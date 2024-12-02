Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles, out runs Lehi’s Isaiah Allen for a score as they play in high school football semifinal action at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Myles was rated a 5-star recruit by 247 Sports in the recruiting sites latest rankings.

There’s a new development in the Jerome Myles recruitment story.

The Corner Corner High wide receiver — who is rated a 5-star talent in 247 Sports’ composite rankings — announced Sunday on social media that he is reopening his recruitment.

Myles most recently had been committed to USC.

“After talking with my family and god I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Southern California please respect my decision,” Myles wrote in a message shared on X.

This all happens with the three-day early signing period starting Wednesday.

Who is Jerome Myles?

Myles is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound wide receiving prospect who starred for the Chargers, when he was healthy.

Myles missed most of the 2024 season with an injury — that came after he played in only five games in 2023 due to a broken ankle.

He is ranked the No. 5 wide receiver nationally in the 2025 class, per 247 Sports’ composite rankings, and has a 0.9881 composite rating.

Who is recruiting Jerome Myles?

Despite being limited in playing opportunities over the past two seasons, he has received scholarship offers from a long list of blue blood programs, power conference schools and local universities alike.

In just the past week, Myles has announced on Instagram that Ohio State and Georgia have offered the speedy receiver.

Myles committed to USC on Sept. 18 during a ceremony at his high school. The other finalists on his list that day were Texas A&M and Utah, who he reportedly had a silent commitment with at one point, according to 247 Sports’ Blair Angulo.

Before reopening his recruitment last summer, Myles had originally been committed to Ole Miss.

Who might sign Jerome Myles?

In the immediate aftermath of Myles reopening his recruitment, one school — Texas A&M — was mentioned as a strong contender to land his services, with the signing day period starting later this week.

His Corner Canyon teammate, quarterback Helaman Casuga, committed to Texas A&M on Oct. 17.

Myles also went on a recruiting trip this past weekend to Texas A&M, according to On3.

Multiple recruiting experts — from both 247 Sports and On3 — projected he will be an Aggie, though both recruiting services also give Utah anywhere from a 12% to 15% chance at landing Myles at this point.

“Texas A&M has the momentum in my opinion with former USC receiver commit and On3′s No. 24 prospect overall Jerome Myles,” On3′s Steve Wiltfong said. “He was on the Aggies campus this past weekend. A source leading into the visit said keep an eye on Texas A&M. Another source after the trip said the same.”