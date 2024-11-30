BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake watches as a play unfolds during a game between the University of Utah Utes and the Brigham Young University Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

The BYU Cougars were officially shut out of Big 12 title contention on Saturday night.

By virtue of Iowa State beating Kansas State Saturday (the game went final during BYU’s game against Houston), the Cougars will have just a bowl game remaining.

Once the Iowa State-Kansas State game went final, BYU fans shared their reactions on social media, but they weren’t the only ones. Iowa State and Colorado fans did also, as the outcome of the Cougars game will determine who faces Arizona State next weekend in the Big 12 championship game.

If BYU beats Houston, Iowa State will face ASU. If BYU loses, it will be Colorado.

Here is how fans of the various teams reacted.