Utah State (4-7, 3-3) vs. Colorado State (5-4, 5-1)

Kickoff: Friday, 1:30 p.m. MST

Friday, 1:30 p.m. MST Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV: FS1

FS1 Radio: KZNS 1280 The Zone

KZNS 1280 The Zone Livestream: https://www.foxsports.com/live/fs1

https://www.foxsports.com/live/fs1 Series: Utah State versus Colorado State is one of the longest standing rivalries in Aggie history. The teams have met 79 times and the series has been about as even as it can be. All-time CSU leads the series 39-38-2. Utah State has won the last five matchups, though, and is 7-3 against Colorado State during the Mountain West era for both teams.

Utah State versus Colorado State is one of the longest standing rivalries in Aggie history. The teams have met 79 times and the series has been about as even as it can be. All-time CSU leads the series 39-38-2. Utah State has won the last five matchups, though, and is 7-3 against Colorado State during the Mountain West era for both teams. Weather: Sunny with temperatures in the lows-40s at kickoff.

The trends

For Utah State: The Aggies are riding high after back-to-back blowout victories over conference opponents. Now 4-7 overall and 3-3 on Mountain West play, the Aggies have a chance for a winning conference record.

For Colorado State: The Rams were cruising for most of October and November and were winners of their first five MW contests. That ended last weekend, though, with a loss at Fresno State. Still, CSU has had a step forward season and is going to a bowl for the first times since 2017.

What to watch for

For consecutive weeks now, Utah State has been dominant.

And sure, the offense has played well in large spurts propelled by a strong ground game in wins over Hawaii and San Diego State.

The real difference for the Aggies has been on defense, though.

For the last two weeks, USU’s defense has rated among the best in the MW in nearly every statistical category. If not for a late garbage time touchdown by SDSU, the Aggies would have held each of their last opponents to under 20 points. An incredible turnaround for a team that was giving up 40-plus points a game.

If the Aggies are going to win their third straight game, it will be because they show up again on defense.

This week will be the hardest conference test for the Aggies since the New Mexico game. Colorado State ranks in the middle of the MW in total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense and passing offense.

The Rams might not be great offensively, but they’ve gotten it done when they’ve needed to.

Meanwhile, CSU’s defense has been stout all year and particularly when it comes to limiting other teams from scoring. The Ram’s ranks No. 1 in the conference in scoring defense and are allowing only 21 points per game.

USU’s offense has proven more than capable all season long — the Aggies are averaging 31. 5 points per game — regardless of who is playing quarterback.

And though the CSU defense should be a stiffer test than USU has faced in recent weeks, the game — much like the season — will come down to whether or not USU can be good or even average defensively.

If the answer is yes, the Aggies win. If USU reverts to its poor defensive play, the Rams will win.

It has just been that kind of season.

Key player

Utah State running back Rahsul Faison carries the ball for a 37-yard touchdown as Hawaii defensive lineman Jackie Johnson III defends in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Logan, Utah. | Eli Lucero

Rahsul Faison, Utah State running back:

One player won’t make or break the game for the Aggies.

But how Faison goes will be a good indicator as to whether or not USU had enough to pull off the road upset.

Faison has rushed for over 1,000 yards this season and when he has played well the Aggies have usually won.

He was key to getting USU its win at Wyoming. And he rushed for nearly 200 yards in the win over Hawaii.

He was limited by an ankle injury against San Diego State, but still managed to rush fro 52 yards, averaging nearly six yards a carry.

It isn’t coincidence that USU has won its last two games. The Aggies’ rushing attack has been dynamite the last two weeks and it hasn’t all been Faison.

Bryson Barnes, Herschel Turner and Derrick Jameson have all made major contributions. Barnes literally broke the USU record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback.

But a big game from Faison against CSU would go a long way to getting the Aggies their fourth win in their last five games. When Faison does well, the Aggies usually follow suit.

Quotable

“We’ve progressed great this last month. Now we have to finish strong against Colorado State. It should be a fun one. ... They are going to commit to the run. They want to run the ball. Ever since their best receiver got hurt they have kind of altered the offense to more of a ground and pound like deal, and then taking shots off of it. I think their O-line is very well coached. ... And their tailbacks are good man. ” — Utah State coach Nate Dreiling

“Playing on a short week, playing a Utah State team that is getting better. They are really scoring a lot of points offensively. ... They are a high tempo team. They like to play fast. They have a lot of really quick skill players that play well in space. We are going to have to do a good job of holding them down and containing them.” — Colorado State coach Jay Norvell

Next up

Utah State: N/A

N/A Colorado State: Undetermined bowl game opponent

