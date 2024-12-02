Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles, outruns Lehi’s Isaiah Allen for a score as they play in high school football semifinal action at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Myles was rated a 5-star recruit by 247 Sports in the recruiting sites latest rankings.

We’ll have to wait a while to find out where Jerome Myles will be playing college football.

On Monday evening, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Myles — the top prospect in the state of Utah in the Class of 2025 out of Corner Canyon High — will not sign with a school during this week’s early signing period, meaning he’ll have to wait until the first week of February to do so (he can publicly commit to a school before then).

As Fawcett noted and the Deseret News reported, Myles announced Sunday night that he has decommitted from USC.

A five-star wide receiver prospect, Myles has had a very adventurous recruiting process. Early on the prevailing belief was that he would end up at Utah, but then he committed to Ole Miss only to flip that commitment to USC in September.

The Texas A&M Aggies have long been involved in the process with Myles, and on Sunday night after Myles announced he was backing off his pledge to USC, recruiting experts at both On3 and 247 Sports predicted he would sign with the Aggies, with On3’s Steve Wiltfong reporting that Myles was at the school on a visit last weekend.

Myles’ quarterback at Corner Canyon, Helaman Casuga, committed to Texas A&M earlier this fall, though he is only a junior and thus has another year before he signs.

The early signing period opens Wednesday and runs through Friday.