familiar with the building. And finally, it seems that the lighting (maybe some glare from the halo) is actually a problem on the court for players.

Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson both said that when you were right next to or under the rim, you aren’t able to look up at the rim and see clearly because there is a light right in your eyes. That is something that definitely needs to be addressed.

I understand that there are a lot of things that the Clippers have to compete with in order to get fans into the building (namely, the Lakers), and I don’t know if they’ll ever be able to sell out the building regularly, but if you have a chance to see a game at Intuit Dome, it’s worth it (just take an Uber or Lyft so you don’t have to park).

An aerial view shows the Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif | Jae C. Hong, Associated Press

New with the Jazz

Quote of the week

“Don’t ever put your bag on the floor.” — advice from Collin Sexton.

From the archives

Extra points

The Utah Jazz’s veteran players are taking their mentoring responsibilities very seriously (Deseret News)

Jazz catch Mavs sleeping on final play for first home win of the season (Deseret News)

Will Hardy reminds Jazz players that minutes are earned, not given in loss to Clippers (Deseret News)

Around the league

Up next