Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) drives on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. BYU won 87-43.

Kevin Young is on the verge of having his first ranked team at BYU.

The 5-0 Cougars are the first team outside of Monday’s latest AP top 25 poll, earning a total of 70 total votes.

Only 16 votes separate BYU with Mississippi State, the No. 25-ranked squad in the poll.

Seventy votes is a major uptick from the 27 BYU basketball last week, when they came in four spots outside of the top 25.

There are six Big 12 teams ranked in the top 25 — No. 1 Kansas, No. 5 Iowa State, No. 6 Houston, No. 16 Cincinnati, No. 17 Baylor and No. 24 Arizona.

Like BYU, Texas Tech and Arizona State picked up votes but didn’t make the top 25.

The Cougars have enjoyed a solid start to the Young era, averaging 91 points across their first five games along with 20.6 assists and shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

BYU — the No. 25 program according to KenPom — will face No. 23 Ole Miss Thursday in San Diego’s Rady Children’s Invitational Tournament and either No. 13 Purdue or NC State Friday.