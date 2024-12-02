Another offensive skill player is headed out of Provo.

BYU tight end Jackson Bowers has entered the transfer portal, he announced Monday via social media.

Bowers was rated as a 4-star recruit coming out of high school by 247 Sports, ranking as the No. 23 overall tight end in the country.

The Mesa, Arizona, product committed to the Cougars over Alabama, Texas, Utah and a number of other Power 4 programs.

In two seasons at BYU, Bowers played a total of 10 snaps and did not record any statistics.

Bowers is the second Cougar to enter the transfer portal upon the end of the regular season, with wide receiver Kody Epps reportedly exiting the program Monday, as well.