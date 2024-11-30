Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.

It’s been 15 years since BYU last found itself in a conference race this late in the season, but the Cougars are in contention in the Big 12 even after two straight losses.

Going into the final weekend of the regular season, nine teams were in contention to earn a spot in the Big 12 championship, according to the league.

The Deseret News will be updating tiebreaking scenarios throughout the day Saturday as results come in to show who has been eliminated, who’s still in contention and who has clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship on Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Teams still alive to play in the Big 12 championship

Team — Conf. record — Week 14 opponent/result

Colorado — 7-2 — Beat Oklahoma State, 52-0

Arizona State — 7-2 — Beat Arizona, 49-7

BYU — 6-2 — vs. Houston, 8:15 p.m. MST (ESPN)

Iowa State — 6-2 — vs. Kansas State, 5:30 p.m. MST (Fox)

Tiebreaking scenarios that are still possible

Scenario 1: Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State all win and finish 7-2 in Big 12 play.

Arizona State vs. Iowa State in the Big 12 championship.

Scenario 2: Arizona State and Colorado win (7-2 in Big 12 play), BYU and Iowa State lose (6-3).

Arizona State vs. Colorado in the Big 12 championship.

Scenario 3: Arizona State, BYU and Colorado win (7-2 in Big 12 play), Iowa State loses (6-3).

Arizona State vs. BYU in the Big 12 championship.

Scenario 4: Arizona State, Colorado and Iowa State win (7-2 in Big 12 play), BYU loses (6-3).

If Texas Tech defeats West Virginia, THEN If Baylor beats Kansas and Cincinnati beats TCU: Colorado vs. Iowa State in the Big 12 championship.

Otherwise: Colorado vs. Arizona State in the Big 12 championship.

What is BYU’s last remaining path to the Big 12 championship?

There is only one scenario now wherein BYU can participate in the Big 12 championship:

BYU beats Houston AND

Kansas State beats Iowa State

In this scenario, there would be a three-way tie atop the Big 12 standings among BYU, Arizona State and Colorado.

How would BYU earn a spot, according to the Big 12 tiebreaker policies?

First, we have to determine one seed from a three-way tie between BYU, Arizona State and Colorado.

“Tiebreaker A — The tied teams will be compared based on their head-to-head record during the season.

Arizona State went 1-0 vs. BYU but did not play Colorado.

BYU went 0-1 vs. Arizona State but did not play Colorado.

Colorado did not play either Arizona State or BYU.

Advantage: Arizona State. The Sun Devils are awarded the No. 1 seed and BYU and Colorado go into a two-team tiebreaker.

With one seed set, now we look at a two-team tiebreaker between BYU and Colorado.

“Tiebreaker A — The tied teams will be compared based on their head-to-head record during the season.”

BYU and Colorado did not face each other during the regular season.

Advantage: None. Move on to Tiebreaker B.

“Tiebreaker B — The tied teams will be compared based on win percentage against all common conference opponents.”

BYU and Colorado played seven common conference opponents during the regular season — Arizona, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UCF and Utah.

BYU went 6-1 against those opponents, with wins against everyone except Kansas.

Colorado went 5-2 against those opponents, with wins against everyone except Kansas and Kansas State.

Advantage: BYU. BYU is awarded the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 championship.

Teams that have been eliminated from playing in the Big 12 championship

Team — Conf. record — Week 14 opponent/result

Baylor — 6-3 — Beat Kansas, 45-17

Kansas State — 5-3 — at Iowa State, 5:30 p.m. MST (Fox)

TCU — 5-3 — at Cincinnati, 4 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

Texas Tech — 6-3 — Beat West Virginia, 52-15

West Virginia — 5-4 — Lost to Texas Tech, 52-15

Note: Kansas, Cincinnati, Houston, Arizona, Utah, UCF and Oklahoma State were eliminated prior to this weekend.

How Baylor was eliminated: The Bears were eliminated when Arizona State won, ensuring two teams would have a better Big 12 record than Baylor.

How Kansas State was eliminated: The Wildcats were eliminated after Baylor beat Kansas and Texas Tech beat West Virginia on Saturday morning.

How TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia were eliminated: Colorado’s 52-0 win over Oklahoma State on Friday eliminated all three teams from Big 12 championship contention.